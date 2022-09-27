ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Jeffrey Dahmer Did Not Plan on Killing His First Victim

By Erica Scassellati
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

The Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story explores the crimes of infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. The series jumps around in time, showing Dahmer’s childhood and teenage years . Episode 3 depicts the murder of his first victim, Steven Hicks, which appeared to be unplanned. This is true, according to Dahmer himself.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story .]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eHKkZ_0iCYE3Dp00
Jeffrey Dahmer | Curt Borgwardt/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ depicts the murder of Steven Hicks

In Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Episode 3, Jeffrey picks up a hitchhiker named Steven Hicks, who asks him to drive him to a concert. First, Jeffrey suggests they have some beers at his house, and Steven agrees. When it comes time to take Steven to the concert, however, Jeffrey doesn’t want him to leave.

He first tries to kiss Steven, who reacts in disgust. When Steven heads out the door, Jeffrey hits him over the head with a blunt object, then strangles him. Jeffrey then expresses distress that Steven is dead before getting rid of the body. According to reports and Dahmer’s own testimony, this is relatively similar to what actually happened .

Jeffrey Dahmer did not plan his first murder

Dahmer killed his first victim, Steven Hicks, shortly after graduating from high school. “I always knew that it was wrong. The first killing was not planned,” Dahmer told Inside Edition in 1993. “I was coming back from the shopping mall back in ’78. I’d had fantasies about picking up a hitchhiker, and taking him back to the house, and having complete dominance and control over him.”

Unlike many serial killers, Dahmer committed his first murder at only 18 years old. “Dahmer was developing his sexuality, and he realized he wasn’t like other people; he was gay,” Eric Hickey, a criminal psychologist at Walden University and expert on serial killers, told A&E True Crime .

“Dahmer was still developing himself. You don’t see too many serial killers become serial killers as teenagers,” he continued. “Most of them are still exploring their sexuality, their paraphilia, and then they really start to act out more in their 20s and 30s.”

Many serial killer’s first murder is spontaneous

Though Dahmer’s young age at the time of his first kill is seen as unusual, its spontaneous nature is not. According to Peter Vronsky, a serial killer expert who has heavily researched Dahmer and wrote the book American Serial Killers: The Epidemic Years, 1950-2000 , it’s not uncommon for a serial killer’s first murder to be unplanned.

“A serial killer’s first murder is often an anomaly,” Vronsky told A&E True Crime. “Serial killers sometimes commit their first murder by accident or spontaneously on an impulse, without much planning or fantasizing about it beforehand.”

All episodes of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are currently streaming on Netflix.

RELATED: Jeffrey Dahmer Was Arrested 4 Times Before His 1992 Murder Conviction

Comments / 12

Summer Werner
3d ago

the truth of Dahmer is that he was eternally searching for a friend but the ones he wanted were always leaving him, so he decided to create ways to keep them around.

Reply
6
Harry Garelick
3d ago

your full of baloney when did he say this he's been dead a while now next thing your gonna say is he said he believed in Santa Claus 🤶

Reply(1)
2
Related
Distractify

We Never Hear About Jeffrey Dahmer's Little Brother — Where Is David Dahmer Now?

Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story begins with the day Dahmer was caught. After he was arrested for attempted murder, the world would discover the gruesome secrets he kept under wraps. Police would later remove frozen body parts, skeletal remains, and polaroid photos of his victims from Dahmer's apartment. Boxes of evidence were carried out by authorities while news crews sent the images to TV screens all over the country.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Dahmer
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
The US Sun

Inside Tracy Edwards’ life after escape from Jeffrey Dahmer torture including murder charge for death of homeless man

JEFFREY Dahmer's final victim's story has been back in the headlines this week with the release of a new Netflix show about the serial killer. Tracy Edwards escaped the infamous killer's clutches after suffering terrible abuse and he testified in court about Dahmer's horrific crimes that are re-examined in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#On Killing#First Kill#Getty Images Monster
Distractify

Who Lives in Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer's Apartment Now? Is the Building Still Standing?

Imagine enjoying a quiet evening at home — glass of chardonnay in hand — only to be disturbed by the grating sounds of drilling and sawing emanating from your vent. Perhaps your neighbor turned their apartment into a makeshift carpentry studio. Maybe they're just crafting an intricate birdhouse, or perhaps a black walnut clock. But that doesn't explain away the putrid smell wafting out from their mysterious lair of sorts.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Decider.com

What Happened to Officer Balcerzak Is One of the Most Horrifying Parts of ‘Dahmer’

Watching Netflix’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is like witnessing a never-ending list of horrors. But there’s one aspect that’s particularly upsetting, while also being one of the most ignored elements of this case. In one of Monster‘s strongest moments, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s miniseries shows what happened to officers John Balcerzak and Joseph Gabrish. And it’s a chapter of this tragic saga that’s infuriating. With the exception of a few dramatic flourishes and imagined conversations, Monster‘s portrayal of Balcerzak (played by Scott Michael Morgan) and Gabrish (played by Matthew Alan) is fairly accurate. The two officers were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary

Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Tiffany Haddish 'Lost Everything' After Lawsuit Over Pedophile Sketch

Tiffany Haddish revealed she's unemployed, despite her child sex abuse lawsuit reportedly being dropped. The Girls Trip actress, 42, and comedian Aries Spears, 47, were sued in August by a 22-year-old woman with the pseudonym Jane Doe and her brother, 15—pseudonym John Doe—for allegedly forcing them to perform inappropriate acts on camera while underage.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Marilyn Monroe's Final Words Are Beyond Heartbreaking

The story of Marilyn Monroe's life usually starts with her death. Most people haven't seen a movie she's been in, but they know the way she sang "Happy Birthday" to former president John F. Kennedy – and they know how she died. The obituary in the Los Angeles Times from August 6, 1962 lays out the general facts ubiquitous with Monroe's image: "a troubled beauty who failed to find happiness as Hollywood's brightest star, was discovered dead in her Brentwood home of an apartment overdose of sleeping pills Sunday."
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

193K+
Followers
115K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy