In God’s Creatures, something is rotten in a seaside Irish village. It’s not just the literal mold found in a batch of shellfish, bad enough to shut down the local fishery and jeopardize everyone’s hard-earned livelihood. Is it the repressed trauma of secrets long held and never reckoned with, from one generation to the next? Is it the frigid Atlantic reaching out to curse them for, as one character calls it, “raping oceans”? In the opening sequence of directors Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer’s follow-up to 2015’s The Fits, a man’s body is pulled from the water: a tragic but routine exercise for this tight-knit community that superstitiously teaches their own to fear the ocean rather than learn to swim. (If you see someone drowning, the thinking goes, you’ll imperil yourself jumping in to save them. Better for every man to live for himself.)

