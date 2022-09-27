Read full article on original website
Midnight Cowboy
The Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, which started streaming on Netflix this week after causing a sensation at the Venice Film Festival, is the first film in several years to receive an NC-17 rating from the Motion Picture Association of America. While Ana de Armas earned glowing notices for her work in Blonde (the movie’s reviews, meanwhile, are less kind), the film’s NC-17 designation for “some sexual content” came as a surprise, and it remains to be seen how that rating will affect its performance with Netflix viewers.
Marilyn Monroe's best performances, ranked
As an actor, Marilyn Monroe embodied glamour, tragedy, romanticism, and wit. And although she was dogged by gossip, speculation, and outright fictionalizations during and after her life, Monroe’s unassailable spirit remains vividly alive onscreen. From dramatic noir roles to comedic performances as a multi-faceted bombshell, Monroe’s legacy as a performer lives on, in spite of salacious headlines and dubious biopics past and present.
And a movie: Peacock reveals a Community film is officially in the works
After years of hoping, wishing, and praying, a full-length Community feature is officially in the works. Peacock has swooped in to finally fulfill the long promise of “six seasons and a movie,” with series creator Dan Harmon returning as an executive producer and writer. “‘Six seasons and a...
R.I.P. Coolio
Coolio has died. The rapper, born Artis Leon Ivey, Jr., first broke into the music mainstream in 1994 with his debut album It Takes A Thief—and then became an overnight global superstar just a few months later, with the release of the single “Gangsta’s Paradise,” one of the most successful rap songs of all time. Per the New York Times, his death was confirmed earlier tonight by his manager. Coolio was 59.
Sigourney Weaver says the aquatic humanoid felines of Avatar 2 are based on James Cameron's family
After a decade of hell, we sad, movie-going audiences will finally be invited back to Pandora. James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel to Avatar, entitled Avatar: The Way Of Water, hits theaters on December 16. While Cameron already whet our appetites with a special re-release of the original, complete with several minutes of stellar footage from Way Of Water, he’s been keeping the plot out of the papers. Thankfully, there’s Sigourney Weaver, who cares not for your mystery boxes or teases. Speaking at a Variety screening of her new film, The Good House, Weaver said that her upcoming movie about blue cat people that live under the sea is based on James Cameron’s family.
James Bond producer recalls approaching Amy Winehouse for Quantum Of Solace theme
Though James Bond movies are currently on hold following Daniel Craig’s exit as 007 last year, it’s still the 60th anniversary of Britain’s most famous spy hitting the big screen. Alongside the milestone, Prime Video is releasing the documentary The Sound Of 007 next month, which explores the franchise’s music throughout the decades.
Emily Watson is haunted by a lie in the bleak but powerful God's Creatures
In God’s Creatures, something is rotten in a seaside Irish village. It’s not just the literal mold found in a batch of shellfish, bad enough to shut down the local fishery and jeopardize everyone’s hard-earned livelihood. Is it the repressed trauma of secrets long held and never reckoned with, from one generation to the next? Is it the frigid Atlantic reaching out to curse them for, as one character calls it, “raping oceans”? In the opening sequence of directors Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer’s follow-up to 2015’s The Fits, a man’s body is pulled from the water: a tragic but routine exercise for this tight-knit community that superstitiously teaches their own to fear the ocean rather than learn to swim. (If you see someone drowning, the thinking goes, you’ll imperil yourself jumping in to save them. Better for every man to live for himself.)
Your October moviegoing schedule figures to be packed, with films starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, Dwayne Johnson, Cate Blanchett, and Harry Styles
October typically brings about a horror bonanza for moviegoers, and the final Halloween installment and a new Hellraiser certainly fit the bill. But after the horror hits of September 2022, this month’s theme seems to be simply a deluge of cinema: awards season is heating up, so Cate Blanchett in Tár, Colin Farrell in The Banshees Of Inisherin, and Harry Styles playing a gay cop in My Policeman are in the mix, but there’s also all-but-guaranteed blockbusters like George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ Ticket To Paradise and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Black Adam. Read on for The A.V. Club’s moviegoing recommendations for October and what you should know about each.
Apple-based desserts be warned: There's a new American Pie movie on the way
Horny Euphoria teens, meet your match. Although it’s been a decade since American Pie invited us to an all-American Reunion, a lot worth documenting can happen in ten years. The long-running raunchy teen comedy franchise turned cult gross-out staple is finally getting another installment, per The Hollywood Reporter. The...
Scheming and romance blend together in STARZ's Dangerous Liaisons trailer
Love is a battlefield, especially when romance blooms on the cusp of a revolution. That’s the case for the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont of Dangerous Liaisons, as we see the two infamous lovers seduce, scheme, and survive among the nobility of 1700s Paris in the recently dropped trailer for the STARZ series.
Sigourney Weaver saves The Good House from being a teardown
Whatever good there is to say about The Good House revolves around its luminous star, Sigourney Weaver. There are moments in Maya Forbes and Wally Wolodarsky’s new dramedy when you wonder why, despite two Golden Globe Awards, three Oscar nominations and four primetime Emmy nods, Weaver is not mentioned in the same breath as other lauded actresses of her time like Meryl Streep, who was originally slated to star in The Good House. Maybe she’s so closely associated with beloved genre movies like the Alien series, Ghostbusters, Galaxy Quest, and Avatar that we don’t fully value her strong dramatic work in films like Gorillas In The Mist and The Ice Storm.
Why Walter Hill, director of The Warriors and 48 Hrs., decided to make another Western
A disciple of Sam Peckinpah and Budd Boetticher—the latter of whom he dedicates Dead For A Dollar to—Walter Hill has been a fixture of American filmmaking for more than five decades. The 48 Hrs. films, starring Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte, rank among his biggest commercial hits, but many others in his career have gone on to be classics or otherwise heavily influential: The Getaway, which Peckinpah directed from Hill’s screenplay; The Driver, which paved the way for Nicolas Winding Refn’s Drive; The Warriors, a street gang showdown that has been sampled or referenced by everything from Bob’s Burgers to Notorious B.I.G.; and then, of course, Alien, which he helped rewrite, uncredited, into one of the most enduring science-fiction franchises of all time.
Cate Blanchett frightens and excites in the trailer for Todd Field's TÁR
The final trailer for Scott Field’s TÁR has arrived. Cate Blanchett stars in the film as the fictionally famed composer Lydia Tár. From the trailer alone, it’s clear the actor is giving one of the best performances of her career—one that’s bursting at the seams, on the brink of implosion.
Sony deludes itself into thinking people want another dang Tarzan movie
Sony has acquired the film rights to Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Tarzan, apparently with an eye toward making yet another live-action adaptation of the famed literary character. It’s been six years since the last time Hollywood made a Tarzan movie—2016 Alexander Skarsgård vehicle The Legend Of Tarzan—so fuck knows we were due. Burroughs’ jungle-raised Brit-by-birth is, after all, one of the most adapted fictional characters of all time; more than 20 different actors have portrayed him in live action over the last century, with Johnny Weissmüller, who played the character from 1932's Tarzan The Ape Man through 1948's Tarzan And The Mermaids, the most prolific. (Other notable Tarzans include Christopher Lambert, who played the title character of 1984's more highbrow Greystoke, and future Vikings star Travis Fimmel, who starred in the 2003 WB series Tarzan, the show that dared to ask: What if Jane was a police detective and Tarzan helped her solve crimes in modern-day New York?)
Things get bloody in the trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All
Timothée Chalamet continues to act as Luca Guadagnino’s PR agent, sharing the full trailer for the forthcoming cannibalistic love story, Bones And All. Chalamet stars opposite newcomer Taylor Russell in the ‘80s-set road trip film. To the tune of Leonard Cohen’s “You Want It Darker,” cannibal drifters...
Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp to star in Robert Eggers' long-awaited Nosferatu remake
After years of trying to bring his remake to life, The Northman’s Robert Eggers finally has the backing needed to create his own version of Nosferatu. Officially in production with Focus Features, the film will star It’s Bill Skarsgård and The Idol’s Lily-Rose Depp. Per Deadline’s...
Smile promises viewers will leave with terrified faces
Make sure the liquor cabinet at home is well stocked, because you might just want a stiff drink after seeing Smile. The feature debut of writer-director Parker Finn, expanded from his SXSW award-nominated short Laura Hasn’t Slept, is designed to work your last nerves … in a good way, if such a thing is possible. It may take time and repeated viewings to be sure just how good or bad Smile is as a movie, but as a scare delivery device, it is damned effective. (Trigger warning: anyone who cannot bear seeing harm done to pets should probably avoid it.)
Interview With The Vampire
Many fans of Anne Rice’s 1976 gothic novel Interview With The Vampire—and its 1994 film adaptation—have been harboring one question in their minds for decades: Did Lestat and Louis, y’know, do it? Queer readings of nominally straight texts are at least as old as Ishmael and Queequeg shared a bed in Moby Dick; and for many years, it’s all LGBTQ+ media consumers had to go on. But it’s 2022, baby, and the subtext has become text.
American Horror Story will take a bite out of the Big Apple on October 19
Ryan Murphy—the divisive creator of properties as varied as American Horror Story and American Horror Stories—is famous for recycling actors and storylines. But for season 11, officially titled AHS: NYC, the auteur may be showing us something different. Will this season’s plot follow an aspiring actress as she...
Coolio recorded new music and dialogue for the Futurama reboot before his death
In addition to his considerable merits as a rapper, Coolio—who died yesterday, at the age of 59—was also a prolific actor, appearing, either in-character, or as himself, in more than 100 movies and TV shows across a long career. Now, we’re hearing that one of those roles is set to have one more posthumous outing, with series producer David X. Cohen confirming to TMZ today that Coolio had recorded new dialogue and music for the upcoming Futurama reboot.
