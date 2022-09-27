ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Abrams promoted to lead Surprise Community Development department

By city of Surprise
 3 days ago
Surprise City Manager Bob Wingenroth has announced that Lloyd Abrams will serve as the city’s new community development director.

Abrams has served as assistant director of the Community Development Department since 2014, overseeing both current and long-range planning, transportation planning and real property.

He replaces Chris Boyd, who held the position since 2019.

Abrams began his career in the U.S. Air Force in 1980. During his 20 years of service, he earned multiple decorations and awards, including the Air Force Commendation Medal with four devices. In 1984, he was stationed at Luke Air Force Base as an Engineering Assistant and created the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) function in Air Training Command.

Abrams joined the city of Surprise in 2000 to help create the city’s GIS division and served as division manager until his promotion to assistant director of Community Development.

“Lloyd is a talented leader and has been an incredible asset to our city for the last 22 years,” Wingenroth said. “He has managed everything from construction activity to redistricting to land-use planning. His knowledge is vast, and I am confident that he will guide our city forward in a smart and responsible way.”

As director of Community Development, Abrams will lead the city’s efforts in the deployment of the general plan, current and long-range planning, development services, transportation planning and code enforcement.

To learn about the Community Development Department, visit surpriseaz.gov/CommunityDevelopment.

