Richmond County Chamber reschedules Hoptoberfest for Oct. 8

RO file photo

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County’s annual craft beer festival is being pushed back a week in anticipation of showers associated with Hurricane Ian.

The Richmond County Chamber of Commerce announced around noon Tuesday that it was rescheduling Hoptoberfest — originally slated for this weekend — to Oct. 8 at Rockingham Dragway.

The annual Raffle at the Rock, which benefits economic development projects, has also been moved to the same date.

Organizers say tickets already purchased will be honored and all times remain the same. VIP and Raffle at the Rock ticket holders can enter at 3 p.m. and gates for general admission open at 4 p.m.

General admission tickets are still available at the Chamber office on Rockingham Road, across from City Hall.

The current forecast from the National Weather Service shows rain moving into the area late Thursday, with a 60-70% chance of showers Friday through Saturday, dropping to a 50% chance on Sunday.

Richmond County and much of southeastern North Carolina, as well as central and eastern South Carolina, could see 4-6 inches of rain by Sunday, according to current estimates from the National Hurricane Center. Areas along the coast, from Charleston to Cape Lookout could see as much as 10 inches.

Tropical storm-force winds are expected to move into the region late Friday morning at the earliest.

As of the 2 p.m. update, the eye of Hurricane Ian was north of Havana, Cuba, and the storm is predicted to make U.S. landfall between Tampa and Cape Coral, Florida. The projected path has the eye crossing into North Carolina Sunday morning around Kings Mountain.