ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Richmond County Chamber reschedules Hoptoberfest for Oct. 8

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MxJ0Z_0iCYCObP00
RO file photo

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County’s annual craft beer festival is being pushed back a week in anticipation of showers associated with Hurricane Ian.

The Richmond County Chamber of Commerce announced around noon Tuesday that it was rescheduling Hoptoberfest — originally slated for this weekend — to Oct. 8 at Rockingham Dragway.

The annual Raffle at the Rock, which benefits economic development projects, has also been moved to the same date.

Organizers say tickets already purchased will be honored and all times remain the same. VIP and Raffle at the Rock ticket holders can enter at 3 p.m. and gates for general admission open at 4 p.m.

General admission tickets are still available at the Chamber office on Rockingham Road, across from City Hall.

The current forecast from the National Weather Service shows rain moving into the area late Thursday, with a 60-70% chance of showers Friday through Saturday, dropping to a 50% chance on Sunday.

Richmond County and much of southeastern North Carolina, as well as central and eastern South Carolina, could see 4-6 inches of rain by Sunday, according to current estimates from the National Hurricane Center. Areas along the coast, from Charleston to Cape Lookout could see as much as 10 inches.

Tropical storm-force winds are expected to move into the region late Friday morning at the earliest.

As of the 2 p.m. update, the eye of Hurricane Ian was north of Havana, Cuba, and the storm is predicted to make U.S. landfall between Tampa and Cape Coral, Florida. The projected path has the eye crossing into North Carolina Sunday morning around Kings Mountain.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

Tropical Storm Ian prompts court, class closures

ROCKINGHAM — With Richmond County under a tropical storm warning, local officials are taking precautions and issuing closing announcements. Court sessions in Richmond, Scotland and Anson counties are canceled on Friday, Sept. 30, however the courthouses in each of the three counties will still be open for business, according to Superior Court Manager Chad Haywood.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Richmond County, NC
Government
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
City
Kings Mountain, NC
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: John Boyd Garner

John Boyd Garner, 77, Richmond County businessman and community leader, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born on Dec. 23, 1944, in Ghio to Colon Luther Garner and Iona Smith Garner. He attended Hamlet City Schools, graduating from Hamlet High School in 1963. Rather than...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist

It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

NC NAACP announces state convention to be held in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Chapter of the NAACP will return to an in-person state convention this year, with COVID protocols. The 79th Annual North Carolina National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Convention will be in Fayetteville on Saturday, October 15 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Boudreaux Convention Center.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Richmond County Chamber#Hoptoberfest#Cape Lookout
The Richmond Observer

Classified: City of Rockingham Building Inspector I

Performs skilled technical work inspecting structures and building systems at various stages of construction, assisting in the review of building plans and specifications, investigating, and securing compliance with applicable building codes, minimum housing standards, zoning regulations and public nuisance ordinances. Work is performed under the moderate supervision of the Inspection Superintendent.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WRAL News

Fayetteville sees heavy rain, winds and downed branches

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County is expected to see wind gusts of up to 60 mph as Ian moves toward North Carolina. At 5:30 p.m., there were almost 1,500 Duke Energy customers are without power in Cumberland County. Cumberland County had downed trees, flooding behind Locks Creek, a basketball...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
NWS
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office: Stay off the roads during storm

ROCKINGHAM ― Law enforcement officials are asking residents to stay off the roads as winds increase across Richmond County. “We are beginning to have more and more reported areas with downed trees and areas of water standing in the roadways,” reads a post from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. “If it is not an extreme emergency, please stay home. We will attempt to keep you posted throughout the evening & tonight.”
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Cameron celebrates Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon Day

Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon celebrated her 99th birthday at Cameron Town Hall Sept. 24. Mayor Pro Tempore Ginger Bauerband presented a plaque to McCrimmon as the town declared Sept. 23 Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon Day. McCrimmon was born in Virginia in 1923 and moved to North Carolina at 10 to...
CAMERON, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Cumberland County Schools transitions to remote learning Friday, Sept. 30

In anticipation of inclement weather conditions that may impact our region and with the safety of our students, employees, and families in mind, Friday, Sept. 30, will be an asynchronous remote learning day for Cumberland County Schools students. During an asynchronous remote learning day, students work independently on assignments that...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
power98fm.com

New Overstock Bin Store Opening In Concord This Weekend

If you’ve never been to an oversized bin store, I can promise you are missing out. The good news is a new overstock bin store is opening in Concord! I actually went to a different version of this store while I was visiting in Columbia, SC once. This bin store was absolutely amazing! While I was in the store, I went on the tail end of it’s season in Columbia.
CONCORD, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rudy’s Fall Truck Jam canceled at the Rock

ROCKINGHAM — With the National Weather Service placing the likelihood of high winds and heavy rains from Hurricane Ian at 100 percent on Friday and 80 percent on Saturday, Rockingham Dragway and Outlaw Diesel Super Series officials reluctantly have canceled this weekend’s Rudy’s Fall Truck Jam. In...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy