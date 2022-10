Eastern Washington (1-2, 0-1 Big Sky) at Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), Sunday, noon ET (SEC Network Plus) Series record: First meeting. Eastern Washington will get $750,000 for making the twice-delayed trip to Gainesville. The game between Florida and former coach Jim McElwains alma mater had initially been scheduled for 2020 but was bumped because of COVID-19 rescheduling. It landed on the slate for Saturday but got pushed a day as Hurricane Ian tore through the Sunshine State. The payday game provides much-needed revenue for a program whose annual athletics budget is about $17.5 million. The Gators, meanwhile, should get a much-needed break after an early season gauntlet that included three ranked teams: Utah, Kentucky and Tennessee.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO