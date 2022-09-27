Read full article on original website
13 reported killed as protests-hit Iran targets dissident sites in Iraqi Kurdistan
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday they fired missiles and drones at militant targets in the Kurdish region of neighbouring northern Iraq, where authorities said 13 people were killed.
Taliban official: Blast in Shiite area of Kabul
ISALAMABAD (AP) — There was a blast Friday morning in a Shiite neighborhood of the Afghan capital Kabul, a Taliban official confirmed. Local media reported the blast was inside an education center in the Dashti Barchi area. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify |...
Putin Suffers Most Humiliating Ukraine Defeat Yet
Moscow celebrated the annexation of huge swathes of Eastern Ukraine Friday but President Vladimir Putin’s party was wrecked by a lightning counter-attack that may have trapped thousands of his men in a key city supposedly now part of Russia. “This is the will of millions of people,” Putin said at a glitzy ceremony in front of high-ranking Russian diplomats still in the country. “People living in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region are becoming our compatriots forever.”But as he gloated, Ukrainian sources claimed that the strategic city of Lyman, which has served as a Russian military hub in Donetsk,...
Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins
A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
Kim Jong Un Fires Missiles In Direction Of Kamala Harris' Flight As She Slams North Korea's 'Brutal Dictatorship'
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, on her visit to Seoul, slammed North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un’s "brutal dictatorship," leading to the country firing more ballistic missiles. What Happened: Harris called out Pyongyang for its illegal arms program and rampant human rights violations during her visit to the...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
European Union chief wants bloc to put new sanctions on Russia, officials responsible for 'sham' Ukraine referendums
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union chief wants bloc to put new sanctions on Russia, officials responsible for 'sham' Ukraine referendums.
Kremlin says 4 Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine will be folded into Russia on Friday following referendums
MOSCOW (AP) — Kremlin says 4 Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine will be folded into Russia on Friday following referendums.
Judge: Berlin will likely need to repeat its 2021 election
BERLIN (AP) — Berlin will likely need to repeat its 2021 state and district elections due to severe election day glitches, the president of the German capital’s constitutional court said Wednesday. Several political parties and government entities, including Berlin’s election authority, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party...
President Vladimir Putin opens a Kremlin event to absorb parts of Ukraine into Russia, defying international law
MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin opens a Kremlin event to absorb parts of Ukraine into Russia, defying international law.
Russia to annex more of Ukraine on Friday at the Kremlin
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia planned to annex more of Ukraine on Friday in an escalation of the seven-month war that was expected to isolate the Kremlin further, draw more international punishment and bring Ukraine extra military, political and economic support. The annexation — and planned celebratory concerts and...
Latest updates: Deadly blast rocks Zaporizhia ahead of Putin’s
Moscow being readied for annexation, Russian missile attack targeted a humanitarian convoy in Ukraine.
Court rules Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth did not exceed constitution's 8-year term limit, can stay in office
BANGKOK (AP) — Court rules Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth did not exceed constitution's 8-year term limit, can stay in office.
Hong Kong leader promises revival on China's National Day
Hong Kong's leader has promised to revive its struggling economy following a campaign to crush a pro-democracy movement
Nigeria flooding: Highest waters in a decade kills over 300 people
Parts of Nigeria, from northern farmlands to the coastal economic capital Lagos, are prone to flooding in the rainy season, though the National Emergency Management Agency says this year is the worst since 2012, when 363 people died and more than 2.1 million were displaced.
North Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea on Saturday test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles, its neighbors said, the fourth round this week of weapons launches that prompted quick, strong condemnation from its rivals. In an unusually strong rebuke of North Korea’s weapons programs, South Korean President Yoon...
Pakistanis struggle to survive with no flood relief in sight
After months of flooding, Pakistan's need for relief is extreme. In the city of Sehwan, many are fending for themselves, clinging to tiny patches of dry land as the country reels from its worst disaster in memory.
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
War continues in Ukraine, in a week in which more bodies have been exhumed at the liberated area of Izium. Around other retaken areas in Kharkiv, Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged missile and artillery barrages. In Somalia, the droughts are getting longer and more frequent, displacing Somalis to a camp...
AP News Summary at 11:53 p.m. EDT
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to 2 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was already getting a significant number of calls from people trapped in flooded homes. Some video showed debris-covered water sloshing toward the eaves of homes. The hurricane made landfall Wednesday afernoon near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers. Though expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it marches inland, Ian’s hurricane force winds are likely to be felt well into central Florida.
War in Ukraine: Russian military gear stores see a boom of customers
Military gear stores in one Russian region have seen a boom of customers since the partial mobilisation of reservists was announced by the country's President Vladimir Putin last week.
