Protests

Lebanon-Express

Taliban official: Blast in Shiite area of Kabul

ISALAMABAD (AP) — There was a blast Friday morning in a Shiite neighborhood of the Afghan capital Kabul, a Taliban official confirmed. Local media reported the blast was inside an education center in the Dashti Barchi area. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify |...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Putin Suffers Most Humiliating Ukraine Defeat Yet

Moscow celebrated the annexation of huge swathes of Eastern Ukraine Friday but President Vladimir Putin’s party was wrecked by a lightning counter-attack that may have trapped thousands of his men in a key city supposedly now part of Russia. “This is the will of millions of people,” Putin said at a glitzy ceremony in front of high-ranking Russian diplomats still in the country. “People living in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region are becoming our compatriots forever.”But as he gloated, Ukrainian sources claimed that the strategic city of Lyman, which has served as a Russian military hub in Donetsk,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins

A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Lebanon-Express

Judge: Berlin will likely need to repeat its 2021 election

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin will likely need to repeat its 2021 state and district elections due to severe election day glitches, the president of the German capital’s constitutional court said Wednesday. Several political parties and government entities, including Berlin’s election authority, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lebanon-Express

Russia to annex more of Ukraine on Friday at the Kremlin

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia planned to annex more of Ukraine on Friday in an escalation of the seven-month war that was expected to isolate the Kremlin further, draw more international punishment and bring Ukraine extra military, political and economic support. The annexation — and planned celebratory concerts and...
POLITICS
Lebanon-Express

Nigeria flooding: Highest waters in a decade kills over 300 people

Parts of Nigeria, from northern farmlands to the coastal economic capital Lagos, are prone to flooding in the rainy season, though the National Emergency Management Agency says this year is the worst since 2012, when 363 people died and more than 2.1 million were displaced.
ENVIRONMENT
WSOC Charlotte

North Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests in 1 week

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea on Saturday test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles, its neighbors said, the fourth round this week of weapons launches that prompted quick, strong condemnation from its rivals. In an unusually strong rebuke of North Korea’s weapons programs, South Korean President Yoon...
WORLD
Lebanon-Express

Pakistanis struggle to survive with no flood relief in sight

After months of flooding, Pakistan's need for relief is extreme. In the city of Sehwan, many are fending for themselves, clinging to tiny patches of dry land as the country reels from its worst disaster in memory.
ASIA
Lebanon-Express

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

War continues in Ukraine, in a week in which more bodies have been exhumed at the liberated area of Izium. Around other retaken areas in Kharkiv, Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged missile and artillery barrages. In Somalia, the droughts are getting longer and more frequent, displacing Somalis to a camp...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Lebanon-Express

AP News Summary at 11:53 p.m. EDT

Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to 2 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was already getting a significant number of calls from people trapped in flooded homes. Some video showed debris-covered water sloshing toward the eaves of homes. The hurricane made landfall Wednesday afernoon near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers. Though expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it marches inland, Ian’s hurricane force winds are likely to be felt well into central Florida.
ENVIRONMENT

