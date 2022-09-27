Read full article on original website
Portugal's Cristiano conundrum: Calls are growing for talisman Ronaldo to be DROPPED ahead of the World Cup after lacklustre display against Spain with coach Fernando Santos accused of favouritism and his Man United game time dwindling
It's been a bruising week for Cristiano Ronaldo and not just because of the nasty black eye he suffered following his collision with Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik. Just a few weeks out from the World Cup, Portugal's biggest star is coming in for more and more criticism over his below-par performances, with many openly asking the question as to whether the team is better off without him.
Cristiano Ronaldo was open to mega £210m transfer from Man Utd to Saudi Arabia with deal only failing over transfer ban
CRISTIANO Ronaldo was open to a £210million transfer to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal before the deal fell through, it has been claimed. The club's president Fahad ben Nafel claims the move only collapsed due to the side having a transfer ban and it was not the player rejecting the move.
2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup schedule, results
The U.S. goes for its fourth consecutive title at the FIBA World Cup in Sydney — and eighth global gold in a row overall when including the Olympics. A’ja Wilson, a two-time WNBA MVP, and Breanna Stewart, the Tokyo Olympic MVP, headline a U.S. roster that, for the first time since 2000, includes neither Sue Bird (retired) nor Diana Taurasi (injured).
Watch: Manchester United keeper produces incredible save to help Czech Republic qualify for U21 Euros
Manchester United loanee Matej Kovar produced a fantastic save against Iceland to help the Czech Republic qualify for the U21 European Championships. The play-off took place last night and Czech Republic found themselves on the front foot ahead of the game having won the first leg 2-1. Last night’s game...
World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar
LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
The Canada Women’s Soccer Team looks for more experience before the World Cup
The Canada women’s soccer team will play two games in October. The one on Thursday, October. 6 will be against Argentina, and the game on Monday, October. 10 will be against Morocco. The CanWNT recently revealed their roster earlier today. Canada women’s soccer team – October window.
Soccer world reacts to Iranian national team’s brave gesture
Iran isn’t really into free speech or people being critical of the government. And over the past couple weeks, over 70 Iranians have been killed protesting the country and its police after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in custody for allegedly wearing a loose Hijab. The protests are a...
Denmark unveil World Cup ‘protest’ kits criticising Qatar’s human rights record
Denmark will wear shirts at the World Cup that criticise the human rights record of the host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled to honour migrant workers who died during construction work for the finals tournament. “The colour of mourning,” the kit manufacturer Hummel said in a post on...
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward
Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
USWNT roster news: Alex Morgan ruled out of England, Spain friendlies
The biggest news from the latest U.S. women's national team roster drop is that San Diego Wave star forward Alex Morgan has been ruled out of two upcoming friendlies against England and Spain due to a knee injury. On Thursday, USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski released his latest 24-player roster for...
Report: PSG’s Projected Starting 11 for the Ligue 1 Home Fixture vs. OGC Nice
Paris Saint-Germain is set to return to action on Ligue 1 matchday nine with a home fixture against OGC Nice. PSG comes into this fixture with a few minor injury concerns. For one, midfielder Marco Verratti was not included in the squad list for the contest due to a calf injury.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Power Rankings: USMNT tumble after awful month; Brazil, Argentina the favorites
In 52 days' time the World Cup begins. For many of those competing in Qatar there will be no more international fixtures between now and their first game at the tournament. The time for experimentation, blooding fringe players and honing the starting XI is gone. Game faces on, we're in the big time now.
How to watch the A-League Men in Australia: TV channel, live streams for every match in 2022/23
After another long off-season, the new A-League Men campaign is nearly here. The 2022/23 season will officially kick off on October 7 when Melbourne City and Western United face off in a rematch of last season's grand final. One day later, two derbies will be played on the same day...
USA to face Canada in women's basketball World Cup semis, China through
Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas nailed 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists as an all-conquering United States close in on an 11th title after setting up a women's basketball World Cup semi-final against Canada Thursday. A superb China finished 4-1 in the group phase after only losing to the USA, but came into their clash with France having lost their previous three World Cup quarter-finals.
Andre Blake relishes dueling with Lionel Messi in a Jamaica vs. Argentina showcase
HARRISON, N.J. — If the national team you play for fails to qualify for a World Cup, the next best thing is … well, there is no next best thing, really. But for Andre Blake and Jamaica, being Argentina’s last opponent before Lionel Messi and company head to Qatar was a big deal. So the Reggae Boyz had their A-team at Red Bull Arena on Tuesday, including their captain in net.
