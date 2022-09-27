ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Portugal's Cristiano conundrum: Calls are growing for talisman Ronaldo to be DROPPED ahead of the World Cup after lacklustre display against Spain with coach Fernando Santos accused of favouritism and his Man United game time dwindling

It's been a bruising week for Cristiano Ronaldo and not just because of the nasty black eye he suffered following his collision with Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik. Just a few weeks out from the World Cup, Portugal's biggest star is coming in for more and more criticism over his below-par performances, with many openly asking the question as to whether the team is better off without him.
CRISTIANO RONALDO
NBC Sports

2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup schedule, results

The U.S. goes for its fourth consecutive title at the FIBA World Cup in Sydney — and eighth global gold in a row overall when including the Olympics. A’ja Wilson, a two-time WNBA MVP, and Breanna Stewart, the Tokyo Olympic MVP, headline a U.S. roster that, for the first time since 2000, includes neither Sue Bird (retired) nor Diana Taurasi (injured).
BASKETBALL
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Diego Maradona
The Associated Press

World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar

LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
SOCCER
lastwordonsports.com

The Canada Women’s Soccer Team looks for more experience before the World Cup

The Canada women’s soccer team will play two games in October. The one on Thursday, October. 6 will be against Argentina, and the game on Monday, October. 10 will be against Morocco. The CanWNT recently revealed their roster earlier today. Canada women’s soccer team – October window.
FIFA
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to Iranian national team’s brave gesture

Iran isn’t really into free speech or people being critical of the government. And over the past couple weeks, over 70 Iranians have been killed protesting the country and its police after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in custody for allegedly wearing a loose Hijab. The protests are a...
FIFA
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward

Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

USWNT roster news: Alex Morgan ruled out of England, Spain friendlies

The biggest news from the latest U.S. women's national team roster drop is that San Diego Wave star forward Alex Morgan has been ruled out of two upcoming friendlies against England and Spain due to a knee injury. On Thursday, USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski released his latest 24-player roster for...
MLS
AFP

USA to face Canada in women's basketball World Cup semis, China through

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas nailed 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists as an all-conquering United States close in on an 11th title after setting up a women's basketball World Cup semi-final against Canada Thursday.  A superb China finished 4-1 in the group phase after only losing to the USA, but came into their clash with France having lost their previous three World Cup quarter-finals.
BASKETBALL
msn.com

Andre Blake relishes dueling with Lionel Messi in a Jamaica vs. Argentina showcase

HARRISON, N.J. — If the national team you play for fails to qualify for a World Cup, the next best thing is … well, there is no next best thing, really. But for Andre Blake and Jamaica, being Argentina’s last opponent before Lionel Messi and company head to Qatar was a big deal. So the Reggae Boyz had their A-team at Red Bull Arena on Tuesday, including their captain in net.
NFL

