ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

VP Harris seeks computer chip partners in Japan meetings

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I7zn0_0iCYAOWz00

Armed with a new law that boosts U.S. support for computer chip manufacturing, Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration was looking for new investments and partnerships as she sat down with Japan ese technology executives on Wednesday.

The morning meeting on her last full day in Tokyo reflects the administration’s focus on boosting semiconductor manufacturing and expanding the supply chain for critical materials.

The economy's vulnerability to disruptions in the flow of computer chips was revealed during the pandemic, when a shortage helped increase costs and stall the assembly of cars and other products.

“The citizens and the people of our countries rely on products without even knowing sometimes how reliant those products are on semiconductor chips,” Harris said during the meeting at the U.S. ambassador's residence.

With China investing in computer chips of its own, the U.S. is trying to increase its domestic semiconductor manufacturing while also working to solidify its technology relationships with South Korea, Taiwan and Japan.

Harris said the U.S. understands that "no one country can satisfy the globe’s demand" and "it is important that we and our allies partner and coordinate in a way that allows us to grow and in a way that allows us to function at a very practical level.”

Legislation signed by President Joe Biden , known as the CHIPS and Science Act, includes $52 billion for grants and incentives for semiconductor companies, plus a 25% tax credit when they invest in U.S. facilities. There’s also about $200 billion over the next decade to support research programs.

Harris described the legislation as “a down payment on future American leadership,” but she emphasized that “we see Japan as playing a very important and critical role.”

Jimmy Goodrich, vice president for global policy at the Semiconductor Industry Association, “there’s a big opportunity and significant space for future investment" involving Japan.

Although Japan was once a world leader in computer chip manufacturing, its status has eroded over the last two decades, and the country is increasingly worried about falling behind.

Much like the United States has done, Japan has set up its own fund to support semiconductor production. Out of $4.3 billion, $3.3 billion is being provided in subsidies for a new factory in Kumamoto, in the country’s southwest.

The facility is slated to begin production by the end of 2024, and it’s a partnership between the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Sony Group and Denso.

The companies participating in the meeting with Harris include Tokyo Electron, Nikon, Hitachi High Tech Group, Fujitsu Limited, Micron and others.

When Biden was in Japan earlier this year, the two nations agreed to work together on computer chips, including through a joint group focused on developing more powerful technologies.

There are worries that if Japan is slow to act, the fruits of the Biden initiative may likely be snatched up by another, and more ready, Asian ally, South Korea.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, the Japanese minister for economy, trade and industry, has repeatedly stressed the U.S.-Japan alliance on semiconductors, as well as energy and other issues.

In recent meetings with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel, Nishimura has promised to set up a facility for semiconductor chips research in Japan this year, and expand the partnership on semiconductors with other allies, including Europe and Taiwan.

Atsushi Sunami, who teaches at The National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies, or GRIPS, in Tokyo, noted that the drawbacks to Japan tackling advanced semiconductor technology may be rooted in the view that Japan should not get involved in defense studies.

That view stems from Japan’s role in World War II and the prevalent pacifist views, both in Japan and in international circles, that came after its defeat. But Sunami stressed a quick rethinking was in order, and the U.S. moves, given the U.S.-Japan alliance, could be an opportunity for Japan.

“As the U.S.-China hegemonic competition escalates, how Japan hopes to position itself in the jockeying for international standards and rule-making, and the strategic formation of alliances among nations, as well as among companies, will be critically meaningful,” he said in a report earlier this year.

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

'Decentralization Under Centralization': How Chinese Universities Teach Blockchain

Oct. 24, 2019, marked the beginning of a tectonic change for blockchain education in China. Speaking before the politburo of the Communist Party of China in Beijing on that day, President Xi Jinping said the country needs to "seize the opportunity" afforded by blockchain technology. These words would set forth China’s ambitious agenda to take a leading role in the global development of this emerging technology.
EDUCATION
Markets Insider

German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia

Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
ECONOMY
Fortune

The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies

As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rahm Emanuel
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jimmy Goodrich
Person
Gina Raimondo
The Associated Press

Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Penpot inks $8M as signups for its open source spin on Figma jump 5600% after Adobe’s $20B acquisition move

Now, a Spanish startup called Penpot — which is taking a new approach to design collaboration through an open source platform that brings designers and developers into the mix simultaneously — says that it’s been seeing a huge amount of adoption since the Figma deal. Today, it’s announcing some funding to capitalize on that, a reminder of how disruption is always around the corner.
COMPUTERS
The Associated Press

MaxLinear Partners with RFHIC to Accelerate Deployment of Ultra-Wideband 5G Power Amplifiers

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) and RFHIC (KOSDAQ: 218410) today announced a collaboration to deliver a production-ready 400MHz Power Amplifier (PA) solution for 5G Macrocell radios, using MaxLinear MaxLIN™ Digital Predistortion (DPD) and Crest Factor Reduction (CFR) technologies to optimize the performance of RFHIC’s latest ID-400W series GaN RF Transistors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005419/en/ MaxLinear and RFHIC Deliver 400MHz 5G Power Amplifier Solution (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#From Japan
TechCrunch

Europe’s inaugural Women in VC Summit is the first step in a long climb towards equity

The event, organized by investors Sophie Winwood, Ruth Foxe Blader and Clarisse Lam, brought together top minds to discuss creating a more inclusive and equitable venture landscape. The conference was open only to those identifying as women, and panels included topics such as the role of LPs in diversifying tech, finding the next women-founded unicorn, and inspiring more women fund managers.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

IMF Urges Caution as Oil-Rich Guyana's Economic Growth Nears 60%

(Reuters) - Guyana's economic growth could reach close to 60% this year, the International Monetary Fund said in a statement on Tuesday, urging cautious policies even as the tiny South American nation benefits from surging oil production. "Overall real GDP growth rate is projected to be 57.8% in 2022," the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Owl Labs, the Immersive Technology Leader, Brings Its Collaborative Technology to Launch in Australia

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Owl Labs, the first company to build AI-powered, 360-degree video conferencing solutions, has today announced its launch in Australia, with the Meeting Owl®Pro device, as the company continues to increase its presence across the APAC region to bring distributed teams together for more effective work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005421/en/ A Meeting Owl Pro enabled conference room (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
equalocean.com

Animal Vaccine Developer Vbiosci Nets Hundreds of Mns of CNY in Series B Round

Vbiosci (Chinese: 鼎持生物), a leading innovative animal vaccine company, has completed hundreds of millions of CNY in Series B Round, which was jointly led by 3E Bioventures (Chinese: 本草资本) and China Reclamation Fund (Chinese: 中垦基金), followed by Longqing Capital (Chinese: 两山基金), Shenzhen Oriental Fortune Capital (Chinese: 东方富海), Hangzhou Zheke Investment Management (Chinese: 浙科投资), Suzhou Suxin Venture Capital (Chinese: 苏信创投) and Yijing Capital (Chinese: 沂景资本). WinX Capital (Chinese: 凯乘资本) served as the financial adviser.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Place
Asia
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
daystech.org

IBM Study: 41% of companies in Brazil have already actively implemented Artificial Intelligence in their businesses

This is a machine translation of IBM Brasil’s press launch. São Paulo — September 28, 2022 – New market analysis commissioned by IBM (NYSE: IBM ) reveals that world adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has grown steadily worldwide, with 41% of corporations in Brazil indicating which have actively carried out the know-how. This additional underscores that AI’s development is about to speed up because it continues to mature, changing into extra accessible and simpler to implement.
TECHNOLOGY
technode.global

Japan's Wasabi Technologies closes $250M new funding

Wasabi Technologies, a Japan-based hot cloud storage company, announced Wednesday it has achieved unicorn status following $250 million in new funding. Wasabi Technologies said in a statement it has raised $125 million in Series D equity led by L2 Point Management with participation from Cedar Pine; an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management; and returning investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company and Forestay Capital, bringing the company’s valuation to over $1.1 billion.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: Dot-com crash lessons, reducing CAC, product-led sales

In our chat, Barber spoke about how founders can better align with investors and employees while managing uncertainty, the dangers of growing too quickly and the economic, social and emotional impacts created when so many companies close their doors at once. Many entrepreneurs have been encouraged to believe that smooth...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Alchemist Accelerator announces new leadership alongside its latest class of companies

The accelerator itself, meanwhile, has some news: new leadership. Rachel Chalmers, formerly the head of AlchemistX (a division of Alchemist that helps governments and companies like Siemens and NEC build incubators of their own), will become the new president and managing director of the main Alchemist accelerator. Ian Bergman, previously global managing director for Microsoft’s “Microsoft for Startups” program before joining Alchemist in early 2021, will now head up AlchemistX. While former Alchemist managing director Ravi Belani says he’ll still be formally involved with Alchemist, he’ll be focusing on training founders, helping them fundraise, and “initiatives to deepen and broaden our platform.”
BUSINESS
mrobusinesstoday.com

StandardAero appoints Kim Ashmun as President for the Components & Accessories Division

Kim Ashmun will be responsible for the commercial, operational, financial and technical performance of StandardAero’s Components and Accessories business units and facilities. StandardAero, a maintenance, repair and overhaul provider has appointed Kim Ashmun to serve at the position of President of the company’s Components & Accessories (C&A) division. In...
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

846K+
Followers
180K+
Post
475M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy