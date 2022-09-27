Read full article on original website
Hoyer says 'probably no vote this week' on bill to restrict lawmakers from trading stocks
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told CNN the House will "probably not" vote in the coming days on legislation that would ban senior government officials and their families from trading stocks, meaning the House will likely not take the bill up before the midterms. "Probably no vote this week," the...
Obama warns 'a lot of mischief' is possible if Republicans win back House
Former President Barack Obama painted a grim picture of the GOP at two California fundraisers this week, according to excerpts provided to CNN, warning Democrats that Republicans could oversee "a lot of mischief" if they win the House in the November midterm elections. The speeches, one at a fundraiser for...
Trump launches direct attack on McConnell a month out from midterm elections
Former President Donald Trump on Friday night directly ridiculed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying on his social media platform that the Kentucky Republican had a "death wish" for supporting "Democrat sponsored bills." Trump, in his Truth Social post, also mocked McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao -- who was born in...
House passes government funding to avert shutdown
The House of Representatives voted on Friday to approve a stopgap bill to fund the government through December 16 and avert a shutdown just hours ahead of a midnight deadline when funding is set to expire. Now that the House has passed the bill, it will go to President Joe...
'This is not the best job in the world': Manchin says he hasn't made any decisions on running again
Sen. Joe Manchin has wielded his power more than any other senator in the 50-50 Senate -- but whether he wants to do it for six more years is still a question. The moderate West Virginia Democrat told CNN Thursday he is undecided on whether he wants to run for another term in 2024 when he undoubtedly would be the biggest GOP target given the sharply conservative tilt of his state.
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
Biden reestablishes arts committee that was dissolved over Trump's handling of Charlottesville
President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Friday that includes a provision reestablishing the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, a panel that was dissolved in 2017 when the committee's members resigned over then-President Donald Trump's handling of a deadly White nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. "The...
Trump attorney and adviser testified before Georgia grand jury investigating election interference
Boris Epshteyn, an attorney and adviser to former President Donald Trump, testified before a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to two people familiar with the matter. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sought Epshteyn's testimony as part of her probe into efforts by Trump...
Alito on SCOTUS critics: 'Questioning our integrity crosses an important line'
Justice Samuel Alito says criticism of the Supreme Court is going too far. "It goes without saying that everyone is free to express disagreement with our decisions and to criticize our reasoning as they see fit," Alito, who penned the decision reversing Roe v. Wade last term, told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. "But saying or implying that the court is becoming an illegitimate institution or questioning our integrity crosses an important line," he said.
'We see you, and we are with you': Justice Jackson says she is humbled by reactions since her appointment to Supreme Court
Hours after she was formally sworn in at the Supreme Court on Friday, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson gave a rousing speech at the Library of Congress, saying that since her appointment, she has been approached by people from "all walks of life" with what she called "a profound sense of pride in what feels to me like renewed ownership."
Former Trump aide Lewandowski makes deal with prosecutors to avoid misdemeanor charge
Corey Lewandowski, one of Donald Trump's former top campaign lieutenants, notched a deal with Las Vegas prosecutors over a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from his alleged sexual harassment of a major Republican donor's wife in 2021. Lewandowski, 49, was publicly accused in September 2021 of making unwanted sexual advances toward...
Supreme Court rearranges its seating chart as Jackson takes the bench
Tradition is a long-held value at the US Supreme Court, where the nine justices' adherence to a myriad of historic rules makes the inner workings of America's highest court reliably consistent even as its decisions sometimes send shock waves through the country. Some of those treasured rules will soon be...
Biden administration scales back student loan forgiveness plan as states sue
The Biden administration scaled back eligibility for its student loan forgiveness plan Thursday, the same day six Republican-led states sued President Joe Biden in an effort to block his student loan forgiveness plan from taking effect. Borrowers whose federal student loans are guaranteed by the government but held by private...
GOP congressional candidate Joe Kent's ties to white nationalists include interview with Nazi sympathizer
Despite disavowing White nationalism last spring when one of its adherents endorsed him, a US House candidate in Washington subsequently gave a previously unreported interview in June to a Nazi sympathizer and White nationalist. While Republican Joe Kent touted his support for prominent far-right figures like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Green...
Justice Department asks court to speed up appeal of special master review in Mar-a-Lago case
The Justice Department has asked a federal appellate court to speed up its schedule for weighing the department's appeal of a judge's order requiring a special master to review classified documents from Mar-a-Lago. In the expedition request filed to the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday, the DOJ...
NY attorney general wants to expedite lawsuit against Trumps and their business
The New York attorney general wants to expedite her civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, his family members and the Trump Organization, and set a trial date before the end of 2023. In a court filing Thursday, Attorney General Letitia James said the Trumps have tried to delay the...
Trump deposition in Carroll defamation lawsuit set for October 19 as fate of case remains in limbo
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be deposed in the defamation lawsuit brought by a former magazine columnist on October 19. The timing was revealed in a new court filing Friday as lawyers for Trump and E. Jean Carroll spar over whether the depositions should proceed after a federal appeals court ruling earlier this week.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill limiting the use of rap lyrics as evidence in criminal proceedings
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law on Friday that limits the use of rap lyrics in criminal court cases in the state. The law requires "a court, in a criminal proceeding where a party seeks to admit as evidence a form of creative expression, to consider specified factors when balancing the probative value of that evidence against the substantial danger of undue prejudice."
Senate confirms Michelle Kwan as US ambassador to Belize
The Senate on Thursday confirmed Michelle Kwan, a former Olympic figure skater and longtime Democratic activist, to serve as ambassador to Belize. Kwan, who President Joe Biden tapped for the role in December, skated through the chamber's confirmation process with a voice vote. The State Department had touted Kwan's "distinguished...
Biden calls Nord Stream pipeline leaks a 'deliberate act of sabotage'
President Joe Biden on Friday called the leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines a "deliberate act of sabotage" and accused Russia and President Vladimir Putin of "pumping out disinformation and lies," though he did not directly accuse Moscow for the leaks. Biden's strong words mark the first time he's directly...
