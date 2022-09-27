Read full article on original website
Oktoberfest begins in Chatham
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Oktoberfest begins Saturday in Chatham at the Town Square on Saturday. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. There will be live music, German beer, German food, a Weiner dog race, and an axe-throwing competition, a keg-throwing competition, a stein-holding competition, and more.
Alzheimer walk in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The walk to end Alzheimer's is on Saturday at Southwind Park. Registration for the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. inside Erin's Pavilion. The actual walk itself starts at 10 a.m.
Public invited to discuss Springfield's progress
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The community is invited to a public hearing to discuss the city of Springfield's Consolidated Annual Performace and Evaluation Report (CAPER). The report is a summary of the progress made by the city to achieve the goals identified in the fiscal year plan. The hearing...
Baby Shark Live! to splash into Springfield in November
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Baby Shark Live! is expected to splash into Springfield in November for a Christmas show. The show will be held in the UIS Performing Arts Center in Springfield on November 11. Following the success of Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour, the Pinkfong Company is...
Animal blessing event this weekend in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Animal Protective League (APL) is hosting its annual Blessing of the Animal ceremony. The ceremony starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday. It will be held at the APL shelter in Springfield, 1001 Taintor Road. All animals are invited to this event and must be...
Potbelly coming to central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Potbelly Sandwich Works is setting up shops in central Illinois. The company plans to bring a total of five new shops to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas. “Our new Shop Development Area Agreements come at an eventful time for us at Potbelly,” said Bob Wright, CEO of...
Springfield landfill catches on fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield firefighters spent part of Wednesday battling flames at an area landfill. It happened at 6:19 p.m. at Republic Services Sangamon Valley Landfill at 2565 Sandhill Road in Springfield. The Springfield Fire Department says when they arrived, they found garbage on fire. There were no...
Church offers tutoring sessions to students
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS) — A local church is trying to help students get ready for midterms. The Connectivity Center at Grace Lutheran Church in Lincoln is offering to tutor students. The tutoring sessions are for every grade through high school. An informational meeting will be held at 4 p.m....
Sangamon County reactivates Rescue Squad
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Sangamon County Rescue Squad is back in action after spending several months on the sideline. The Sangamon County Board OEM/911 Committee unanimously voted to reactivate the Sangamon County Rescue Squad. In July, they were told to stand down because the rescue squad members were...
Pleasant Plains comes together for homecoming parade
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Tonight is the first game since a Central Illinois high school athlete was injured in a football game on September 24. Pleasant Plains postponed their homecoming parade because of Jayden Veesenmeyer's injury. But on Friday people lined the streets to show school spirit and support...
Springfield police host 'Coffee with a Cop'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department is hosting Coffee with a Cop. The event is from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, at the Starbucks on North Dirksen Parkway. Coffee is provided, and you have the opportunity to ask the police any questions and discuss your concerns.
Residents worry for shopping center's future amid CVS closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — CVS closing on Monday is drawing concerns from residents living nearby. Thirteen of 19 retail spaces on the same strip as CVS in the Country Fair Shopping Center are vacant as well. Resident Angela Styles said most people living in the area are low-income families...
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld returns to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is making his way back to central Illinois. He is set to perform once again at the UIS Performing Arts Center. The performance will be at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2023. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting October 3 for Friends...
Midwest Mission asks for supplies in relief of Hurricane Ian
PAWNEE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A not-for-profit organization is working to provide disaster relief to those affected by Hurricane Ian. Midwest Mission is sending a "Cleaning Kit" that is filled with laundry detergent, house cleaner, dish soap, air freshener, pump spray insect repellent, a scrub brush, reusable cleaning wipes, scouring pads, clothes pin, trash bags, dust masks, kitchen gloved and cotton gloves.
Home fire safety campaign helps residents get new smoke detectors
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Alderwoman Lakeisha Purchase and the Springfield Fire Department will be knocking on about 300 residents' doors this weekend asking if they need fire safety supplies. Purchase and the Fire Department went out this afternoon to ask residents in the Vinegar Hill area if they needed...
Richland Community College receives $3.2 million to expand nursing program
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Richland Community College will receive a $3.2 million grant from the Decatur Memorial Foundation. The fund will be used to expand their nursing programs by creating EnRich Healthcare. Officials say the goal of the program is to grow enrollment in nursing and clinical programs by...
Man accused of threatening girls at Springfield High
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing charges after making threats at the Regional Office of Education in Springfield. Gregory G. Tatarek, 54, was arrested on Thursday after reportedly threatening girls at Springfield High School. Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright says Tatarek went into the office, slammed...
Early voting starts Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Thursday is the first day for early voting. Register voters do not have to wait for election day to cast their vote. Early voting starts on Thursday and ends on November 7, the day before the election day. If you do decide to vote early,...
Auburn High Student Council coordinates Spirit Week into Friday Night Rivals Homecoming
AUBURN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Auburn High School Student Council coordinated this week's 80s-themed Spirit Week, a five-day event leading up to Friday's Homecoming Parade and football game against Riverton. "We like to get everyone involved and make it feel like it's not just another week," Student Council President...
Man sentenced in Illinois for cannabis, weapons charges
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Oregon man was sentenced in central Illinois on charges of involving cannabis and weapons. Joshua Hicks, 40, was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offenses of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
