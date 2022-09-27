ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiring Red, White & You coming up

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago

A veteran-focused event, Hiring Red, White & You!, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at the MCM Elegante Hotel.

Employer and resource setup will begin at 8 a.m.

Hiring Red, White and You! is a joint initiative hosted by Texas Workforce Solutions, in partnership with the office of the governor, Texas Medical Center and the Texas Veterans Commission to connect veterans and their spouses with Texas employers who are seeking veterans’ exceptional skills, a news release said.

The campaign encourages Texas employers to recognize the advanced skills and experience our brave service men and women have to offer through their military experience and help veterans in Texas transition into the civilian workforce and their spouses.

All participating businesses will have the opportunity to set up a virtual job booth for the online portion of the hiring event. The Virtual Job Booth is a web based tool that can be used to receive resumes, post hiring FAQs and connect with veteran job seekers across the Permian Basin, helping you reach veterans in our rural communities.

