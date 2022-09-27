ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Port Arthur News

Emmett Ray “Tony” Comeaux

Emmett Ray “Tony” Comeaux, 75, transitioned from his earthly home at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Tx., Thursday, September 15, 2022. Tony was born on July 12, 1947 in Port Arthur, Tx., to the late Raymond D. C. Comeaux and Mildred Linton Comeaux. Tony attended Sacred Heart Catholic...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Barbara Jean Joseph

On September 21, 2022, Barbara Jean Joseph, God’s soldier entered eternal rest to be with the Lord. Barbara’s life was dedicated to serving God, her family, friends and most importantly her community. Wake service will be Friday, September 30, 2022 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM at Carter Chapel...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Dennis James Trahan

Dennis James Trahan, 80, of Lake Charles, LA, passed away peacefully at 11:41 AM on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in his residence surrounded by family. Dennis was born May 9, 1942 in Jennings, LA and was a 1960 graduate of St. Michael High School in Crowley, LA, where he began his love of sports and received 15 of the 16 letters offered in sports.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Port Arthur News

James L. Bush

James L. Bush, formerly of Port Arthur, Texas and longtime resident of California, recently passed away in California. James was a star basketball player at Bishop Byrne High School, having graduated with the class of 1968. Although James left Port Arthur several years ago, he maintained lifelong friendships with childhood...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

2022 cavOILcade Queen celebration takes place Saturday

Carol and Mike Hebert recently joined with their daughter, Kristin, to view her portrait as 2021 cavOILcade Queen. Kristen reigns until Saturday, when she will crown the 70th queen at the Queens Scholarship Coronation at Groves Middle School. CavOILcade was started in 1952 as a way for the Port Arthur...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Former Lamar quarterback Andre Bevil leading Memorial passing attack

Andre Bevil is a new face on the Memorial sidelines this year, but he is far from a stranger to the Southeast Texas football scene. From the sideline, he can be seen calling plays and often talking with quarterback Davion Wilson. Coming from Beaumont United’s track program, Bevil has earned the title of quarterback coach and passing-game coordinator. His journey has taken him across the football hotbed of Southeast Texas and around the state.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

PHOTO FEATURE: Nederland crowns new Homecoming Queen

Nederland High School senior Ella Baird was crowned the 2022 Homecoming Queen prior to Friday night’s football game. Flower Girl: Macy Mosley (3rd grader at Langham) Crown Bearer: Vince Hood (3rd grader at Helena Park)
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Neches man accused of burglarizing several Nederland businesses

A 28-year-old Port Neches man was indicted this week in connection with the burglary of a Nederland business. On April 26, Nederland police were dispatched to Vin’s Paint and Body on South U.S. 69 in reference to burglary of a building. The officer viewed surveillance video and reportedly saw a person taking multiple items from inside the business.
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

PHOTO FEATURE — Plans underway for vacant Port Arthur building

A vacant building in the 4400 block of Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur is being renovated as Saigon Plaza. Officials said they are not yet ready for leasing. Saigon Plaza is approximately 2,500 square-feet in size and will house eight units that will be up for lease upon completion of the renovations.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 19-25

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25:. Tyler Schofield, 27, public intoxication/unlawfully carrying a weapon. Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25:. Sept. 19. A person was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon and public...
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

PNG runners setting pace as district meet nears

The Port Neches-Groves cross country team is hitting its stride as the regular season comes to a close. Head Coach Josh Tanner and the team leaders said the team feels sharp with two more meets before the district meet next month. “It has progressed really well this year,” Tanner said....
GROVES, TX
Port Arthur News

Criminal investigation ongoing into Vidor child’s disappearance

VIDOR — The case of a Vidor child who went missing and was later found safe at a home in Bridge City last week remains under investigation. Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll confirmed Thursday that the investigation is continuing. Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received a call from the...
VIDOR, TX
Port Arthur News

Meet with the newest company to open in The Press Building in Downtown Port Arthur

The newest company in The Press Building is essentially in place to create even more. “My goal in doing business here in Southeast Texas is to create jobs,” said Niq Hunter, president and CEO of Nerd Family Productions. “I work with a number of different nonprofit organizations, and for more it’s a no brainer that the biggest driver of crime and isolation is the lack of opportunity. And…around here, there isn’t that much of a lack of opportunity. It’s a variety of opportunities.”
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Neches: INEOS executing a drill Thursday morning

The City of Port Neches is advising the public that the INEOS-Calabrian facility in the 5500 block of FM 366 is conducting a training drill at 9:30 a.m. today (9.29). No emergency has been reported, and this is only a drill, the city stressed.
PORT NECHES, TX

