Port Arthur News
Emmett Ray “Tony” Comeaux
Emmett Ray “Tony” Comeaux, 75, transitioned from his earthly home at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Tx., Thursday, September 15, 2022. Tony was born on July 12, 1947 in Port Arthur, Tx., to the late Raymond D. C. Comeaux and Mildred Linton Comeaux. Tony attended Sacred Heart Catholic...
Port Arthur News
Barbara Jean Joseph
On September 21, 2022, Barbara Jean Joseph, God’s soldier entered eternal rest to be with the Lord. Barbara’s life was dedicated to serving God, her family, friends and most importantly her community. Wake service will be Friday, September 30, 2022 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM at Carter Chapel...
Port Arthur News
Dennis James Trahan
Dennis James Trahan, 80, of Lake Charles, LA, passed away peacefully at 11:41 AM on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in his residence surrounded by family. Dennis was born May 9, 1942 in Jennings, LA and was a 1960 graduate of St. Michael High School in Crowley, LA, where he began his love of sports and received 15 of the 16 letters offered in sports.
Port Arthur News
James L. Bush
James L. Bush, formerly of Port Arthur, Texas and longtime resident of California, recently passed away in California. James was a star basketball player at Bishop Byrne High School, having graduated with the class of 1968. Although James left Port Arthur several years ago, he maintained lifelong friendships with childhood...
Port Arthur News
2022 cavOILcade Queen celebration takes place Saturday
Carol and Mike Hebert recently joined with their daughter, Kristin, to view her portrait as 2021 cavOILcade Queen. Kristen reigns until Saturday, when she will crown the 70th queen at the Queens Scholarship Coronation at Groves Middle School. CavOILcade was started in 1952 as a way for the Port Arthur...
Port Arthur News
Beaumont man killed in Port Arthur crash was working with Texas Department of Transportation
A man that was killed Tuesday in a crash on Texas 73 in Port Arthur has been identified as 52-year-old Ricardo Davila of Beaumont. Davila and a passenger were in a side-by-side Utility Terrain Vehicle when it collided with a commercial box truck at approximately 9:57 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Texas 73.
Port Arthur News
Former Lamar quarterback Andre Bevil leading Memorial passing attack
Andre Bevil is a new face on the Memorial sidelines this year, but he is far from a stranger to the Southeast Texas football scene. From the sideline, he can be seen calling plays and often talking with quarterback Davion Wilson. Coming from Beaumont United’s track program, Bevil has earned the title of quarterback coach and passing-game coordinator. His journey has taken him across the football hotbed of Southeast Texas and around the state.
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE: Nederland crowns new Homecoming Queen
Nederland High School senior Ella Baird was crowned the 2022 Homecoming Queen prior to Friday night’s football game. Flower Girl: Macy Mosley (3rd grader at Langham) Crown Bearer: Vince Hood (3rd grader at Helena Park)
Port Arthur News
Port Neches man accused of burglarizing several Nederland businesses
A 28-year-old Port Neches man was indicted this week in connection with the burglary of a Nederland business. On April 26, Nederland police were dispatched to Vin’s Paint and Body on South U.S. 69 in reference to burglary of a building. The officer viewed surveillance video and reportedly saw a person taking multiple items from inside the business.
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — Plans underway for vacant Port Arthur building
A vacant building in the 4400 block of Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur is being renovated as Saigon Plaza. Officials said they are not yet ready for leasing. Saigon Plaza is approximately 2,500 square-feet in size and will house eight units that will be up for lease upon completion of the renovations.
Port Arthur News
Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 19-25
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25:. Tyler Schofield, 27, public intoxication/unlawfully carrying a weapon. Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25:. Sept. 19. A person was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon and public...
Port Arthur News
PNG runners setting pace as district meet nears
The Port Neches-Groves cross country team is hitting its stride as the regular season comes to a close. Head Coach Josh Tanner and the team leaders said the team feels sharp with two more meets before the district meet next month. “It has progressed really well this year,” Tanner said....
Port Arthur News
Criminal investigation ongoing into Vidor child’s disappearance
VIDOR — The case of a Vidor child who went missing and was later found safe at a home in Bridge City last week remains under investigation. Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll confirmed Thursday that the investigation is continuing. Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received a call from the...
Port Arthur News
Meet with the newest company to open in The Press Building in Downtown Port Arthur
The newest company in The Press Building is essentially in place to create even more. “My goal in doing business here in Southeast Texas is to create jobs,” said Niq Hunter, president and CEO of Nerd Family Productions. “I work with a number of different nonprofit organizations, and for more it’s a no brainer that the biggest driver of crime and isolation is the lack of opportunity. And…around here, there isn’t that much of a lack of opportunity. It’s a variety of opportunities.”
Port Arthur News
Jefferson County Drainage District 7 outlines costs, plans to execute needed costal safety upgrades
Jefferson County Drainage District 7, whose levees and pump stations provide safety to the area, is embarking on a number of projects to better serve Port Arthur, Mid County and surrounding communities. Allen Sims, assistant manager/district engineer, said one of the largest planned projects is an upgrade to Shreveport Pump...
Port Arthur News
Small Business Symposium offering scope of help and answers for local entrepreneurs
The Small Business Development Center at Lamar State College Port Arthur is hosting the inaugural Small Business Symposium Oct. 13 at Robert “Bob” Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. LSCPA SBDC’s coverage area includes Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland, Port Neches, Bridge City,...
Port Arthur News
Wilson Early College seniors serving as substitutes, mentors in Port Arthur elementary classes
What started as the need to address a substitute teacher shortage led a group of students to embark on a special path. Twenty-eight seniors at Wilson Early College High School will be working as substitute teachers and tutors in elementary schools in the Port Arthur Independent School District. Adrienne Lot,...
Port Arthur News
Port Neches: INEOS executing a drill Thursday morning
The City of Port Neches is advising the public that the INEOS-Calabrian facility in the 5500 block of FM 366 is conducting a training drill at 9:30 a.m. today (9.29). No emergency has been reported, and this is only a drill, the city stressed.
Port Arthur News
Vidor man allegedly covered self with mud, water and tree brush to evade police
Large amounts of stripped copper and nearby gardening snips and a possible suspect hiding in the tree line off Spur 93 led law enforcement to bring out a K-9 in a recent search. When the man finally emerged with the help of police, he had concealed his entire body with...
Port Arthur News
Texas City coach weighs in on PNG’s talented team ahead of matchup of top-3 defenses
PORT NECHES — The Port Neches-Groves football team might have the toughest start to district out of all the teams in District 9-5A Division II. PNG is coming off a loss to Fort Bend Marshall, ranked No. 3 in the state, and now turns around and play a competitive Texas City, who features the top-ranked defense in the district heading into Week 6.
