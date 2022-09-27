Read full article on original website
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Challenge accepted: Chamber to tour 100 members through Belknap House to help secure matching gift
LACONIA — Karmen Gifford, president of the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce, says she is ready to accept the challenge of touring chamber members through Belknap House, in order to help the homeless shelter secure a $25,000 donation. The challenge, issued through an article in The Daily Sun on...
laconiadailysun.com
She Built This brings female entrepreneurial network to Lakes Region
LACONIA — Female entrepreneurs from across the Lakes Region and New England convened at the Lakeport Opera House to build connections and community on Thursday. The event was hosted by She Built This, a female professional networking and support group founded by New Hampshire content writer and consultant Emily Aborn in 2019. More than 100 women were welcomed to mingle, enjoy local catering and question a panel of regionally-based female entrepreneurs.
laconiadailysun.com
laconiadailysun.com
Mark Hampton: It's time to vote for enlightened candidates who think for themselves
For Loudon and Canterbury voters, it's time to say "enough," time to replace our current legislators who care little for women's rights, public education and climate change. It's time to elect moderate to progressive candidates, compassionate folks who are able to think for themselves and not follow the right-wing/Free State playbook. It's time for Loudon and Canterbury Democrats, independents and enlightened Republicans to vote Nov. 8 all the way down the ballot to support Ruth Heath, Ellen Scarponi and David Nesbitt for the Legislature, as well as Christine Tappin for the Senate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
laconiadailysun.com
MVSB Fund Grant applications due Oct.15
Local nonprofits who wish to apply for a grant from the Meredith Village Savings Bank Fund can do so by Saturday, Oct. 15. The application and instructions can be accessed online at mvsb.com/community-involvement. Established in 1997, under the leadership of John Starrett, then-President and CEO of the Bank, the MVSB...
laconiadailysun.com
Carol Pierce: Laconia must remain a welcoming, inclusive community for all
Use of the Nazi swastika in today’s climate means only one thing: a reminder of the Nazi government and what it has come to stand for today, anti-Semitism and race hatred. To have such signage used multiple times at the Laconia Public Library and Opechee Park, which represent open-community places where all are welcome, makes it a conscious message of malevolence. One can’t help but to note that the desecration was made in a way that was as permanent as possible.
laconiadailysun.com
Public invited to celebrate an international moon event
BELMONT — Members of the public are invited to join the Belmont HS Astronomy Club for "International Observe the Moon Night" on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 7 to 10 p.m. The free event will be held at Bryant Field, Rte 106 (weather permitting). "International Observe the Moon Night" is...
laconiadailysun.com
Nackey S. Loeb School names 2022 First Amendment Award honorees
MANCHESTER — Gilles Bissonnette, ACLU-NH’s legal director, is this year's Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications' First Amendment Award honoree, and will be saluted by the school on Thursday, Oct. 20. The annual event honors New Hampshire individuals or groups that have advanced or exercised their First Amendment rights in some special or extraordinary way. Bissonnette was nominated for his work with stakeholders to improve the public’s right of access to information to hold government accountable, including a successful legal effort to reverse a 27-year-old precedent from 1993 that shielded personnel files of government employees, including law enforcement, from public view.
IN THIS ARTICLE
laconiadailysun.com
Tim Joubert is ready to become Laconia's next Fire Chief
NORTHFIELD — Tim Joubert, deputy fire chief of the Tilton-Northfield Fire Department, will become Laconia’s new fire chief Oct. 24. The city’s current chief, Kirk Beattie, starts a new role as city manager Monday. Joubert has been with his current department for 15 years, and says he’s ready for the new challenge of helming the Laconia station.
laconiadailysun.com
Crash victim’s partner comforted by memories, support
GILFORD — Brittany Thompson, the partner of Steven Marchand, the Gilford motorcycle rider who died in an accident Wednesday, is finding consolation in the memories of their 10 years together. “He was a good boyfriend, and a good father,” Thompson said Friday. “He was a good and loving guy.”...
laconiadailysun.com
Zany murder mystery musical on playhouse stage
MEREDITH — The Winnipesaukee Playhouse’s 2022 professional season wraps up with the zany murder mystery musical "Murder for Two," which runs through Sunday, Oct. 9. The two-person show, written by Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair, is a hilarious, face-paced musical where two performers play 13 roles — not to mention the piano — in a witty and winking homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries. The New York Times calls it “INGENIOUS! A snazzy double-act that spins out a comic mystery animated by funny, deftly turned songs.”
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 89 service calls between 8 a.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday. Four people were arrested.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
laconiadailysun.com
The Defiant One prepares return to Laconia
LACONIA — The famous wooden sculpture depicting a Native American man’s head known as the Defiant One is back from the dead. On Monday afternoon, a 3D-printed carbon copy of the Defiant One arrived in several pieces at the Laconia Fire Station after traveling by truck from Texas. In 2019, the statue was taken down from its pedestal in Opechee Park due to extensive wear and tear. When crews pulled the statue down, it shattered.
laconiadailysun.com
Belknap's recovery court celebrates two graduates
Belknap County Recovery Court held its first commencement ceremony since the COVID pandemic Tuesday. The program recognized two gradates this week, with a presentation by guest speaker Judge James Carroll as well as support from the participants' loved ones. The program was started in November 2012, as a partnership between the county attorney, public defender, department of corrections, restorative justice, and the division of field services.
laconiadailysun.com
Robert A. Martinez, 63
NORTHFIELD — Robert Andrew Martinez of Northfield, passed away September 16, 2022, in San Diego, California. He was a loving brother, father and grandfather, and worked at Hannaford’s in Franklin. He loved to watch football.
laconiadailysun.com
Lenny Swenson
CENTER HARBOR — Lenny Swenson’s robust and lively spirit brought smiles to all who knew him. He was a jolly rascal who unconditionally loved his family and they adored him back. Len was born and raised in Waltham Massachusetts, attending Waltham High School and Newton Junior College. He was a tinkerer and prankster who often got into unintentional trouble due to his inquisitiveness.
laconiadailysun.com
Sue Knowles, 102
LACONIA — Sue Knowles died peacefully in her sleep at her long time residence, The Taylor Home, at the age of 102. Sue Eleanor (Lutz) Knowles was born on January 22, 1920, in Hyde Park, Massachusetts. Her mother, Catherine Sikora was born in Poland, and father, Walter W. Lutz was born in Austria. Both migrated to the U.S. at the turn of the century. Sue’s siblings were her two older sisters, Irene Barninger and Janina Majcher, both past residents of the Taylor Community, and her younger brother, Broney. All siblings pre-deceased Sue.
laconiadailysun.com
Edwin A. Peterson Sr., 72
LINCOLN — Edwin A. Peterson Sr., 72, of Lincoln, died Tuesday September 27, 2022, in his home surrounded by family. Born Tuesday, October 25, 1949, in Brockton, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Oscar E. Peterson and Rita (Montagano) Peterson.
Comments / 0