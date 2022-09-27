For Loudon and Canterbury voters, it's time to say "enough," time to replace our current legislators who care little for women's rights, public education and climate change. It's time to elect moderate to progressive candidates, compassionate folks who are able to think for themselves and not follow the right-wing/Free State playbook. It's time for Loudon and Canterbury Democrats, independents and enlightened Republicans to vote Nov. 8 all the way down the ballot to support Ruth Heath, Ellen Scarponi and David Nesbitt for the Legislature, as well as Christine Tappin for the Senate.

LOUDON, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO