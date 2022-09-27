Read full article on original website
Alamo Drafthouse: Far from Fantastic
The nationwide dine-in cinema chain remains popular despite accusations of union busting and allegations of sexual assault. Over the years, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has become the multiplex for people who want to see films not only in a safe, comfortable space—but a cool one. The Austin-based, dine-in-theater empire is basically what the Hard Rock Cafe was in the ‘80s and ‘90s—whenever a franchise opens in a new area, it’s like the area has been blessed with a playhouse filled with pop-culture awesomeness.
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Everyone’s faced rejection before—even famed artists. Rebuffed: Reconceiving Failure is an exhibit at the UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum that presents two commissions by the artist Charles Umlauf which were turned away by their donors. After being reconfigured, the works are now being used to promote the message of picking yourself back up when things don’t go as planned. Learn more about the exhibit here. Dates and times vary, 605 Azie Morton Road.
Round Rock location of Nancy's Sky Garden now Greens Garden following separation
The Round Rock location of Nancy's Sky Garden officially rebranded to Greens Garden on Sept. 21 following a separation, according to the company. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock location of Nancy's Sky Garden officially rebranded to Greens Garden on Sept. 21 following a separation of business partners, according to...
Trunk or Treat Halloween Event
Join Round Rock Parks and Recreation and Ascension Seton Williamson for the annual FREE Trunk or Treat Halloween event on Sat., Oct 22 from 4-6pm at the parking lot of Seton. This trick or treating event is designed for children with disabilities or limitations. Decorated car trunks will fill the parking lot providing a safe and fun way to trick or treat! If you are interested in hosting a trunk, please contact [email protected] for more information. No registration is required. More info-https://bit.ly/3DZk9RA.
15 Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Austin
A classic for a reason, Jeffrey’s is an elegant fine-dining experience sure to dazzle any date. Known for their dry-aged prime beef cut by Lone Star Meats, this is a particularly good spot for the meat lovers. The signature Clarksville location also serves incredible side dishes, desserts, cocktails and much more. Enjoy 25% off bar food and wine by the glass on Monday nights and 50% off bottles of wine on Sunday nights.
The Elephant Room
For over 26 years the Elephant Room has remained one of the best Jazz Venues in Austin. Named top 10 Jazz Venue in the nation by Senate Bill Resolution and top 100 in the world by Down Beat Magazine. Come see Big Bands to local heroes in our unique basement space in the historical Swift Building. Must be 21.
Harry Styles Orders Barbecue in Austin From Stiles Switch BBQ
Mega-pop star Harry Styles is in the middle of a six-night concert residency in Austin, which means he, his band, and his crew will need to eat at several points. At least one of those meals came from Brentwood barbecue restaurant Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew today. Stiles posted an...
7 Of The Most 'Wow' Outfits Harry Styles' Fans Are Wearing To His Austin Week Of Concerts
Thousands upon thousands of Harry Styles fans have found their way to Austin, TX for his whole week of concerts, and they're doing so in unique style. Moody Center might be finding remnants of fake feathers and sparkly rhinestones littered about the halls for a while, as Texan's outfits exploded with color and included details like a feathered boa.
BARKtacular HOWLoween Dog Festival
IT’S GONNA BE PAWDY TIME SOON! Register for the 3rd Annual #BARKtacular HOWLoween Dog Festival at Round Rock Depot on Saturday, October 22, 8 to 10am. For more info & to register online; Register online here: https://bit.ly/3bZvCFa or visit: roundrockrecreation.com Trick or Treating for your dog, costume contest, a lookalike contest, vendors and much, much more!
Popular Los Angeles Sushi and Steakhouse Restaurants Are Coming to Austin
Two popular Los Angeles restaurants are making their way into Texas in the downtown Austin area next year. First, there’s the Japanese restaurant Sushi Roku, which will open on 405 Colorado Street starting sometime in 2023. Then there’s the American restaurant BOA Steakhouse, to open on 300 West Fifth Street in spring 2023.
Lake Travis waterfront eatery Vincent's on the Lake closing Sept. 30
Vincent's on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront restaurant, will close its doors Sept. 30. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Vincent’s on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront dining location at 5973 Hiline Road, Austin, will be closing its doors on Sept. 30. The restaurant announced on its Facebook page Sept. 23 that, due to economic conditions and low water levels, they had made a choice to close at the end of the month. 512-777-3132.
Texas Hospitality Pros Are Bringing Their Casual San Marcos Restaurant to East Austin
San Marcos counter-service restaurant Industry is heading to East Austin this fall. Industry East will open at 1211 East Fifth Street, Suite 150 in mid-October. Industry’s menu includes all-day fare like brisket tacos, smoked beet Reubens, chile relleno, burgers, queso, and brunch on Sundays. The meats and vegetables are smoked in-house. The restaurant has a full bar with whiskies, frozen cocktails, draft cocktails, beer, and wine. Scope out the full menu below.
Pink Out Marble Falls canceled in wake of veteran firefighter’s death
Pink Out Marble Falls was canceled for 2022 as Highland Lakes first responders continue to grapple with the sudden loss of Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue. Stacks, 49, died unexpectedly at a Williamson County hospital on Sept. 22. A procession...
Georgetown Professional Massage and Wellness open in Sedro Crossing
Georgetown Professional Massage and Wellness offers a wellness discount for first-time customers. (Courtesy Georgetown Professional Massage and Wellness) Georgetown Professional Massage and Wellness, a holistic massage and wellness business, opened Aug. 1 at 4881 Williams Drive, Georgetown. Locally owned, Deziree Sims offers 60-, 90- and 120-minute custom massages and infrared sauna sessions with chromotherapy lighting. 512-639-2769. www.vagaro.com/us04/georgetownprofessionalmassageandwellness.
Take a hike. No, really. 10 of Austin’s best hiking trails to take in the beauty of the Hill Country.
If the only walks you take in Austin are to score margaritas at happy hour, you’re missing out. Austin is a city known for its outdoor spaces and swaths of green, but there’s so much to explore it can be hard to know where to start — and easy to return over and again to the places we know and love. For anyone looking to dig a little deeper into the city’s natural beauty, here are 10 hikes you’ll want to put on your list.
Harry Styles jabs Texas politics at Austin concert
British pop star Harry Styles did some "Late Night Talking" on Texas politics during night two of his "Love On Tour 2022" at Moody Center, with several messages hinting at a disdain for policies in the Lone Star State.
16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas
Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet ‘Pet Of The Week’: Nova From Austin Dog Rescue
This week, meet the adorable German Shephard Puppy named Nova from Austin Dog Rescue. This name means new star, and this girl shines bright. Apparently, she is the sweetest pup and wants nothing more than to hang with her people. Her ideal home would include lots of time with her...
Austin airport braces for busy October
Tons of travelers pouring in and out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport — that’s what airport officials expect in October, with many major events taking place in Austin.
Bealls Outlet-Home Centric – Highland Lakes’ newest shopping experience
As hundreds of Burkes Outlet stores transition to Bealls Outlet- Home Centric, Marble Falls is the first site to adopt the new name and move to its new location at 1400 FM 1431. Although located in the same space formerly occupied by a store named Bealls, there is no association with the former retailer. Bealls Outlet-Home Centric is a shopping experience that incorporates the savings of an…
