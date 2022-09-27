ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Texas Observer

Alamo Drafthouse: Far from Fantastic

The nationwide dine-in cinema chain remains popular despite accusations of union busting and allegations of sexual assault. Over the years, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has become the multiplex for people who want to see films not only in a safe, comfortable space—but a cool one. The Austin-based, dine-in-theater empire is basically what the Hard Rock Cafe was in the ‘80s and ‘90s—whenever a franchise opens in a new area, it’s like the area has been blessed with a playhouse filled with pop-culture awesomeness.
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Everyone’s faced rejection before—even famed artists. Rebuffed: Reconceiving Failure is an exhibit at the UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum that presents two commissions by the artist Charles Umlauf which were turned away by their donors. After being reconfigured, the works are now being used to promote the message of picking yourself back up when things don’t go as planned. Learn more about the exhibit here. Dates and times vary, 605 Azie Morton Road.
AUSTIN, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Trunk or Treat Halloween Event

Join Round Rock Parks and Recreation and Ascension Seton Williamson for the annual FREE Trunk or Treat Halloween event on Sat., Oct 22 from 4-6pm at the parking lot of Seton. This trick or treating event is designed for children with disabilities or limitations. Decorated car trunks will fill the parking lot providing a safe and fun way to trick or treat! If you are interested in hosting a trunk, please contact [email protected] for more information. No registration is required. More info-https://bit.ly/3DZk9RA.
HALLOWEEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Williamson County, TX
City
Round Rock, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
Round Rock, TX
Entertainment
tribeza.com

15 Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Austin

A classic for a reason, Jeffrey’s is an elegant fine-dining experience sure to dazzle any date. Known for their dry-aged prime beef cut by Lone Star Meats, this is a particularly good spot for the meat lovers. The signature Clarksville location also serves incredible side dishes, desserts, cocktails and much more. Enjoy 25% off bar food and wine by the glass on Monday nights and 50% off bottles of wine on Sunday nights.
AUSTIN, TX
do512.com

The Elephant Room

For over 26 years the Elephant Room has remained one of the best Jazz Venues in Austin. Named top 10 Jazz Venue in the nation by Senate Bill Resolution and top 100 in the world by Down Beat Magazine. Come see Big Bands to local heroes in our unique basement space in the historical Swift Building. Must be 21.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Harry Styles Orders Barbecue in Austin From Stiles Switch BBQ

Mega-pop star Harry Styles is in the middle of a six-night concert residency in Austin, which means he, his band, and his crew will need to eat at several points. At least one of those meals came from Brentwood barbecue restaurant Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew today. Stiles posted an...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
Person
James Horner
roundtherocktx.com

BARKtacular HOWLoween Dog Festival

IT’S GONNA BE PAWDY TIME SOON! Register for the 3rd Annual #BARKtacular HOWLoween Dog Festival at Round Rock Depot on Saturday, October 22, 8 to 10am. For more info & to register online; Register online here: https://bit.ly/3bZvCFa or visit: roundrockrecreation.com Trick or Treating for your dog, costume contest, a lookalike contest, vendors and much, much more!
ROUND ROCK, TX
Eater

Popular Los Angeles Sushi and Steakhouse Restaurants Are Coming to Austin

Two popular Los Angeles restaurants are making their way into Texas in the downtown Austin area next year. First, there’s the Japanese restaurant Sushi Roku, which will open on 405 Colorado Street starting sometime in 2023. Then there’s the American restaurant BOA Steakhouse, to open on 300 West Fifth Street in spring 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Lake Travis waterfront eatery Vincent's on the Lake closing Sept. 30

Vincent's on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront restaurant, will close its doors Sept. 30. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Vincent’s on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront dining location at 5973 Hiline Road, Austin, will be closing its doors on Sept. 30. The restaurant announced on its Facebook page Sept. 23 that, due to economic conditions and low water levels, they had made a choice to close at the end of the month. 512-777-3132.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Texas Hospitality Pros Are Bringing Their Casual San Marcos Restaurant to East Austin

San Marcos counter-service restaurant Industry is heading to East Austin this fall. Industry East will open at 1211 East Fifth Street, Suite 150 in mid-October. Industry’s menu includes all-day fare like brisket tacos, smoked beet Reubens, chile relleno, burgers, queso, and brunch on Sundays. The meats and vegetables are smoked in-house. The restaurant has a full bar with whiskies, frozen cocktails, draft cocktails, beer, and wine. Scope out the full menu below.
SAN MARCOS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Symphony#Bible Church#North Scottish#Indians
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown Professional Massage and Wellness open in Sedro Crossing

Georgetown Professional Massage and Wellness offers a wellness discount for first-time customers. (Courtesy Georgetown Professional Massage and Wellness) Georgetown Professional Massage and Wellness, a holistic massage and wellness business, opened Aug. 1 at 4881 Williams Drive, Georgetown. Locally owned, Deziree Sims offers 60-, 90- and 120-minute custom massages and infrared sauna sessions with chromotherapy lighting. 512-639-2769. www.vagaro.com/us04/georgetownprofessionalmassageandwellness.
GEORGETOWN, TX
cohaitungchi.com

Take a hike. No, really. 10 of Austin’s best hiking trails to take in the beauty of the Hill Country.

If the only walks you take in Austin are to score margaritas at happy hour, you’re missing out. Austin is a city known for its outdoor spaces and swaths of green, but there’s so much to explore it can be hard to know where to start — and easy to return over and again to the places we know and love. For anyone looking to dig a little deeper into the city’s natural beauty, here are 10 hikes you’ll want to put on your list.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
enchantingtexas.com

16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas

Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
highlandernews.com

Bealls Outlet-Home Centric – Highland Lakes’ newest shopping experience

As hundreds of Burkes Outlet stores transition to Bealls Outlet- Home Centric, Marble Falls is the first site to adopt the new name and move to its new location at 1400 FM 1431. Although located in the same space formerly occupied by a store named Bealls, there is no association with the former retailer. Bealls Outlet-Home Centric is a shopping experience that incorporates the savings of an…
MARBLE FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy