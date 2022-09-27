ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschannel20.com

Argument leads to shooting in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Champaign man is recovering after an argument turned violent Friday afternoon. Police were called just before 2 p.m. to the 2100 block of West White Street for a reported shooting. A 22-year-old with a gunshot wound to his leg was found at the scene.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Woman sentenced for attacking man with hammer on Christmas Day

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A woman will spend more than a year behind bars for attacking a man with a hammer. Kimiko L. Schultz, 54, was sentenced on Thursday to 18 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) for aggravated assault. She pleaded guilty to the charge on...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Champaign Police respond to shots fired with injury

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)-Champaign Police respond to report of a shooting with injury, Friday afternoon. According to police, at approximately 1:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of W. White Street; upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old Champaign man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers began rendering medical aid...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign man shot during argument, nearby school locked down

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old Champaign man is is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Friday afternoon. Officers responded to an apartment complex near White Street and Kenwood Road around 1:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injury. They found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Urbana, IL
Urbana, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
newschannel20.com

Champaign man sentenced to 3 years for possession of weapon

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A Champaign man was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of a weapon. The Champaign Police Department says that on May 5, 2021, officers saw a hand-to-hand exchange that they suspected to be drug related. The participants in the exchange were detained and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Armed and dangerous murder suspect still at large

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Police continue to search for a man wanted in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Arrion McClelland. McClelland was found with a gunshot wound on Sunday, Aug. 14 in the 1100 block of West Wood Street. He was taken to a local hospital where he...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

One dead after bicycle crash on Illinois college campus Monday

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A pedestrian struck by a bicycle on Illinois State University’s campus Monday evening has died as a result of his injuries, authorities announced Friday. At approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, ISU Police and Normal Fire Department reported to a sidewalk area near South University Street for a bicycle-pedestrian crash. The pedestrian suffered […]
WCIA

Bloomington man dead after collision with bicyclist

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — A 49 year-old Bloomington man has died after he was hit by a bike while walking on the Illinois State University campus on Monday. In a joint release, McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff said Adam E. Peck was walking along South University Street when he […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3 Women#East Florida#Florida Avenue#Violent Crime
WAND TV

Former church pastor accepts plea agreement; pleads guilty to grooming

MACON COUNTY (WAND)- A former church pastor accepted a plea agreement in court on Friday, pleading guilty to Count II Grooming, a Class 4 felony. Joseph Krol, 38, is accused of sending sexually inappropriate Snapchat messages to a 15-year-old minor from Oreana. A sworn affidavit said Krol asked the child to take part in a "true online confessions game" on Oct. 7, 2021 when he allegedly contacted them.
OREANA, IL
newschannel20.com

Police: Man arrested on weapons charge after fight

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A man is behind bars after police say he pointed a gun at someone during a fight. It happened on September 22 when Charleston Police Officers were called to the 1000 block of 7th Street for a fight in progress. We're told Karlee Q. Collins...
CHARLESTON, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington man sentenced to nearly 8 years on gun charge

A Bloomington man was sentenced Thursday to nearly eight years in prison on a weapons charge. U.S. District Judge Joe McDade sentenced Lamel Johnson, 39, to seven years and eight months for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Prosecutors said Johnson acted as armed security during a...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pedestrian identified in deadly Saturday crash

UPDATE (4:04 p.m.) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has confirmed that the pedestrian killed in Saturday’s crash was Yesenia Navarette, 29, of Bloomington. Navarette’s family shared that she “was able to share the gift of life” through organ donation. An autopsy is pending.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Herald & Review

Decatur man who terrorized girlfriend, attacked police K-9, gets five years

DECATUR — Blake A. Paschal, the Decatur man who beat, strangled and stabbed his terrified girlfriend and attacked police and the police dog who came to rescue her, was sent to prison for five years on Tuesday. Sentencing the 47-year-old defendant, Presiding Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Four accused of drunk driving on U of I campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Four Champaign men were arrested on the University of Illinois campus over the weekend after U of I Police officials said they were caught driving on campus while under the influence of alcohol. All four were arrested separately from one another. One of them also had a loaded gun in his […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wglt.org

ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist

An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Woman sentenced to six years for shaking baby

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman from a Mattoon daycare has been sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after being found guilty of shaking a baby. During the trial in July, the jury found 51-year-old Carmen Petak guilty on one count of aggravated battery of Karac Kearny. On a second charge […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Coroner: One dead in ‘neighborhood dispute’

LOVINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner announced on Tuesday that a Lovington man was killed on Monday in what he described as a “neighborhood dispute.” People living on South Logan Street were shocked to wake up and discover a heavy police presence in their neighborhood Monday morning. State Police took the lead in […]
LOVINGTON, IL
illinoisstate.edu

News release from McLean County Coronor and ISUPD

On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Illinois State University Police and Normal Fire Department were dispatched to a sidewalk area near South University Street on the Illinois State University campus for a bicycle-pedestrian collision which resulted in a critical injury to the pedestrian. First responders provided immediate care and the pedestrian was transported from the scene to Carle BroMenn Medical Center.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Two separate house fires spark in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department responded to two separate house fires in on Wednesday and Thursday. The fire department responded to a vehicle fire at 12:40 P.M. on Tillman and found a house also on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly with minor to moderate damage to the structure. The property was […]
DANVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy