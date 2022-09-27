ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 29, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 29, 2022. Glen Douglas Calhoun, 59, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license. Jordan Mitchell Davis, 27,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles Man Arrested For Placing Threat On Local High School

For the second time this month, Lake Charles law enforcement has had to lockdown Washington-Marion High School due to unnecessary outside threats. As students and faculty try to recover from a previous threat earlier this month, it happened again this week. The authorities said on Wednesday, September 28, the school was placed on a soft lockdown. This means no one is allowed off or on campus, but school operations and instruction can proceed as normal.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Vernon authorities searching for 14-year-old believed to be with 26-year-old

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old believed to be in the company of a 26-year-old man. Kaylee Brittain, age 14, of Evans, ran away from her home last night or early this morning, according to a post from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
EVANS, LA
KPLC TV

2 students accused of striking staff at Jennings High

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two students at Jennings High School are accused of striking school officials on campus. The incident occurred shortly after a fight on campus Thursday, according to Cmdr. Ramby Cormier, with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. A 14-year-old and a 17year-old, both females, were...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Arrest Made in Washington-Marion Lockdown Hoax

Lake Charles, La - A precautionary lockdown at Washington-Marion High School Wednesday morning has been lifted after a threat made against the school was found to be a hoax according to Calcasieu Parish Officials. 911 dispatchers received a call stating that the school needed to be evacuated within two hours...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

9/29: Vernon sheriff announces recent arrests

Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft reports the following arrests:. John Thomas White Jr., 27, of Pitkin, was arrested on three outstanding traffic warrants. White was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail with bond set at $4,500. Pamela Corley Hardy, 53, of Anacoco, was arrested on an outstanding traffic warrant. Hardy...
VERNON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Man arrested after false threat causes lockdown at Washington-Marion

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A precautionary lockdown at Washington-Marion High School Wednesday has been lifted after a threat made against the school was not found to be credible, according to Calcasieu Parish officials. 911 dispatchers received a call Wednesday morning stating that the school needed to be evacuated within...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man arrested for molestation, exposure to AIDS virus

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested Saturday on charges of molestation of a juvenile and intentional exposure to the AIDS virus. Maurice Dejohn O’Brien, 35, Lake Charles, was arrested at his home. He is being held without bond at Calcasieu Correctional Center. KPLC has...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Harold Campbell defense says shooting of wife was accidental

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jurors saw gruesome autopsy and crime scene photos Wednesday as the trial of Harold Campbell continues in State District Court. Campbell is charged with second-degree murder of his wife Edwina in May of 2019. Edwina Campbell was found shot to death in her bed with...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

