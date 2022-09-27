Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 29, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 29, 2022. Glen Douglas Calhoun, 59, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license. Jordan Mitchell Davis, 27,...
Lake Charles Man Arrested For Placing Threat On Local High School
For the second time this month, Lake Charles law enforcement has had to lockdown Washington-Marion High School due to unnecessary outside threats. As students and faculty try to recover from a previous threat earlier this month, it happened again this week. The authorities said on Wednesday, September 28, the school was placed on a soft lockdown. This means no one is allowed off or on campus, but school operations and instruction can proceed as normal.
Man jumps Vermilion Parish school fence to give package to wife, gets arrested
Jeff Davis Parish students, 14 and 17, charged with battery of a school teacher
KPLC TV
Vernon authorities searching for 14-year-old believed to be with 26-year-old
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old believed to be in the company of a 26-year-old man. Kaylee Brittain, age 14, of Evans, ran away from her home last night or early this morning, according to a post from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
KPLC TV
2 students accused of striking staff at Jennings High
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two students at Jennings High School are accused of striking school officials on campus. The incident occurred shortly after a fight on campus Thursday, according to Cmdr. Ramby Cormier, with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. A 14-year-old and a 17year-old, both females, were...
westcentralsbest.com
Arrest Made in Washington-Marion Lockdown Hoax
Lake Charles, La - A precautionary lockdown at Washington-Marion High School Wednesday morning has been lifted after a threat made against the school was found to be a hoax according to Calcasieu Parish Officials. 911 dispatchers received a call stating that the school needed to be evacuated within two hours...
KPLC TV
Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury asks residents to take citizen survey
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury (CPPJ) wants to know how they’re doing. This morning we spoke with the police jury’s director of communications and media, Tom Hoefer, who broke down what the survey entails and what it’s for. Parish residents are being...
KPLC TV
Money stolen from vehicles of victims who had recently visited banks
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating two incidents in which money was stolen from vehicles of people who had recently made a trip to the bank. In both cases, the victim followed the bank visit with a trip to a store, where the...
Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office: Alleged Drug Dealer Arrested in Lafayette After Fentanyl-Laced Drugs Kill Victim
Authorities in Vermilion Parish say Lafayette Police have arrested a man accused of selling fentanyl-laced drugs to a man who later died from them.
theleesvilleleader.com
9/29: Vernon sheriff announces recent arrests
Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft reports the following arrests:. John Thomas White Jr., 27, of Pitkin, was arrested on three outstanding traffic warrants. White was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail with bond set at $4,500. Pamela Corley Hardy, 53, of Anacoco, was arrested on an outstanding traffic warrant. Hardy...
Eunice man arrested in connection with fatal overdose
A 17-year-old died of an overdose, and the man accused of giving him the drugs has been arrested on a murder charge.
KPLC TV
Man arrested after false threat causes lockdown at Washington-Marion
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A precautionary lockdown at Washington-Marion High School Wednesday has been lifted after a threat made against the school was not found to be credible, according to Calcasieu Parish officials. 911 dispatchers received a call Wednesday morning stating that the school needed to be evacuated within...
Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving theft of trailer and side-by-side
Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers are asking for assistance in solving a theft involving an enclosed trailer and a side-by-side
kalb.com
BPSO looking for person of interest in reference to theft at local business
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in reference to a theft at a local business. If you have any information on the person seen above or have any information about the theft,...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man arrested for molestation, exposure to AIDS virus
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested Saturday on charges of molestation of a juvenile and intentional exposure to the AIDS virus. Maurice Dejohn O’Brien, 35, Lake Charles, was arrested at his home. He is being held without bond at Calcasieu Correctional Center. KPLC has...
Port Arthur News
Beaumont man killed in Port Arthur crash was working with Texas Department of Transportation
A man that was killed Tuesday in a crash on Texas 73 in Port Arthur has been identified as 52-year-old Ricardo Davila of Beaumont. Davila and a passenger were in a side-by-side Utility Terrain Vehicle when it collided with a commercial box truck at approximately 9:57 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Texas 73.
KPLC TV
Harold Campbell defense says shooting of wife was accidental
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jurors saw gruesome autopsy and crime scene photos Wednesday as the trial of Harold Campbell continues in State District Court. Campbell is charged with second-degree murder of his wife Edwina in May of 2019. Edwina Campbell was found shot to death in her bed with...
KPLC TV
Family of missing Allen Parish woman still searching for answers nearly 2 years later
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - It’s hard to imagine a family member seemingly disappearing without a trace, but that’s a reality for the family of Wanda Dickens, whom no one has seen or heard from since January 2021. “I want answers, I want help,” her daughter Rheanna Wilson said....
