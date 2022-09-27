Nathan Dean Shaffer, 17, died unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Salem. He was born on Dec. 20, 2004, to Matt and Ashley Shaffer in Salem. Nathan was the biggest, and brightest soul you could ever meet. He was helpful and kind, and lit up every room he walked into. Nathan had a big heart, and never met a stranger. He enjoyed making people feel good with compliments, and loved flirting with the ladies, especially all the moms he was around.

SALEM, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO