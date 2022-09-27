Read full article on original website
salemleader.com
Teresa Fern Lee
Teresa Fern Lee, age 77, of Salem passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital. Born August 8, 1945 in Rock Castle County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Hale and Tennessee (White) Hale. She is survived by 3 sons: Steven Earl Lee, Christopher...
salemleader.com
Nathan Dean Shaffer
Nathan Dean Shaffer, 17, died unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Salem. He was born on Dec. 20, 2004, to Matt and Ashley Shaffer in Salem. Nathan was the biggest, and brightest soul you could ever meet. He was helpful and kind, and lit up every room he walked into. Nathan had a big heart, and never met a stranger. He enjoyed making people feel good with compliments, and loved flirting with the ladies, especially all the moms he was around.
wbiw.com
Former Sheriff Jerry Ross Sr. died on Monday
BEDFORD – Former Lawrence County Sheriff Jerry Allen Ross Sr., of Mitchell, passed away on Monday, September 26th. He was 78. Ross had been suffering from some health issues for some time. Ross retired from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department after 26 years of service. He was sheriff for...
ripleynews.com
Osgood man receives Purple Heart plaque, quilt of valor
Wayne Peace of Osgood, was among those honored on Saturday, September 24 at the Lawrenceburg Fall Music Festival. The Annual Veteran’s Award was presented at the Civic Park with two others – Richard Craig and Greg Feldmann, receiving a Purple Heart Plaque and Quilt of Valor by the Rivertown Quilters, along with Peace.
salemleader.com
Mid-Southern open house
Stop by to see the newly renovated Salem location of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB. Enjoy some snacks on Friday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Salem branch is located at 300 N. Water St. Call 812-883-2639 for more information.
wbiw.com
Seymour Oktoberfest begins this week
SEYMOUR – The 49th Seymour Oktoberfest kicks off on Thursday, September 29th. The event runs through Saturday, October 1. There will be more than 70 food booths and 42 arts and crafts vendors set up from Thursday to Saturday, the Biergarten will be open all three days in the parking lot at Walnut and Second streets.
Bloomington theater hosting screening of Indiana thriller
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The historic Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington is set to host a screening of "So Cold the River" on Friday. The horror thriller, adapted from the New York Times bestselling author Michael Koryta's novel, was filmed in southern Indiana at the West Baden Springs Hotel. Bloomington's own...
salemleader.com
Proud then, proud now
Pictured is Corey Churchman who was proud to be a West Washington Senator in 2000. Send in a vintage picture of your glory days of yesteryear for an upcoming section in The Salem Leader. There is no charge to picture "retired" football players. Deadline to submit high school, middle school...
wdrb.com
92nd Fairdale Fair begins Thursday with parade, rides, games
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the oldest community events in Jefferson County begins Thursday. The annual Fairdale Fair, which dates back to 1930, features rides, games and many community booths. In a news release Tuesday, Metro Councilman Mark Fox called on everyone to come have fun this weekend in southern Jefferson County.
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
Steamboat Nights celebration returns to Jeffersonville this weekend
Steamboat Nights is a continuation of a previous festival in Jeffersonville, called Steamboat Days, which started nearly 50 years ago.
WLKY.com
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One...
money.com
Jeffersonville, Indiana
Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky. In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the...
salemleader.com
Salem Police Action 09-19-2022 to 09-25-2022
Abandoned Vehicle, Reid Ave. Stolen Vehicles, Franklin St. Assistance, W. Market St. Shoplifter, E. Hackberry St. Possible Intoxicated Driver, 135 S. Accident (Property Damage), Homer/Water St. Reckless Driving, Ridgeview Dr. Accident, 135 S. Theft, W. Mulberry St. Stolen Meds, Fairview. Suspicious Subject, Old 60 E. Concern, Main St. 09-20-2022. Complaint,...
WLKY.com
Farm near La Grange opens pumpkin patch, corn maze, hay bale trail for fall
SMITHFIELD, Ky. — Jericho Farmhouse in Henry County launched its Fall activities for the season. The farm is on Old Jericho Road in Smithfield just five minutes from Downtown La Grange. There is a two-acre U-Pick pumpkin patch with a variety of pumpkins and gourds of all shapes and...
wdrb.com
3 Baptist Health locations holding curbside flu shot clinics
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health will offer curbside flu shot clinics later this week at three southern Indiana locations. In a news release Monday, the health care agency said the clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at the following locations:. Baptist Health Medical Group...
Wave 3
Silver Alert declared for Indiana teen
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Police declared a Statewide Silver Alert for a missing teenager. The Scottsburg City Police Department is looking for Joseph Hanlin, 13, of Scottsburg. Jospeh was last seen in Scottsburg on Sunday at 7:15 p.m. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may...
eaglecountryonline.com
S.R. 56 Closure to Move East for Box Culvert Replacement in Switzerland County
Bridge over Lost Fork Creek to reopen following replacement. (Switzerland County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction Company plans to reopen the S.R. 56 bridge over Lost Fork Creek as early as Monday, October 3, following a bridge replacement project that began in June in Jefferson County. The bridge is located just over eight miles east of U.S. 421 near Brooksburg.
Wave 3
Former WAVE News meteorologist inducted into Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a career that spanned more than 23 years at WAVE News from 1987 to 2010 and several additional years in the Louisville market, meteorologist John Belski was inducted into the Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame Monday night. It’s the association’s highest honor. WAVE...
wbiw.com
Commissioners address needed ambulance services
BEDFORD — Darin Kinser, Pleasant Run Volunteer Fire Department Chief, addressed the commissioners on the current ambulance situation that face Lawrence County residents with the future closing of Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital. “Our department goes on 285 runs a year, with 260 of those runs being medical runs,”...
