After more than two years of waiting, federal long-term recovery dollars for the Lake Charles area to help it rebuild from Hurricanes Laura and Delta is finally set to flow. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that the last step necessary to allow the first tranche of the money to be disbursed had been achieved. The state's Office of Community Development, tasked with administering the federal grant money, said funds could begin to be distributed as early as Friday.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO