Lake Charles American Press

Multiple LC College Prep teachers no-shows in classroom

Many students at Lake Charles College Prep experienced a disrupted day of learning on Tuesday after several teachers skipped work. Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy Foundation President Gene Thibodeaux said the absent teachers utilized PTO to organize a protest against the recent administrative decision to move LCCP under the management of Charter Schools USA.
KPLC TV

Parents concerned about fighting at Jennings High School

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - An increase in fights between students at Jennings High School is causing concern among parents. One parent who wished to remain anonymous said several fights have taken place just this week. “One fight will turn out to multiple fights,” the parent said. “Kids are jumping kids,...
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

2 students accused of striking staff at Jennings High

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two students at Jennings High School are accused of striking school officials on campus. The incident occurred shortly after a fight on campus Thursday, according to Cmdr. Ramby Cormier, with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. A 14-year-old and a 17year-old, both females, were...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Orange Leader

Little Cypress-Mauriceville school bus involved in accident near high school

Officials are investigating an accident that occurred near Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School on Highway 87 Thursday morning. The school district said it involves an LCM bus. “Medical professionals are examining students, but no serious injuries have been reported at this time,” an LCMISD statement read. Parents of the students...
ORANGE, TX
westcentralsbest.com

PCA of DeRidder Fined $2.5 Million for 2017 Fatal Explosion

DeRidder, La - Packaging Corporation of America (PCA), headquartered in Illinois, has agreed to pay $2.5 million in civil penalties to resolve allegations that it violated the Clean Air Act’s General Duty Clause and Risk Management Program Regulations at its containerboard production mill in DeRidder, Louisiana. In the complaint,...
DERIDDER, LA
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles Man Arrested For Placing Threat On Local High School

For the second time this month, Lake Charles law enforcement has had to lockdown Washington-Marion High School due to unnecessary outside threats. As students and faculty try to recover from a previous threat earlier this month, it happened again this week. The authorities said on Wednesday, September 28, the school was placed on a soft lockdown. This means no one is allowed off or on campus, but school operations and instruction can proceed as normal.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Murder Trial Starts for Calcasieu Parish Man

Calcasieu Parish, La - Prosecutors laid out their testimony Thursday morning in the trial of 43 year old Nathaniel Mitchell of Iowa, who allegedly murdered Zach Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. Burton was shot to death and his body burned and discovered at...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

More than two years later, federal disaster relief for Lake Charles finally arriving

After more than two years of waiting, federal long-term recovery dollars for the Lake Charles area to help it rebuild from Hurricanes Laura and Delta is finally set to flow. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that the last step necessary to allow the first tranche of the money to be disbursed had been achieved. The state's Office of Community Development, tasked with administering the federal grant money, said funds could begin to be distributed as early as Friday.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Arrest Made in Washington-Marion Lockdown Hoax

Lake Charles, La - A precautionary lockdown at Washington-Marion High School Wednesday morning has been lifted after a threat made against the school was found to be a hoax according to Calcasieu Parish Officials. 911 dispatchers received a call stating that the school needed to be evacuated within two hours...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
High School Football PRO

DeRidder, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Marksville High School football team will have a game with DeRidder High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Cal Cam Fair celebrates 100-year anniversary

8 a.m. - Miss Cal Cam Pageant Petite Miss category. 1 p.m. Teen Miss, Young Miss, and Miss categories in that order. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Exhibits (only) will be open. 6 p.m. - Introduction of board member, public official, and founder Dr. Lafarque family. 6:30 p.m. -...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 29, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 29, 2022. Glen Douglas Calhoun, 59, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license. Jordan Mitchell Davis, 27,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Obituary for Linda Sue Kyle

Linda Sue Kyle, 71 of DeRidder passed away on September 17, 2022. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 1 at 2pm at Norris Memorial Church of God in Christ in DeRidder, LA. Interment will be at North Merryville Community Cemetery. To read the full obituary click here.
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

House fire at corner of Church, Moss streets

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews with the Lake Charles Fire Department worked a house fire on Moss Street Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported, according to the fire officials. A relative of the home’s late owner said the homeowner died six months ago, but it is unclear if anyone...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Man arrested after false threat causes lockdown at Washington-Marion

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A precautionary lockdown at Washington-Marion High School Wednesday has been lifted after a threat made against the school was not found to be credible, according to Calcasieu Parish officials. 911 dispatchers received a call Wednesday morning stating that the school needed to be evacuated within...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
247Sports

LSU visit impresses state's top baseball prospect for 2024

LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson looks to keep the pipeline of top prep baseball talent from the state’s premiere prep program going. A year after signing the state’s top player in shortstop Gavin Guidry, all eyes are back on Barbe High School as the Lake Charles powerhouse has another top prospect waiting in the wings.
BATON ROUGE, LA

