Increase in Fights at South Louisiana High School Prompts Concerns
Parents of students at a south Louisiana high school are voicing concerns over increasing acts of physical violence in what is supposed to be a safe learning environment. One school, in particular, is reporting a 75% increase in fights for this young school year when compared to the same time last year.
Multiple LC College Prep teachers no-shows in classroom
Many students at Lake Charles College Prep experienced a disrupted day of learning on Tuesday after several teachers skipped work. Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy Foundation President Gene Thibodeaux said the absent teachers utilized PTO to organize a protest against the recent administrative decision to move LCCP under the management of Charter Schools USA.
Parents concerned about fighting at Jennings High School
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - An increase in fights between students at Jennings High School is causing concern among parents. One parent who wished to remain anonymous said several fights have taken place just this week. “One fight will turn out to multiple fights,” the parent said. “Kids are jumping kids,...
Gov. Edwards announces $600 million HUD grant agreement for recovery
Today, September 29,2022, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
2 students accused of striking staff at Jennings High
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two students at Jennings High School are accused of striking school officials on campus. The incident occurred shortly after a fight on campus Thursday, according to Cmdr. Ramby Cormier, with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. A 14-year-old and a 17year-old, both females, were...
Little Cypress-Mauriceville school bus involved in accident near high school
Officials are investigating an accident that occurred near Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School on Highway 87 Thursday morning. The school district said it involves an LCM bus. “Medical professionals are examining students, but no serious injuries have been reported at this time,” an LCMISD statement read. Parents of the students...
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury asks residents to take citizen survey
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury (CPPJ) wants to know how they’re doing. This morning we spoke with the police jury’s director of communications and media, Tom Hoefer, who broke down what the survey entails and what it’s for. Parish residents are being...
Jeff Davis Parish students, 14 and 17, charged with battery of a school teacher
PCA of DeRidder Fined $2.5 Million for 2017 Fatal Explosion
DeRidder, La - Packaging Corporation of America (PCA), headquartered in Illinois, has agreed to pay $2.5 million in civil penalties to resolve allegations that it violated the Clean Air Act’s General Duty Clause and Risk Management Program Regulations at its containerboard production mill in DeRidder, Louisiana. In the complaint,...
Lake Charles Man Arrested For Placing Threat On Local High School
For the second time this month, Lake Charles law enforcement has had to lockdown Washington-Marion High School due to unnecessary outside threats. As students and faculty try to recover from a previous threat earlier this month, it happened again this week. The authorities said on Wednesday, September 28, the school was placed on a soft lockdown. This means no one is allowed off or on campus, but school operations and instruction can proceed as normal.
Murder Trial Starts for Calcasieu Parish Man
Calcasieu Parish, La - Prosecutors laid out their testimony Thursday morning in the trial of 43 year old Nathaniel Mitchell of Iowa, who allegedly murdered Zach Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. Burton was shot to death and his body burned and discovered at...
More than two years later, federal disaster relief for Lake Charles finally arriving
After more than two years of waiting, federal long-term recovery dollars for the Lake Charles area to help it rebuild from Hurricanes Laura and Delta is finally set to flow. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that the last step necessary to allow the first tranche of the money to be disbursed had been achieved. The state's Office of Community Development, tasked with administering the federal grant money, said funds could begin to be distributed as early as Friday.
Arrest Made in Washington-Marion Lockdown Hoax
Lake Charles, La - A precautionary lockdown at Washington-Marion High School Wednesday morning has been lifted after a threat made against the school was found to be a hoax according to Calcasieu Parish Officials. 911 dispatchers received a call stating that the school needed to be evacuated within two hours...
DeRidder, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Marksville High School football team will have a game with DeRidder High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
Cal Cam Fair celebrates 100-year anniversary
8 a.m. - Miss Cal Cam Pageant Petite Miss category. 1 p.m. Teen Miss, Young Miss, and Miss categories in that order. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Exhibits (only) will be open. 6 p.m. - Introduction of board member, public official, and founder Dr. Lafarque family. 6:30 p.m. -...
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 29, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 29, 2022. Glen Douglas Calhoun, 59, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license. Jordan Mitchell Davis, 27,...
Obituary for Linda Sue Kyle
Linda Sue Kyle, 71 of DeRidder passed away on September 17, 2022. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 1 at 2pm at Norris Memorial Church of God in Christ in DeRidder, LA. Interment will be at North Merryville Community Cemetery. To read the full obituary click here.
House fire at corner of Church, Moss streets
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews with the Lake Charles Fire Department worked a house fire on Moss Street Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported, according to the fire officials. A relative of the home’s late owner said the homeowner died six months ago, but it is unclear if anyone...
Man arrested after false threat causes lockdown at Washington-Marion
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A precautionary lockdown at Washington-Marion High School Wednesday has been lifted after a threat made against the school was not found to be credible, according to Calcasieu Parish officials. 911 dispatchers received a call Wednesday morning stating that the school needed to be evacuated within...
LSU visit impresses state's top baseball prospect for 2024
LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson looks to keep the pipeline of top prep baseball talent from the state’s premiere prep program going. A year after signing the state’s top player in shortstop Gavin Guidry, all eyes are back on Barbe High School as the Lake Charles powerhouse has another top prospect waiting in the wings.
