ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Jan. 6 panel delays hearing as Hurricane Ian aims at Florida

By The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4daYw4_0iCY2jgp00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol announced Tuesday that it had postponed a hearing scheduled for Wednesday as a hurricane hurtled toward the Florida coast.

The committee had planned to hold what was likely to be its final investigative hearing Wednesday afternoon, but members decided at the last minute to delay it as it became clear that Hurricane Ian was churning on a collision course toward Florida, where it was expected to strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.

2 PM UPDATE: Ian to approach Florida as ‘extremely dangerous hurricane,’ track shifts just south of Tampa Bay

“We’re praying for the safety of all those in the storm’s path,” committee chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and vice chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “The Select Committee’s investigation goes forward and we will soon announce a date for the postponed proceedings.”

The committee had not yet provided a specific agenda for the Wednesday hearing, but Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said over the weekend it would “tell the story about a key element of Donald Trump’s plot to overturn the election.”

This week’s hearing was intended to close the series of public hearings the nine-member panel embarked on in early June.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
WFLA

After Ian, Florida hospitals evacuate hundreds of patients

Hundreds of hospital patients were being evacuated from facilities across the Fort Myers region Thursday after damage from Hurricane Ian cut off water supplies. One area hospital began assessing the full damage from ferocious winds that tore away parts of its roof and swamped its emergency room.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Hurricane Ian#House#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
WFLA

WFLA

100K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy