ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The airports that travelers dread

A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

White House: New rule will show 'true cost' of plane tickets

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced a new initiative Monday that would eventually allow consumers to see a more complete price on airline tickets — including baggage and change fees — before they buy, as the White House continues to search for ways to lower costs for Americans amid persistently high inflation. The White House says the proposed rule from the Transportation Department will prevent airlines from hiding the “true cost” of airline tickets, which would help consumers save money up front and encourage more competition among airlines to offer better fares. The requirement will apply not only...
POTUS
The Hill

Biden to propose new rule requiring airlines to disclose extra fees upfront

President Biden on Monday afternoon will propose a new rule requiring airlines and travel search websites to disclose extra fees upfront when passengers purchase their tickets. The rule is the administration’s latest step to increase accountability on the airline industry as passenger complaints over delays and cancellations have soared in...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
InsideHook

Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
LIFESTYLE
The Motley Fool

These Are the 5 Most Reliable U.S. Airlines

For the best odds of an on-time arrival, book with one of these airlines. The 10 largest U.S. airlines had 75.9% of their flights arrive on time over the first half of this year. On-time arrival rates by airline ranged from 61.6% to 82.1%. When flying on major U.S. airlines,...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agencies#Consumer Protection#Ne White House#Traveler#Conn#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Windsor Locks#The Biden Administration#The White House#Nexstar Media Inc#Wwlp
InsideHook

This Is the Best Airport in North America

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
Motley Fool

7 Ways to Avoid Airline Fees

Because no one in history has ever said "I really love paying extra airline fees." Most airlines have quite a few additional fees they charge. Following a few tips as you book airfare and prepare for your trip can keep you from paying extra. Examples include weighing your packed bags...
LIFESTYLE
liveandletsfly.com

United Airlines Will Restore Duvets In Business Class On Select Domestic Flights

In a welcome move, United Airlines will be re-introducing duvets and large pillows in business class on premium trasconintiental as well as select flights to Hawaii and Alaska. United Airlines Duvets, Large Pillows Return To Business Class On Many Routes. United’s Saks Fifth Avenue branded bedding is well regarded, particularly...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy