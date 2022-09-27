Read full article on original website
Related
The airports that travelers dread
A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
AOL Corp
Biden moves to crack down on hidden airline fees: 'You should know the full cost'
On Monday, the Biden administration announced plans to go after airlines and travel websites if they try to slip in fees after you've picked your flight or even after you’ve bought the ticket. The proposed rule is part of Biden’s overall competition efforts and now will undergo a 60-day...
White House: New rule will show 'true cost' of plane tickets
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced a new initiative Monday that would eventually allow consumers to see a more complete price on airline tickets — including baggage and change fees — before they buy, as the White House continues to search for ways to lower costs for Americans amid persistently high inflation. The White House says the proposed rule from the Transportation Department will prevent airlines from hiding the “true cost” of airline tickets, which would help consumers save money up front and encourage more competition among airlines to offer better fares. The requirement will apply not only...
Biden to propose new rule requiring airlines to disclose extra fees upfront
President Biden on Monday afternoon will propose a new rule requiring airlines and travel search websites to disclose extra fees upfront when passengers purchase their tickets. The rule is the administration’s latest step to increase accountability on the airline industry as passenger complaints over delays and cancellations have soared in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags
I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
United Airlines threatens to stop service at New York's JFK Airport unless federal regulators let it run more flights there
United initially left JFK in 2015 but returned in 2021. It had leased many of its flight slots to Delta Air Lines on the way out.
These Are the 5 Most Reliable U.S. Airlines
For the best odds of an on-time arrival, book with one of these airlines. The 10 largest U.S. airlines had 75.9% of their flights arrive on time over the first half of this year. On-time arrival rates by airline ranged from 61.6% to 82.1%. When flying on major U.S. airlines,...
I flew on Delta's Boeing 767 from Sweden to New York in economy and it was the best transatlantic flight I've taken in a long time
Despite being assigned the middle seat of the middle row, the upgraded cabin was comfortable and had everything I needed for the eight-hour journey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
United has ordered 515 electric and supersonic aircraft with the first carrying passengers as soon as 2024 — take a look at the carrier's fleet of the future
United is one of the world's biggest investors of electric and supersonic aircraft, having already commited $25 million for 400 eVTOLs.
These are the 10 ‘worst’ airports in the US, according to Frommer’s
Whether you find it glamorous or treacherous, moving through an airport is a hard-to-avoid necessity for those wanting to see the world. But not all airports are created equal, apparently.
See inside the secret aircraft cabin where flight attendants sleep on long-haul journeys on an Airbus A350
Crew rest is essential for airline pilots and flight attendants, especially on ultra-long-haul journeys that can stretch up to 19 hours.
This Is the Best Airport in North America
According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
American Airlines reveals new premium suites with privacy doors
Privacy doors and lie-flat seats with a chaise lounge option are features of the new premium Flagship Suites that American Airlines plans to roll out on its long-haul fleet in 2024.
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
Motley Fool
7 Ways to Avoid Airline Fees
Because no one in history has ever said "I really love paying extra airline fees." Most airlines have quite a few additional fees they charge. Following a few tips as you book airfare and prepare for your trip can keep you from paying extra. Examples include weighing your packed bags...
liveandletsfly.com
United Airlines Will Restore Duvets In Business Class On Select Domestic Flights
In a welcome move, United Airlines will be re-introducing duvets and large pillows in business class on premium trasconintiental as well as select flights to Hawaii and Alaska. United Airlines Duvets, Large Pillows Return To Business Class On Many Routes. United’s Saks Fifth Avenue branded bedding is well regarded, particularly...
Business: Airlines to disclose fees, another insurer goes under in Louisiana
Pres. Biden has announced a new initiative that would allow you to see a more complete price on airline tickets - including baggage and change fees - before buying them.
Swiss airline pilots march on HQ to press contract demands
KLOTEN, Switzerland, Sept 29 (Reuters) - More than 300 pilots marched on Swiss International Air Lines headquarters near to Zurich airport on Thursday to press their contract demands ahead of a possible walkout next month.
Florida airports reopening as Ian heads for South Carolina
Many Florida airports are reopening on Friday as the storm heads for South Carolina.
Airlines cancel 2,000 U.S. flights for Thursday
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Airlines canceled almost 2,000 U.S. flights for Thursday after Hurricane Ian hit Florida's Gulf Coast with catastrophic force in one of most powerful U.S. storms in recent years.
Comments / 0