KELOLAND TV
Vermillion mountain lion; video of suspicious person; sobriety checkpoints
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are asking from the public’s help in identifying someone trying to get into homes. A 52-year-old Aberdeen...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Burglar enters through unlocked doors in concentrated area of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the suspect has been targeting homes with unlocked doors in the south end of the city. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said records show this suspect has burglarized approximately 20 homes with reports dating back to Sept. 14. The suspect appears to target homes in southern Sioux Falls, roughly between 85th st and 96th st and Louise ave. and Western ave. Authorities say he also checks car doors but seems to be targeting houses more.
brookingsradio.com
Brookings police, school staff assist former student “in crisis” at High School parking lot
The Brookings Police Department and the Brookings School District have issued a release on a Tuesday morning incident at the High School parking lot. At about 11:40 am, Brookings Police responded to a welfare check of an individual in crisis. Officers and school staff located a school-aged, adult male locked inside a vehicle.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Aberdeen man attempted to grab 3-year-old girl in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the parents saw the suspect lurking around their daughter days before he attempted to grab her. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the parents were outside the women’s mission in northeast Sioux Falls around 12:30 p.m. with their 3-year-old daughter. The little girl was not right by the parent’s side, but she was within a reasonable distance when the suspect walked by and said something to the little girl. The 3-year-old’s mother said the suspect tried to grab the little girl by the arm. The mother yelled at the suspect, and then the man continued walking.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Acquaintance robbed and assaulted victim in Sioux Falls home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a man was robbed and assaulted by someone he knew. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in western Sioux Falls, around 7 p.m. on Sunday, a suspect who was an acquaintance of the victim entered the home with another man and began assaulting the victim. The acquaintance started punching the victim several times, then went into the bedroom to retrieve a baseball bat and used that to hit the victim several more times. At some point, the victim tried calling 911, but the suspect grabbed the phone and ended the call.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls police search for suspect who fired shots at occupied house
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were sustained in the incident, but officers are looking for a suspect who fired two shots at an occupied house. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers received a call from the victims, saying they heard gunshots around...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for trying to entice a child in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 52-year-old Aberdeen man is behind bars in Minnehaha County, accused of trying to entice a child. Sioux Falls Police say a family was outside the Union Gospel Mission. The mother told police the suspect tried to grab her three old daughter by the...
KELOLAND TV
Arrests made, grain bin help, gyrocopter fatality named
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning on this Thursday, Sept. 29. Before you head out the door today, here’s all you need to know with KELOLAND On The Go. The search is over for a Sioux Falls teenager, accused of shooting at an apartment building with people inside… but he won’t be staying behind bars. He was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Suspect started fire then scared pedestrians with weapon in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police received a call about a person who started a fire in a home and was then later spotted aiming a weapon at passing pedestrians and cars. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday; officers received a...
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made in connection with assault and robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of assaulting and robbing someone. Police say 35-year-old Edward Cottier Jr. was visiting a home around 7 last night when he attacked a man, repeatedly punching him and then hitting him with a bat. Afterward, Cottier...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Parole absconder barricaded in basement threatened Sioux Falls police
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a parol absconder threatened officers, so SWAT negotiators were called to help the suspect peacefully surrender after hours of dialogue. The surrender was successful, without any injuries. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers checked a central Sioux Falls address...
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for trespassing at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 47-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 2 a.m. Thursday, March 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Debra Ann Grosvenor stemmed from being observed at the casino when she has been permanently banned from...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man faces charges for fondling himself while stalking woman in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls officers say a woman notified officers that a man in his car had been stalking her and fondling himself while she was trying to park her car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a woman was on her lunch break on Tuesday...
KELOLAND TV
Brookings I-29 road closure extended
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The road closure for the I-29 interchange project in Brookings will be extended. The South Dakota Department of Transportation said this is because of unforeseen utility delays and conflicts. This impacts the closure of 22nd Avenue between 8th to 32nd Streets. The nearby recreational...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fugitive Task Force arrested escaped inmate in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say the Fugitive Task Force has arrested an escaped inmate without incident in Sioux Falls. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said 18-year-old Damien Westra was arrested on Tuesday by the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force. Westra was a suspect in the Sept. 9 shooting of two apartments in southwest Sioux Falls, and a warrant was put out for his arrest on Sept. 13. The warrant’s charges included Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Structure and Aggravated Assault, with a $100,000 cash bond.
dakotanewsnow.com
Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the Sanford Children’s Hospital tonight to pray for Kayden Hammond. Hammond is a junior at Faulkton High School. He was diagnosed with leukemia in January of 2022. On September 14th Hammond...
Popular Sioux Falls Restaurant Closed Indefinitely After Fire
A fire this week at a popular East side restaurant here in Sioux Falls has forced the establishment to close the doors indefinitely due to smoke damage. Cherry Creek Grill, located at 3104 E 26th Street on the East side, broke the news on their Facebook page:. The good news...
brookingsradio.com
Brookings man charged for hit and run, assault
A Brookings man is facing charges after a Saturday night hit and run accident. Police Sergeant Joel Perry says it was reported about 9:30 pm on the 100 block of Medary Avenue. A man identifed as 20-year-old Cody Aiken reportedly hit a vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby residence. On the way there, a man grabbed Aiken and tried to hold him. Aiken punched the man and went to the house.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man requests his image be removed from Noem’s latest attack ad
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In a 500-plus word social media post, a Sioux Falls man is requesting his image be removed from Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad. Vaney Hariri, a Sioux Falls entrepreneur and co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, said the image of him standing with Jamie Smith during a protest in May 2020 should not “be conflated with what happened at the mall later that night.” Hariri said the protest in downtown Sioux Falls was “one of the most beautiful things I’ve laid my eyes on.”
gowatertown.net
Watertown Fire Rescue frees trapped driver who struck bridge
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown Fire Rescue crews and ambulance responded to a car vs bridge collision with one person trapped early this (Wednesday) morning near the intersection of 455th Avenue and 160th Street, north of Watertown. Once on scene, crews found a late model Dodge Challenger had made contact with the...
