ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, NC

North Carolina Woman Scores $1 Million During Weekly Gas Trip

By Sarah Tate
WDCG G105
WDCG G105
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08dBja_0iCY0hqx00
Photo: Getty Images

A woman in North Carolina recently hit the jackpot after scoring the first $1 million in a new game in the state lottery.

Sabrina Bottoms , of Conway, has a routine. Every Sunday night, she stops by a gas station to fill up her tank and pick up a lottery ticket, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery . During her recent stop at the Park N Shop on East Main Street, she purchased a $10 Hamilton ticket that ended up shaking up her weekly visit . When she scratched off the ticket, she discovered she was the lucky winner of $1 million.

"I couldn't believe I won ," she said. "I fill up and get one ticket every week."

To ensure that she wasn't seeing things, she quickly called her cousin to confirm that she really was a winner, saying, "I had to get someone else to check the ticket."

Bottoms was afraid she would misplace the winning ticket, so she kept it close by her side until she could collect her prize.

"The ticket went everywhere I went," she recalled. "Even to the bathroom and to sleep."

Bottoms claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Monday (September 26), where she had to choose between either receiving her prize as an annuity of $50,000 per year over the course of 20 years or as a one time, lump sum payment of $600,000. In the end, she chose the latter and took home an incredible total of $426,063 after all required state and federal tax withholdings.

When asked what she plans to do with her new winnings, she told lottery officials she plans to buy her dream home.

The Hamilton game launched earlier this month with four top prizes of $1 million. Following Bottoms' win, three prizes remain to be claimed.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Hamilton, NC
City
Conway, NC
WITN

City of Rocky Mount preparing for Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders across Eastern Carolina are preparing for impacts from Hurricane Ian. Rocky Mount city leaders tell WITN that they are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian and making preparations for the potential of inclement weather. With the threat of power outages, the city says it is closely monitoring...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#The Nc Education Lottery#The Park N Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WECT

Local governments respond to Hurricane Ian, state of emergency declared in Pender and Columbus counties

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking local information...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WDCG G105

WDCG G105

Raleigh, NC
4K+
Followers
877
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT

Raleigh #1 Hit Music Station and #1 for New Music and home to The Showgram Mornings

 https://g105.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy