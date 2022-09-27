Read full article on original website
Georgia vs. Missouri college football preview, prediction
Georgia vs. Missouri football preview, predictionHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 1 Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule Odds, point spread, betting linesOdds courtesy ...
Citrus County Chronicle
Orlando Magic return to practice, teams donate to Ian relief
At the Orlando Magic training facility on Friday, the lights were on and the water was running. Not everybody in the storm-ravaged state of Florida can say that right now, and some may not be able to for weeks. The Magic aren’t losing sight of that.
Ryan, Twins send Tigers to 22nd shutout loss of season
DETROIT (AP) — Jake Ryan allowed five hits in six innings and the Minnesota Twins blanked Detroit 7-0 on Friday night, the Tigers' 22nd shutout loss of the season. Detroit had its six-game winning streak snapped and surpassed the 1973 New York Yankees and 1976 Chicago White Sox, whose 21 times shut out were the most in the American League in the DH era.
Orioles eliminated, assured of ending streak of losing years
NEW YORK (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles knew the end was coming and had left the ballpark by the time they were mathematically eliminated from postseason contention when Cal Raleigh's ninth-inning homer gave Seattle a 2-1 win over Oakland and the American League's final wild-card spot. Baltimore arrived in...
Mariners' 21-year playoff wait ends on Raleigh's walk-off HR
SEATTLE (AP) — More than an hour after Cal Raleigh ended the longest playoff drought in baseball, he was back on the field with his teammates, circling the perimeter of the field to acknowledge the tens of thousands of fans who still stuck around. The celebration was more akin...
