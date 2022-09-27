Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Visit Manitowoc Announces New Downtown Visitor Information Center
Manitowoc’s new tourism entity will soon have a new home in downtown Manitowoc. Visit Manitowoc will open up its new office at 824 South 8th Street on November 23rd, which coincides with the Lakeshore Holiday Parade. Courtney Hansen, the Director of Tourism for the Clipper City, explained in a...
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT, officials celebrate ‘innovative and complex’ interchange in Brown County
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and other local officials gathered in Brown County on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of a brand new interchange in Hobart and Howard. The project which constructed an interchange at WIS 29 & County VV began in May...
Door County Pulse
Change Recommended to Accommodate Fleet Farm
Sturgeon Bay’s Plan Commission recommended amending the city’s comprehensive plan, which could allow Fleet Farm to build a new store along the west entrance to Sturgeon Bay. The plan calls for changing the designation of about 40 acres of land from Agricultural/Rural to Regional Commercial across from the...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Do not touch bats’: Brown Co. Public health provides tips, what to do if a bat gets into your house
(WFRV) – World Rabies Day is Wednesday, September 28, and after two positive rabies tests within the last two months, the Brown County Public Health (BCPH) is reminding people to not touch bats. The BCPH has received notification from the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene that two of the...
seehafernews.com
Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Donates $10,000 to Two Rivers Central Park West 365 Project
Shoreline Hometown Credit Union has made a significant donation to a major redesign project in downtown Two Rivers. The $10,000 donation will go toward helping the city with its Central Park West 365 project. With the goal of transforming the park into a local hub for outdoor activities, the project...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Mayor Talks Small Business Struggles
Small businesses in Manitowoc are struggling. While this is an issue facing many small businesses around the country, locally, there have been several small businesses that have closed their doors. The Galley recently announced that they were shutting down after over 40 years, and not long before that Lakeshore Sub...
seehafernews.com
Oshkosh School Busses Targeted by Catalytic Converter Thieves
For the past several years, law enforcement has been battling catalytic converter thefts, but now, the thieves are targeting a much bigger vehicle, School buses. The latest incident occurred in Oshkosh, where the Oshkosh area School District had to cancel bus service for students yesterday due to the number of converters stolen.
seehafernews.com
Volunteers to Gather at Evergreen Cemetery to Clean Civil War Gravesites
Manitowoc area residents are being invited to stop out to Evergreen Cemetery tomorrow morning (October 1st) to help clean up some Civil War gravesites. This is the second such effort put on by the Save the Veterans organization. Those looking to help are asked to meet at 9:00 a.m. at...
wearegreenbay.com
‘This place has been my life’: Seymour bar goes up for sale
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Petticoat Junction in Seymour has hit the market, as the establishment announced it was recently put up for sale. In a post on Petticoat Junction’s Facebook page, the establishment has been put up for sale. The post goes into detail about everyone who helped throughout the years.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
wearegreenbay.com
Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Disabled trailer removed, HWY 23 reopened in Sheboygan Co.
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the disabled trailer that closed off Highway 23 in Sheboygan County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are reopened on Highway 23 and the disabled trailer has been removed from the area. There is no...
seehafernews.com
Historical Society to Host “History Mysteries” Program in October
The Manitowoc County Historical Society is inviting everyone out to learn more about some of the more peculiar moments in the County’s history next month. The event on October 13th is called “Local History Mysteries”, and is a part of MCHS’s Hungry for History series. Guests...
seehafernews.com
A.C.E. Building Service Breaks Ground on New Facility for Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay
Manitowoc’s A.C.E. Building Service has broken ground on a new project in Sturgeon Bay. They are currently working on constructing a new machine ship for Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding. This building will help Fincantieri provide service for the company’s Great Lakes commercial and government maritime clients. The structure will...
wearegreenbay.com
Walnut Street Bridge in Green Bay closed down, unkown cause
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re commuting in the City of Green Bay tonight, avoid the Walnut Street Bridge as Storm Team 5’s Skyview Network Camera shows the bridge is closed at this time. Video shows emergency personnel are on the scene working to fix the...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 10 departments, 30k gallons used on large-scale barn fire in Winnebago County
THURSDAY, 9/29/22 – 11:08 a.m. CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A large-scale barn fire in the Town of Clayton on Wednesday afternoon drew help from ten fire departments in the area. According to the Town of Clayton Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched around 12:20 p.m. on September 28 and...
seehafernews.com
Reminder: Electronics Drive In Two Rivers Saturday
A reminder about this Saturday’s Electronics Drive in Two Rivers. According to Judy Goodchild, the event held in the parking lot of the J.E. Hamilton Community House will go on from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It’s sponsored by the Two Rivers Octagon Club and those bringing items to...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Personnel and Finance Committee to Discuss 2023 Budget
There is only one meeting today in the City of Two Rivers. The Personnel and Finance Committee will convene in the Committee Room in City Hall at 6:00 p.m. where they will start with a review of the 2023 budget. Specifically, they will be looking over issues with the budget...
seehafernews.com
Appleton House Fire Leaves Family Displaced
A fire in the basement of an Appleton home has left the family without a place to live. The fire in the 700 block of West Winnebago Street was reported to the Appleton Fire Department at around 11:30 yesterday morning. By the time crews arrived at the two-story residence, everyone...
wearegreenbay.com
Basement fire in Appleton prompts Red Cross to step in
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews from Outagamie County responded to a single-residence structure fire on the 700 Block of West Winnebago Street in the City of Appleton on Wednesday. According to a release, around 11:30 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department was sent to the 700 Block for a...
