Manitowoc, WI

seehafernews.com

Visit Manitowoc Announces New Downtown Visitor Information Center

Manitowoc’s new tourism entity will soon have a new home in downtown Manitowoc. Visit Manitowoc will open up its new office at 824 South 8th Street on November 23rd, which coincides with the Lakeshore Holiday Parade. Courtney Hansen, the Director of Tourism for the Clipper City, explained in a...
Door County Pulse

Change Recommended to Accommodate Fleet Farm

Sturgeon Bay’s Plan Commission recommended amending the city’s comprehensive plan, which could allow Fleet Farm to build a new store along the west entrance to Sturgeon Bay. The plan calls for changing the designation of about 40 acres of land from Agricultural/Rural to Regional Commercial across from the...
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Mayor Talks Small Business Struggles

Small businesses in Manitowoc are struggling. While this is an issue facing many small businesses around the country, locally, there have been several small businesses that have closed their doors. The Galley recently announced that they were shutting down after over 40 years, and not long before that Lakeshore Sub...
seehafernews.com

Oshkosh School Busses Targeted by Catalytic Converter Thieves

For the past several years, law enforcement has been battling catalytic converter thefts, but now, the thieves are targeting a much bigger vehicle, School buses. The latest incident occurred in Oshkosh, where the Oshkosh area School District had to cancel bus service for students yesterday due to the number of converters stolen.
wearegreenbay.com

‘This place has been my life’: Seymour bar goes up for sale

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Petticoat Junction in Seymour has hit the market, as the establishment announced it was recently put up for sale. In a post on Petticoat Junction’s Facebook page, the establishment has been put up for sale. The post goes into detail about everyone who helped throughout the years.
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
wearegreenbay.com

Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
wearegreenbay.com

Walnut Street Bridge in Green Bay closed down, unkown cause

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re commuting in the City of Green Bay tonight, avoid the Walnut Street Bridge as Storm Team 5’s Skyview Network Camera shows the bridge is closed at this time. Video shows emergency personnel are on the scene working to fix the...
seehafernews.com

Reminder: Electronics Drive In Two Rivers Saturday

A reminder about this Saturday’s Electronics Drive in Two Rivers. According to Judy Goodchild, the event held in the parking lot of the J.E. Hamilton Community House will go on from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It’s sponsored by the Two Rivers Octagon Club and those bringing items to...
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Personnel and Finance Committee to Discuss 2023 Budget

There is only one meeting today in the City of Two Rivers. The Personnel and Finance Committee will convene in the Committee Room in City Hall at 6:00 p.m. where they will start with a review of the 2023 budget. Specifically, they will be looking over issues with the budget...
seehafernews.com

Appleton House Fire Leaves Family Displaced

A fire in the basement of an Appleton home has left the family without a place to live. The fire in the 700 block of West Winnebago Street was reported to the Appleton Fire Department at around 11:30 yesterday morning. By the time crews arrived at the two-story residence, everyone...
wearegreenbay.com

Basement fire in Appleton prompts Red Cross to step in

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews from Outagamie County responded to a single-residence structure fire on the 700 Block of West Winnebago Street in the City of Appleton on Wednesday. According to a release, around 11:30 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department was sent to the 700 Block for a...
