A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are both in crisis before their high-stakes game in Munich restarts the Bundesliga after the international break. Bayern is without a win in four league games and ended a run of three straight draws by slumping to a 1-0 loss at Augsburg in its last game. Leverkusen has only one win from its opening seven league games. Bayern will be expected to respond in front of its own fans and get its bid for a record-extending 11th straight title back on track. Bayern is already five points behind surprise leader Union Berlin.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO