The Canada Women’s Soccer Team looks for more experience before the World Cup
The Canada women’s soccer team will play two games in October. The one on Thursday, October. 6 will be against Argentina, and the game on Monday, October. 10 will be against Morocco. The CanWNT recently revealed their roster earlier today. Canada women’s soccer team – October window.
World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar
LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
Soccer world reacts to Iranian national team’s brave gesture
Iran isn’t really into free speech or people being critical of the government. And over the past couple weeks, over 70 Iranians have been killed protesting the country and its police after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in custody for allegedly wearing a loose Hijab. The protests are a...
Denmark unveil World Cup ‘protest’ kits criticising Qatar’s human rights record
Denmark will wear shirts at the World Cup that criticise the human rights record of the host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled to honour migrant workers who died during construction work for the finals tournament. “The colour of mourning,” the kit manufacturer Hummel said in a post on...
Bayern Munich 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen: Jamal Musiala stars as hosts end winless run
Jamal Musiala scored once and set up two more goals as champions Bayern Munich cruised past Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 to end a four-game winless run in the Bundesliga and climb into second place. The Germany international delivered a superb performance for a confidence-boosting win ahead of Tuesday's Champions League group...
Watch: Manchester United keeper produces incredible save to help Czech Republic qualify for U21 Euros
Manchester United loanee Matej Kovar produced a fantastic save against Iceland to help the Czech Republic qualify for the U21 European Championships. The play-off took place last night and Czech Republic found themselves on the front foot ahead of the game having won the first leg 2-1. Last night’s game...
NEW YORK – Cuba’s top diplomat said Tuesday his country’s officials have no choice but to engage the United States in negotiations to normalize relations, despite a decade of diplomatic whiplash and mixed messages from Washington. In an interview with The Hill, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla...
World Cup runners and riders with Brazil and Spain backed but Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for ‘turbo tantrum’ with Portugal
A WINTER World Cup is going to be like nothing we've seen before on the international stage. Preparation has proved a challenge for many nations and, with the final games before the tournament begins out the way, all we can do now is wait. England's form may have been concerning...
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward
Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
MATCHDAY: Bayern has chance to answer critics after slump
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are both in crisis before their high-stakes game in Munich restarts the Bundesliga after the international break. Bayern is without a win in four league games and ended a run of three straight draws by slumping to a 1-0 loss at Augsburg in its last game. Leverkusen has only one win from its opening seven league games. Bayern will be expected to respond in front of its own fans and get its bid for a record-extending 11th straight title back on track. Bayern is already five points behind surprise leader Union Berlin.
Angers 0-3 Marseille: Igor Tudor's side go top of Ligue 1 overnight thanks to assured performance at lowly strugglers increasing hopes Les Olympiens could challenge PSG this term
Olympique de Marseille went top of Ligue 1 at least overnight as goals from Jonathan Clauss, Luis Suarez and Gerson gave them an assured victory at strugglers Angers. Igor Tudor's side have impressed domestically this season and returned from the international break knowing a win the night before Paris Saint Germain played would see them climb to the summit of the table - at least temporarily.
Report: PSG’s Projected Starting 11 for the Ligue 1 Home Fixture vs. OGC Nice
Paris Saint-Germain is set to return to action on Ligue 1 matchday nine with a home fixture against OGC Nice. PSG comes into this fixture with a few minor injury concerns. For one, midfielder Marco Verratti was not included in the squad list for the contest due to a calf injury.
Lauren Jackson capped her storied international basketball career with another bronze medal and scored 30 points to lead Australia to a 95-65 win over Canada in the third-place game at the women's World Cup
Watch: Manchester City, PSG Star Can Rival Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi Debate, Ex-Player Says
The careers of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are coming to an end in the next few years. A former Paris Saint-Germain player explained why Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé could take their spots as the game’s best players. In an interview with Goal, Mohamed Sissoko stated that...
Andre Blake relishes dueling with Lionel Messi in a Jamaica vs. Argentina showcase
HARRISON, N.J. — If the national team you play for fails to qualify for a World Cup, the next best thing is … well, there is no next best thing, really. But for Andre Blake and Jamaica, being Argentina’s last opponent before Lionel Messi and company head to Qatar was a big deal. So the Reggae Boyz had their A-team at Red Bull Arena on Tuesday, including their captain in net.
