Soccer

lastwordonsports.com

The Canada Women’s Soccer Team looks for more experience before the World Cup

The Canada women’s soccer team will play two games in October. The one on Thursday, October. 6 will be against Argentina, and the game on Monday, October. 10 will be against Morocco. The CanWNT recently revealed their roster earlier today. Canada women’s soccer team – October window.
The Associated Press

World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar

LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to Iranian national team’s brave gesture

Iran isn’t really into free speech or people being critical of the government. And over the past couple weeks, over 70 Iranians have been killed protesting the country and its police after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in custody for allegedly wearing a loose Hijab. The protests are a...
SkySports

Bayern Munich 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen: Jamal Musiala stars as hosts end winless run

Jamal Musiala scored once and set up two more goals as champions Bayern Munich cruised past Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 to end a four-game winless run in the Bundesliga and climb into second place. The Germany international delivered a superb performance for a confidence-boosting win ahead of Tuesday's Champions League group...
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward

Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Bayern has chance to answer critics after slump

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are both in crisis before their high-stakes game in Munich restarts the Bundesliga after the international break. Bayern is without a win in four league games and ended a run of three straight draws by slumping to a 1-0 loss at Augsburg in its last game. Leverkusen has only one win from its opening seven league games. Bayern will be expected to respond in front of its own fans and get its bid for a record-extending 11th straight title back on track. Bayern is already five points behind surprise leader Union Berlin.
Daily Mail

Angers 0-3 Marseille: Igor Tudor's side go top of Ligue 1 overnight thanks to assured performance at lowly strugglers increasing hopes Les Olympiens could challenge PSG this term

Olympique de Marseille went top of Ligue 1 at least overnight as goals from Jonathan Clauss, Luis Suarez and Gerson gave them an assured victory at strugglers Angers. Igor Tudor's side have impressed domestically this season and returned from the international break knowing a win the night before Paris Saint Germain played would see them climb to the summit of the table - at least temporarily.
msn.com

Andre Blake relishes dueling with Lionel Messi in a Jamaica vs. Argentina showcase

HARRISON, N.J. — If the national team you play for fails to qualify for a World Cup, the next best thing is … well, there is no next best thing, really. But for Andre Blake and Jamaica, being Argentina’s last opponent before Lionel Messi and company head to Qatar was a big deal. So the Reggae Boyz had their A-team at Red Bull Arena on Tuesday, including their captain in net.
