LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- Little Chute plays Freedom every year in the County N rivalry game, but Friday's game is bigger than just a rivalry. For the first time since 2018 Little Chute is hosting Freedom and it could not be better timing as the winner of Friday's battle of perfect teams takes over sole possession for first place in the North Eastern Conference.

LITTLE CHUTE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO