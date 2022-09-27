Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox11online.com
Freedom ready for big game at Little Chute
FREEDOM (WLUK) -- Freedom versus Little Chute. The County N rivalry game is Friday with the conference lead at stake between two undefeated rivals. The Irish knows it's one of nine games on the regular season schedule, but this one's different. The Irish and Little Chute enter the game as...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Bay Port, Notre Dame tie; Kimberly beats Kaukauna
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday night in High School Game Time, Bay Port and Notre Dame battled to a scoreless tie in a boys soccer battle in the Fox River Classic Conference. Elsewhere, Kimberly beat Kaukauna 3-1 in a girls volleyball match to remain perfect in the Fox Valley Association.
Fox11online.com
Week 7 Primer: Freedom at Little Chute the headline game
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There are three weeks left in the high school football regular season, which means teams are now fighting to get playoff eligible or stay in contention for a conference title. Two teams that don't have to worry about playoffs are Freedom and Little Chute, which are...
Fox11online.com
Late score lifts Little Chute to rivalry win over Freedom
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- The lead in the North Eastern Conference was on the line Friday night when Freedom visited Little Chute in a battle of undefeated teams, and as expected this one came down to the final minute. The Mustangs committed five turnovers, but three touchdown runs from Drew...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
There's a lot for Little Chute to play for on Friday
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- Little Chute plays Freedom every year in the County N rivalry game, but Friday's game is bigger than just a rivalry. For the first time since 2018 Little Chute is hosting Freedom and it could not be better timing as the winner of Friday's battle of perfect teams takes over sole possession for first place in the North Eastern Conference.
Fox11online.com
Packers, Bucks, Brewers join together to honor Wisconsin veterans
(WLUK) -- Wisconsin sports teams are honoring veterans and asking for the Green Bay community to do the same. The Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers will be taking part in the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight's annual "Flight of Champions" on Oct. 8. This year's flight...
Fox11online.com
Allouez looks for substitute crossing guards, offers $16 per hour
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- Some areas in Northeast Wisconsin are still looking for crossing guards to work during this school year. Allouez officials are hiring substitutes for when some guards can't work. Bud Court has been an Allouez crossing guard for six years. “I want to protect the kids," he said....
Fox11online.com
U.S. Biathlon Olympians christen Ariens Nordic Center shooting range near Brillion
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- A new training ground for future Olympians is taking shape near Brillion. The Ariens Nordic Center will groom athletes interested in cross-country skiing and target shooting, also known as biathlon. With a synchronized hail of gunfire, from the U.S. Biathlon Team, the shooting range at the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox11online.com
Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
Fox11online.com
Longtime downtown Green Bay business moving to De Pere
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A business that's called downtown Green Bay home for 124 years is moving. Bosse's Newsstand & Tobacco Shop revealed on its website that it's very disappointed about the displacement of its business but excited to start its new journey in downtown De Pere. While Bosse's has...
Fox11online.com
Valley Stamp & Scrap shares ways to keep London memories alive
NEENAH (WLUK) – There is a lot to create at Valley Stamp & Scrap in Neenah!. Linda Wiese, the owner of Valley Stamp & Scrap, joined FOX 11’s Emily Deem on Good Day Wisconsin to talk about some upcoming classes and the upcoming Packers game in London. They...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay emergency vehicle, Red Cross volunteers head to Florida
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An American Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle from Green Bay will be making its way to Florida to help with hurricane relief. Two volunteers, Dennis and Lynn Marquardt, will be driving the ERV from Green Bay to Florida, beginning Thursday. They will provide food and water...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin provides hurricane relief to Florida
(WLUK) -- As Florida residents are dealing with Hurricane Ian, people in northeast Wisconsin are springing into action. Many organizations are doing their part to send help and resources. The Community Blood Center in Grand Chute has been receiving requests for blood from Tampa and the West Coast of Florida.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay-based Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to bring relief from Hurricane Ian
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Local Red Cross volunteers will lend a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Ian. An American Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle, also known as ERV, based out of Green Bay will depart to Florida to bring relief from Hurricane Ian. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent...
Fox11online.com
Pumpkin season underway in Northeast Wisconsin
TOWN OF NAVARINO (WLUK) -- As the fall season continues, many are starting to carve out some time to pick that perfect pumpkin or pumpkins. At a lot of places, the big orange gourds are ripe and ready to go. At Porter's Patch farm in the Town of Navarino, some...
Fox11online.com
Demolition begins on closed Holy Family College
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A shuttered school is soon to be no more in Manitowoc. Demolition has begun on the former Holy Family College -- previously named Silver Lake College. The school closed in the summer of 2020, citing enrollment and fundraising challenges. These difficulties were only furthered by the COVID-19 outbreak earlier that year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
Brown County gives $650,000 in ARPA funds for Green Bay visitor center
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Experience Green Bay is receiving more funding for its $8 million visitor center project. Brown County officials presented Experience Green Bay with a $650,000 grant Thursday for the Discover Green Bay Visitor Center. The grant comes from American Rescue Plan Act funding. Brown County Executive Troy...
Fox11online.com
Motorcyclist identified after fatal accident in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- Officials are releasing the name of the Sheboygan Falls man who died in a motorcycle accident Thursday evening. Todd Hitsman, 40, crashed his motorcycle into the back of a vehicle stopped at a traffic light. Police say he was not wearing a helmet. Despite efforts to keep...
Fox11online.com
Heart of the Valley Metropolitan Sewerage District breaks ground on filter project
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- The Heart of the Valley Metropolitan Sewerage District broke ground on a project that will take its filtration system to the next level. The organization treats wastewater from Kaukauna, Little Chute, Kimberly, Combined Locks and the Darboy Sanitary District. It also treats septic and holding tank wastes trucked in from the town of Kaukauna, Buchanan, Vandenbroek, Freedom and Harrison.
Fox11online.com
Marinette County embraces fall with new Fall Color Tour ATV/UTV routes
MARINETTE COUNTY (WLUK) -- Marinette County is creating new ways for people to explore the fall foliage this year. The Marinette County Fall Color Tour now features two ATV/UTV routes in addition to its three self-guided driving tours. The new routes "will immerse riders into some of Wisconsin's finest, most...
Comments / 0