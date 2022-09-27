The "Big Sky State" is Montana, and for a lot of us it is home. We have some of the most majestic views of anywhere in North America, mountains, lakes, plains, Montana has it all. With that we get some amazing sunrises and we get amazing sunsets. I work mornings so for a lot of the Summer I don't get a chance to see the sunset as much as I would like, but I get to see the sunrise almost every day. We posed the question to our listeners and the responses were great and reminded me again of how much we love our state.

MONTANA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO