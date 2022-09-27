ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

kbsi23.com

2 teens injured after hit by vehicle in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two teenagers were injured after they were struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in McCracken County. It happened about 7:16 p.m. Paducah 911 received a 911 call regarding a vehicle striking two people in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road. Deputies...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah Police help elderly man during medical emergency

Officers with the Paducah Police Department recently helped an elderly man during a medical emergency. Police said they were called to a home on Adams Street on Wednesday in reference to unknown trouble. Once at the residence they could hear someone yelling for help inside the home. Officers Brandon Cupp...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Police asking for help finding a Paducah woman

Paducah Police are asking for help locating a woman reported missing. Police are searching for 21-year-old Jetta Owen. Owen was last seen Thursday outside the WB Sanders building near 9th and Washington Streets, and she did not return home. Owen is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall weighing approximately...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County deputies investigating crash involving a pedestrian

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road. The road is closed between Bleich Road and Bogart Schmitt Road while deputies conduct their investigation. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route,...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Benton Police Department, Turning Point partner to help overdose survivors

BENTON, Ky. (KBSI) – Brandon Fitch and his team at Turning Point Recovery Community Center have partnered with the Benton Police Department to create the latest Quick Response Team designed to help overdose survivors. “If we meet with these survivors, we can help bridge them to treatment, link them...
BENTON, KY
kbsi23.com

Metropolis woman facing charges after man shot

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – A Metropolis, Ill. woman was arrested after police say she shot a man from Wickliffe, Ky. Saturday night. Anita C. Prater, 59, of Metropolis was arrested by the Paducah Police Department after she was released from the hospital. Massac County State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer filed...
METROPOLIS, IL
KFVS12

Paducah man charged with drug trafficking, arrested with 250 grams of crystal meth

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man in Paducah, Ky., has been arrested in McCracken County during a traffic stop on Friday, September 30, and was charged drug trafficking. Joshua Averitt, 37, of Paducah was arrested after detectives received information that Averitt was selling Methamphetamine. During the investigation detectives were able to make Methamphetamine related purchases from Averitt.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

1 injured in crash on U.S. 60 in Butler Co.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 east of Highway Z. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic report, a 2019 semi truck hit the back of a 2005 Ford F350. The semi then traveled off of the left side of the road and overturned.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah police make arrest in Metropolis shooting

Paducah Police arrested a suspect in a shooting that took place Saturday in Metropolis. A Wickliffe man told Metropolis Police that he went to a residence to buy a PlayStation but instead was held there against his will. The man told police that he got free after a couple of hours and got to his vehicle, but that the suspect, 59-year-old Anita C. Prater, fired a shotgun at him.
METROPOLIS, IL
KFVS12

Vehicle collision under investigation in McCracken County

(KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a vehicle collision on Old Mayfield Road, between Rosewood Dr. and Bogart Schmidt Rd. According to KYTC, KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is now open again. Deputy John Lancaster II says the roadway had to be shut down for an...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

BREAKING: Multi-vehicle crash in Paducah

An early morning crash, seemingly involving a car, pickup truck, and semi-truck, has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center. Injuries are unknown at this time.
kbsi23.com

Carbondale police looking for robbery suspect

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Carbondale police are looking for a suspect after a robbery on Sept. 18. Police officers responded to a business on the 300 block of South Illinois Avenue at 12:40 a.m. The victim was inside a business when approached by the suspect. Police say the suspect...
CARBONDALE, IL
thunderboltradio.com

Graves County Deputies Make Drug Arrest at Mayfield Tornado Relief Camper

One person was arrested, and one being sought, following a search of a tornado relief camper in Mayfield. Graves County sheriff’s reports said deputies searched the camper, following numerous complaints of drug activity on Dorothy Lane. During the search, numerous methamphetamine smoking pipes containing residue were located, as well...
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Milling and paving between Paducah's Southside and Downtown

Milling and paving are getting underway on a section of the US 60/I-24 Downtown Business Loop. The section of roadway, also known as 3rd Street, will be milled and then repaved between Tennessee Street and Elizabeth Street. Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers will be performing the work on the...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police arrest man accused of attempted home burglary, theft of catalytic converters

PADUCAH — A Murray man is charged with theft and attempted burglary after police say he was caught trying to break into a home on Jones Street in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says officers responded to a report of a man trying to break into the home around 11:33 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the man had already fled the scene when officers arrived, but officers caught him several houses away.
PADUCAH, KY

