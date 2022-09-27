ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Washington-UCLA game on?

The Washington football team (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12), after four straight home games to open the season, finally hits the road to face fellow unbeaten UCLA (4-0, 1-0) in a Friday night game at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. Washington, the nation’s leader in passing offense, is off to a solid start under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, and has moved up to No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 and No. 18 in the coaches’ poll.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UC Daily Campus

UConn in the Pros: Blake receives honor; Bouknight prepares for new season

A month after making his 200th career Major League Soccer start, Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake was crowned the 2022 John Wanamaker Athletic Award winner, an award presented since 1961 to the athlete, team or organization which has done the most to reflect credit upon Philadelphia and the team or sport in which they excel. “I am grateful to be recognized by the Philadelphia sports community and honored to accept the Wanamaker Award on behalf of my family, teammates and the entire Philadelphia Union organization,” Blake said on receiving the recognition. “Throughout my career, I have strived to set an example on and off the field of what it means to be a strong leader and community advocate. I hope that I’ve inspired the future generation of young athletes to work hard and keep chasing their dreams.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Langer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fordham University#Uconn#College Baseball
GonzagaNation.net

Can St. Mary's Basketball Upset Gonzaga This Year?

The college basketball season is almost back and on this episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast Dan Dickau takes an in depth look at the 22-23 season for the St. Mary's mens basketball team.  Find out who he thinks will be key players and matchups to watch for with them this season. Dickau also ...
SPOKANE, WA
UC Daily Campus

Evan’s Take: Paige Bueckers should be the female face of the Mamba brand

When Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late Kobe Bryant, reached a deal to continue producing apparel under Nike, it was certainly great news. Throughout the NBA, the WNBA and the sport of basketball, Bryant’s shoes were still worn despite the Bryant family electing not to renew their contract with Nike in April of 2021. Basketball players continued to pay massive amounts of money for Bryant’s shoes after Nike stopped production of the classic sneakers. For players like NBA All-Star Devin Booker or veteran forward PJ Tucker, it was not only for the comfort and style it provided on the court, but also to continue the legacy that Bryant created over his legendary career in the NBA.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
hudsonvalleypress.com

Taylor Named Women’s Basketball Coach

STONE RIDGE – Jaleel Taylor has been named the new Women’s Basketball Coach at SUNY Ulster. Taylor brings twelve years of coaching experience from all levels. A native of Hillside, NJ, Taylor graduated from Elizabeth High School in 2009, while being a standout three sport athlete in football, basketball, and track. After high school, Taylor went on to the University of New Haven to play football.
HILLSIDE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy