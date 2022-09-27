Read full article on original website
Georgians with disabilities quiz statewide candidates on labor issues, waiver access
As he spoke into the microphone, Carmine Vera posed a question that may be unusual at any other candidate forum: What is your position on the practice of paying people like him below minimum wage?. Vera elevated an issue that is on the mind of many people with disabilities ahead...
Georgia Department of Transportation reopens all lane closure restrictions
Georgia DOT announced Friday, all lanes closure restrictions will be lifted, after Hurricane Ian skirted across the coast and left no major damage. All lane closure restrictions put in place on interstates 75, 16, and 95 will be lifted today and construction partners will be allowed to return to work beginning Saturday, October 1.
Governor DeSantis gives update as Hurricane Ian closes in on Cat 5 status
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about the state's preparations for Hurricane Ian, which has strengthened to a powerful Category 4 storm. Speaking at a news conference in the state's capital, Florida's Governor called Hurricane Ian "the real deal." This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and...
Hurricane Ian, Category 4 at landfall; Some impacts expected in Georgia
Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday shortly after 3:00 P.M. as a category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 mph near Fort Myers, Florida. It is forecast to weaken as it moves Northeast impacting much of Florida. We will see some impacts from Ian, but the latest forecast pushes it farther east and will take some of the impacts with it. Here is a look at the latest forecast and cone of uncertainty.
Florida faces tough economic recovery as Hurricane Ian brings widespread damage
WASHINGTON (TND) — The rapid intensification of Hurricane Ian significantly shortened the window of time for businesses to prepare for impact and could delay Florida’s economic recovery. The National Hurricane Center defines rapid intensification as an increase in the maximum sustained winds of a tropical cyclone of at...
All Southeast Health Departments will be closed amid Hurricane Ian
In a Facebook post, the Georgia Department of Public Health announced that all Southeast Health District sites will be closed on Thursday and Friday. For immediate assistance, please call 1-855-473-4374.
Florida residents face power outages, heavy damage as Hurricane Ian slams southwest coast
WASHINGTON (TND) — More than 2.5 million people were urged to evacuate before Hurricane Ian hit Florida but many of those who live just outside evacuation zones decided to stay, sheltering in place, hoping to weather the storm. The National Desk spoke with some of those residents who say...
Opponents complain Georgia Power's planned rate hike will squeeze household budgets
At the onset of Georgia Power’s rate case on Tuesday, lawyers advocating for the public’s interest pressed company officials to disclose whether future plans beyond the 2022 rate case could drive up customers’ bills by 45% over the next several years. And some of the people who...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce
ROME, Ga. (WTVC) — District 14 Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court Wednesday saying the marriage is “irretrievably broken," the Rome News-Tribune reported. He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal. The petitioner shows that he expects...
Florida man pleads guilty to distribution after meth recovered at Lowndes traffic stop
A Florida resident with multiple prior state felony convictions for distributing methamphetamine pleaded guilty to a federal controlled substance charge after being caught with approximately eight kilograms of the illegal drug during a routine traffic stop when his co-defendant attempted to escape from authorities with the bag of drugs. 48-year-old...
