Georgia State

Georgia Department of Transportation reopens all lane closure restrictions

Georgia DOT announced Friday, all lanes closure restrictions will be lifted, after Hurricane Ian skirted across the coast and left no major damage. All lane closure restrictions put in place on interstates 75, 16, and 95 will be lifted today and construction partners will be allowed to return to work beginning Saturday, October 1.
Governor DeSantis gives update as Hurricane Ian closes in on Cat 5 status

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about the state's preparations for Hurricane Ian, which has strengthened to a powerful Category 4 storm. Speaking at a news conference in the state's capital, Florida's Governor called Hurricane Ian "the real deal." This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and...
Hurricane Ian, Category 4 at landfall; Some impacts expected in Georgia

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday shortly after 3:00 P.M. as a category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 mph near Fort Myers, Florida. It is forecast to weaken as it moves Northeast impacting much of Florida. We will see some impacts from Ian, but the latest forecast pushes it farther east and will take some of the impacts with it. Here is a look at the latest forecast and cone of uncertainty.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce

ROME, Ga. (WTVC) — District 14 Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court Wednesday saying the marriage is “irretrievably broken," the Rome News-Tribune reported. He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal. The petitioner shows that he expects...
