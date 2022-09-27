Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday shortly after 3:00 P.M. as a category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 mph near Fort Myers, Florida. It is forecast to weaken as it moves Northeast impacting much of Florida. We will see some impacts from Ian, but the latest forecast pushes it farther east and will take some of the impacts with it. Here is a look at the latest forecast and cone of uncertainty.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO