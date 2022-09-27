ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The next generation: 8 of the best rookies and first-timers at Worlds 2022

The League of Legends World Championship is the equivalent of Christmas for League fans and esports fanatics since they get to see their favorite teams and players fighting for the Summoner’s Cup and the title of world champion. Since teams have to showcase incredible mental resilience and consistency throughout the season, Worlds is stacked with talented and skilled players looking to prove that they are truly worthy of the title.
Which play-in teams will advance to the Worlds 2022 group stage?

The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is right around the corner, with the play-in stage scheduled to start on Sept. 29 at 3pm CT. In this phase, 12 teams have been drawn into two groups of six. They will be competing against each other to determine the top four teams that will qualify for the Worlds main event group stage.
What are those?: Latest delay at Worlds 2022 is for the strangest reason yet

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. League of Legends fans may be accustomed to watching the 2022 World Championship through pauses, sometimes...
Sentinels rebuild incoming with ShahZaM’s contract to expire and new coaches

North American organization Sentinels is set to add several coaches to its VALORANT team while its in-game leader could be on his way out, multiple sources told Dot Esports. The deals for two experienced coaches will be finalized soon, but talks are ongoing. Dot Esports will report the additions upon the completion of the negotiations. Meanwhile, in-game leader Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan’s contract is set to expire soon.
Alliance scraps entire Dota 2 roster ahead of another rebuild

With the International 2022 regional qualifiers ending, teams that won’t be attending the event have already started planning their rosters for the upcoming DPC season. While some squads will make do with minor changes, it’s time for a restart at Alliance as the organization released all the members of its Dota 2 roster.
Timing is everything: Why the new League of Legends Summoner’s Cup design is too much too soon

The League of Legends World Championship is less than 24 hours out. Of the 24 teams invited, only one will claim the title of world champion and lift the new Summoner’s Cup. Since 2012, the Summoner’s Cup has served as the symbol of the World Championship, fitting right into League’s epic branding and the game’s original lore. Ten years later, Riot Games has transitioned the trophy’s design into something more modern, pure, and forward-looking.
Team Liquid knock MOUZ out of ESL Pro League season 16, secure top-4 finish

Team Liquid swept MOUZ 2-0 today in the first quarterfinal matchup of the ESL Pro League season 16 playoffs. The result puts the North American powerhouse in the semifinals, where they’ll face the winner of FaZe Clan vs. Cloud9, and eliminates the young European squad of MOUZ from the $823,000 competition. Liquid looked a bit shaky against Fnatic in the round of 12, leaving fans wondering whether they had what it takes to make a deep run. But today, they looked as sharp as ever and didn’t give MOUZ too much room to work with. “MOUZ is a really strong team so happy we were able to win in this fashion,” Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski said on social media after the series was done.
All souvenirs in Overwatch 2, ranked

Overwatch’s long-anticipated sequel adds numerous important things to the game, like the switch to five vs. five competition as well as several new heroes. If you’re not here for the play-altering changes, you’ll likely approve of a new tier of cosmetics that joins the fray in Overwatch 2.
Amateur and pro CS:GO duos will face off at Red Bull Flick Invitational Copenhagen

Red Bull Flick 2022, a series of two-vs-two CS:GO tournaments featuring amateur and professional duos, will conclude in November at the Invitational Copenhagen. The 50,000 euro (approximately $48,000) tournament will run from Nov. 19 to 20, putting the best of the grassroots CS:GO scene against professional players from G2, FURIA, Heroic, BIG, OG, Copenhagen Flames, Team Spirit, and one last pro team that will be revealed at a later date. On Nov. 19, there will be a pre-stage qualifier in Copenhagen to determine the duos that will progress to the main stage, which will be played on Nov. 20.
BIG forced to use substitute for faveN at Europe RMR

German rifler Josef “⁠faveN⁠” Baumann won’t attend the Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) in October because he has fallen ill. The organization will try to qualify for the IEM Rio Major with academy rifler Elias “⁠s1n⁠” Stein. BIG didn’t go into...
