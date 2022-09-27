Team Liquid swept MOUZ 2-0 today in the first quarterfinal matchup of the ESL Pro League season 16 playoffs. The result puts the North American powerhouse in the semifinals, where they’ll face the winner of FaZe Clan vs. Cloud9, and eliminates the young European squad of MOUZ from the $823,000 competition. Liquid looked a bit shaky against Fnatic in the round of 12, leaving fans wondering whether they had what it takes to make a deep run. But today, they looked as sharp as ever and didn’t give MOUZ too much room to work with. “MOUZ is a really strong team so happy we were able to win in this fashion,” Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski said on social media after the series was done.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO