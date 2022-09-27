Read full article on original website
The next generation: 8 of the best rookies and first-timers at Worlds 2022
The League of Legends World Championship is the equivalent of Christmas for League fans and esports fanatics since they get to see their favorite teams and players fighting for the Summoner’s Cup and the title of world champion. Since teams have to showcase incredible mental resilience and consistency throughout the season, Worlds is stacked with talented and skilled players looking to prove that they are truly worthy of the title.
Trudging back to Worlds: Is the LCS finally ready to make waves on the international stage?
The LCS returns to this year’s League of Legends World Championship as the underdog of the major regions, even more so after the LEC was granted an additional seed due to the absence of the LCL. Obtaining the Summoner’s Cup is one of many goals LCS fans and players...
Which play-in teams will advance to the Worlds 2022 group stage?
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is right around the corner, with the play-in stage scheduled to start on Sept. 29 at 3pm CT. In this phase, 12 teams have been drawn into two groups of six. They will be competing against each other to determine the top four teams that will qualify for the Worlds main event group stage.
What are those?: Latest delay at Worlds 2022 is for the strangest reason yet
League of Legends fans may be accustomed to watching the 2022 World Championship through pauses, sometimes...
Classic rivalry propels Worlds 2022 past huge viewership mark on first day of play-in stage
As one of the most popular esports tournaments in the world, the 2022 League of Legends...
Sentinels rebuild incoming with ShahZaM’s contract to expire and new coaches
North American organization Sentinels is set to add several coaches to its VALORANT team while its in-game leader could be on his way out, multiple sources told Dot Esports. The deals for two experienced coaches will be finalized soon, but talks are ongoing. Dot Esports will report the additions upon the completion of the negotiations. Meanwhile, in-game leader Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan’s contract is set to expire soon.
Alliance scraps entire Dota 2 roster ahead of another rebuild
With the International 2022 regional qualifiers ending, teams that won’t be attending the event have already started planning their rosters for the upcoming DPC season. While some squads will make do with minor changes, it’s time for a restart at Alliance as the organization released all the members of its Dota 2 roster.
Timing is everything: Why the new League of Legends Summoner’s Cup design is too much too soon
The League of Legends World Championship is less than 24 hours out. Of the 24 teams invited, only one will claim the title of world champion and lift the new Summoner’s Cup. Since 2012, the Summoner’s Cup has served as the symbol of the World Championship, fitting right into League’s epic branding and the game’s original lore. Ten years later, Riot Games has transitioned the trophy’s design into something more modern, pure, and forward-looking.
Fnatic sub Rhuckz may not play at Worlds 2022 again, but his perfect KDA will stand forever
After the first day of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Fnatic's substitute support Rhuckz...
Don’t worry, we scale: GALA answers Wei’s early lead to cement RNG’s first victory at Worlds 2022
Royal Never Give Up entering the 2022 League of Legends World Championship through the play-ins stage,...
Team Liquid knock MOUZ out of ESL Pro League season 16, secure top-4 finish
Team Liquid swept MOUZ 2-0 today in the first quarterfinal matchup of the ESL Pro League season 16 playoffs. The result puts the North American powerhouse in the semifinals, where they’ll face the winner of FaZe Clan vs. Cloud9, and eliminates the young European squad of MOUZ from the $823,000 competition. Liquid looked a bit shaky against Fnatic in the round of 12, leaving fans wondering whether they had what it takes to make a deep run. But today, they looked as sharp as ever and didn’t give MOUZ too much room to work with. “MOUZ is a really strong team so happy we were able to win in this fashion,” Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski said on social media after the series was done.
Nasus, AP assassins buffs to ship in League Patch 12.19 ahead of 2023 preseason
Riot Games has revealed the expanded patch preview for League of Legends Patch 12.19, which will be the first patch that leads the game towards the 2023 preseason, as it will have no impact on competitive play. Solo queue players should expect more direct buffs and nerfs to certain champions...
All souvenirs in Overwatch 2, ranked
Overwatch’s long-anticipated sequel adds numerous important things to the game, like the switch to five vs. five competition as well as several new heroes. If you’re not here for the play-altering changes, you’ll likely approve of a new tier of cosmetics that joins the fray in Overwatch 2.
NA bounces back, Fnatic strengthen their grip, and COVID takes a backseat on second day of Worlds 2022
The second day of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship just wrapped up, and even...
Nisqy admits MAD Lions need to step up to beat top dogs of Worlds 2022 Play-Ins
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship kicked off yesterday, and LEC’s MAD Lions found success in their first day of matches with victories over Isurus and Istanbul Wildcats. But they have yet to play the top dogs of the group: the LPL’s RNG and LCK’s DRX.
Faker accidentally puts a stop to sneaky outplay in League’s Champions Queue
What happens when you get paired against the literal “God” of League of Legends? Even an unsuspecting attack from Faker can ruin your outplay moment. FlyQuest’s Philip witnessed the exact scenario happen to him last night. The North American Champions Queue has recently become a hotbed for...
Amateur and pro CS:GO duos will face off at Red Bull Flick Invitational Copenhagen
Red Bull Flick 2022, a series of two-vs-two CS:GO tournaments featuring amateur and professional duos, will conclude in November at the Invitational Copenhagen. The 50,000 euro (approximately $48,000) tournament will run from Nov. 19 to 20, putting the best of the grassroots CS:GO scene against professional players from G2, FURIA, Heroic, BIG, OG, Copenhagen Flames, Team Spirit, and one last pro team that will be revealed at a later date. On Nov. 19, there will be a pre-stage qualifier in Copenhagen to determine the duos that will progress to the main stage, which will be played on Nov. 20.
The best part of Overwatch 2 is killing other games journalists
Last night, I scored my favorite Play of the Game in Overwatch 2 yet. My team pushed the final point on Paraíso as I hovered out of sight as Pharah, low on health, ready to help turn the tide. First, I landed a final blow on an enemy Pharah...
New sub, no problem: Rhuckz goes deathless as Fnatic finish perfect first day of Worlds 2022
Even though League of Legends fans and players had to deal with a plethora of different delays and COVID-19 restrictions at the 2022 World Championship, Fnatic have rolled with the punches and come out with two wins to kick off the tournament. The European third seed have dealt with plenty...
BIG forced to use substitute for faveN at Europe RMR
German rifler Josef “faveN” Baumann won’t attend the Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) in October because he has fallen ill. The organization will try to qualify for the IEM Rio Major with academy rifler Elias “s1n” Stein. BIG didn’t go into...
