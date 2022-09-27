ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

NBC New York

Man Stabbed to Death in Atlantic City Casino Hotel Room

First responders found a New Jersey man stabbed to death inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last week. On Tuesday, the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor announced murder charges against Philadelphia's Andrew James Osborne in the Sept. 23, 2022, stabbing death of Egg Harbor Township's Brian Wilkinson.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations

Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Is Dave & Busters Opening in Atlantic City, NJ?

Is a Dave & Busters opening in Atlantic City? The honest answer is, I don't know for sure. But, here's what I do know. What Do We Know About a Dave & Busters Opening in A.C.?. Wednesday, an Atlantic City company called Boardwalk Development posted on Facebook saying, "NEW CUSTOMER ANNOUNCEMENT: Boardwalk Design & Development has been named the permit manager for the Dave And Busters to the Atlantic City location,#boardwalkdevelopment #permits #daveandbusters #atlanticcity"
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

NJ Teacher Charged in ‘Inappropriate Relationship' With Student

An Atlantic City, New Jersey teacher has been charged in connection to an “inappropriate relationship” with a high school student. Atlantic City High School teacher Joseph Scalfaro, 47, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and second-degree official misconduct. Scalfaro, of Absecon,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Body of missing N.J. man with dementia located, cops say

Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen was...
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Teenager Shot Dead In Atlantic City: Prosecutor

Police are investigating a double-shooting in which one person was killed. On Sunday, Sept. 25, Atlantic City police responded to 1009 Pacific Avenue for reports of two victims with gunshot wounds. Both were provided medical treatment and transported to the emergency room. One of the men, Malae Johnson, 19, of...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

