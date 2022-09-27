Read full article on original website
Governor Lamont Statement on Challenge to Connecticut’s Assault Weapons Ban
Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement in response to a federal lawsuit filed by the Connecticut Citizens Defense League seeking to repeal Connecticut’s assault weapons ban:. “Connecticut’s law banning assault weapons was adopted in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook tragedy as part of a bipartisan effort...
Cut-a-thon this Sunday Benefits Danbury Nonprofit WeCAHR
ALL HAIRCUTS WILL BE $25 (Donations to WeCAHR are also accepted) APPOINTMENTS MUST BE MADE - RSVP HERE. "WeCAHR is a disability rights advocacy organization serving the Greater Danbury area. Advocating for people with disabilities and their families since 1977." (WeCAHR.com) Full details: https://kateemiliessalon.com/cut-a-thon.
Westport Building and Fire Marshal’s Offices Statement on New Building Codes
The 2022 Connecticut Fire Safety Code, Fire Prevention Code and State Building Code was granted legislative approval and will go into effect on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The Westport Fire Marshal’s Office in conjunction with the Westport Building Department would like to remind all design professionals that permits issued after October 1, 2022, will need to be designed utilizing these news Codes. The State of Connecticut makes amendments to the model Codes and a link to the Connecticut Amendments can be found here. “Utilizing these new Code sets, our office will continue to ensure the highest standard of fire and life safety and as such all new buildings will be constructed to the standards set forth in the new Codes”, said Westport Fire Marshal Terry Dunn.
Town of Wilton Update from First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice: Welcome Matt Knickerbocker, Candidate Signs, Absentee Ballots, Proposed Cell Tower on School Road, and More
Matt, Wilton’s first Town Administrator joined us on September 7th. As Town Administrator, Matt is responsible for the day-to-day oversight of the Town’s non public safety departments. His is similar to the responsibilities of area Town Administrators in Darien, Weston and Greenwich and across the state. Matt has management experience in and knowledge of all areas of municipal government and can be contacted at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
Senior Living Expert Says Pay Now To Ensure Quality Care Later
Connecticut has one of the highest costs for nursing home care in the nation. For those who want to enjoy living near family and friends as they age, Assisted Living Services, Inc. encourages older adults to plan now during Long-Term Planning Month in October. “The ideal age to start planning...
Ridgefield Police Department is HIRING
$68,696 to $103,181 (Top step July 2022) The Ridgefield Police Department is accepting applications for the position of full-time, entry-level police officer and CT POST certified laterals. Applicants must be at least 21 years of age at time of hire. A competitive wage and benefit package as well as a...
New Support Model at Positive Directions Addresses the Increase in Suicidal Ideation
Alternatives to Suicide, a free peer-led support group for adults struggling with suicidal thoughts, comes to the region thanks to funding from United Way of Coastal Fairfield County. More Americans are struggling with mental health conditions since the pandemic began. In February 2021, a national survey by the Kaiser Family...
DEEP Advises Motorists to Watch for Moose, Sightings in Greater Danbury Area
Recent Sightings of Moose near Roadways Poses Hazard Potential, Especially During Early Morning and Evening Hours. Recent sightings of moose in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown, and New Fairfield, though believed to be the same moose, serve as an important reminder for motorists to be aware that increased moose activity near roadways can pose a hazard. Though Connecticut’s moose population is small (about 100 individuals), moose can pose a serious threat to public safety when they wander onto roadways. Moose are more active and often travel farther distances during the fall breeding season, which peaks in September through October.
Ridgefield Resident John E. Simpson, 86, has Died
John Edward Simpson, 86, longtime resident of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022. He was the loving husband of Sandra (Chambers) Simpson. John was born on April 18, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan, the eldest child of the late John W. and Freda (Beck) Simpson. Following his graduation from Denby High School in Detroit, he went on to attend the University of Michigan and graduated from Wayne State University in 1958, earning a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He served in the United States Army as a Staff Sergeant, stationed in San Antonio, TX.
Meet Dr. Jessica Morton, Newest Physician to Join OrthoConnecticut
Get to know Dr. Jessica Morton, OrthoConnecticut's Newest Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Jessica Morton. OrthoConnecticut welcomes Dr. Jessica Morton, the newest physician to join the team of fellowship trained orthopedic surgeons. Learn more about her, her passion for her work, her insights into the field of orthopedic surgery, and more. WHY...
Only 567 Ridgefielders Currently Receive Town Alerts! Sign Up Now!
Did you know that 567 Ridgefielders have something that the remaining 9,000 households do not? These informed residents have signed up for Ridgefield Alerts, the town emergency notification system purchased because the state system allows municipalities to use the CTAlert system for immediate take-action emergencies only. Many of you have...
RVNAhealth in New Milford Holds Diaper Drive to Support Families in Need
RVNAhealth in New Milford is holding a Diaper Drive to support our neighbors in need through the Diaper Bank of Connecticut. Donations are accepted now through October 16 and there is a drop-off bin located at New Milford RVNAhealth located at 68 Park Lane Road. If you prefer to donate online, please click HERE.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Admin This Desiree
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Admin This...
Dog Allowed at Compo Beach in Westport Starting Saturday, October 1!
Westport Parks & Recreation is reminding the community that dogs are permitted at Compo Beach from October 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023. Parks & Recreation Director Jennifer A. Fava reminds residents and visitors that from October 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 the following regulations will be in effect for Compo Beach:
New Canaan's Walk To School Day - Friday, October 7
Saxe Middle School is partnering with South Elementary and the Town of New Canaan to encourage students and families to begin walking or bicycling to school to promote healthy lifestyles (and ultimately reduce traffic in the Saxe, High School and South campus areas). For anyone wanting to participate who may...
Darien Medical Student Receives White Coat
New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM) welcomed its newest medical students, including Samuel Giorgio from Darien, during ceremonies where members of the Class of 2026 received their first white coats. The white coat ceremony is a medical school rite of passage that marks the official start...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: 100 Mile Markets
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT 100 Mile...
Amos House Holds Open House, Ribbon Cutting and Pack the Pantry Events
Amos House in Danbury will hold an Open House - Pack the Pantry event tomorrow, Friday, September 30 from 3 to 8pm and Saturday, October 1 from 9am to noon. Guests are invited to tour the nonprofit's newly remodeled facility for women and children at a Ribbon Cutting on Monday, October 3 at 1pm.
Ridgebury Farm & Stables Hosts Fundraiser on October 21 to Support Therapeutic Riding Program
Hippotherapy Therapy Center’s “Fete Friday” Fundraiser Supports Ridgebury Rider’s Program Scholarships. Ridgebury Farm and Stables is hosting its first annual Ridgebury Riders Farm Fete Friday on October 21st from 6-9PM. Funds raised from the event will go directly to the Ridgebury Riders program which provides scholarships to riders in need of financial support as well as ongoing care for its therapy horses and specialty tack needed for therapeutic riding.
New Milford RiverFest is a two day celebration this weekend!
New Milford, CT is excited to be hosting RiverFest 2022! Since 2018 the Town’s Riverfront Revitalization Committee and the Mayor's office have sponsored this annual event. It has grown from a one-day event, attracting 1,500 people to a two-day celebration which last year saw over 6,000 in attendance. The...
