The 2022 Connecticut Fire Safety Code, Fire Prevention Code and State Building Code was granted legislative approval and will go into effect on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The Westport Fire Marshal’s Office in conjunction with the Westport Building Department would like to remind all design professionals that permits issued after October 1, 2022, will need to be designed utilizing these news Codes. The State of Connecticut makes amendments to the model Codes and a link to the Connecticut Amendments can be found here. “Utilizing these new Code sets, our office will continue to ensure the highest standard of fire and life safety and as such all new buildings will be constructed to the standards set forth in the new Codes”, said Westport Fire Marshal Terry Dunn.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 13 HOURS AGO