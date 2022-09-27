Read full article on original website
Tom Brady voiced his approval for Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's famous " temper tantrum " in the immediate aftermath of the team's dramatic loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen discussed Dorsey's actions on Wednesday and unsurprisingly, had his coach's back as well.
It's not just the Buffalo Bills' defense that is dealing with injuries. The offense is banged up as well. Head coach Sean McDermott just gave a rundown on his team's offensive health, and it's not pretty. Via ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, McDermott said offensive lineman Tommy Doyle is out for the season with a torn ACL and another offensive lineman, Ryan Bates, is in concussion protocol.
The Miami Dolphins will head to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals as the two AFC teams meet at Paycor Stadium. Thursday Night Football is here, and it’s time to look at our NFL odds series and make a Dolphins-Bengals prediction and pick. The Dolphins are coming off...
During Sunday afternoon’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an apparent head injury and appeared to be woozy as he headed to the sideline. Despite his apparent dizziness, Tagovailoa passed the concussion protocol and was allowed to return to the game, leading to a joint investigation as to whether or not concussion protocols were correctly followed. In a somewhat surprising turn of events, it looks like they were.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got banged up in the Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills and will look to get ready to take the field again on Thursday Night for the Week 4 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa appeared to take a big hit to the head in the game, and it was a major concern when he came up wobbling, appearing very dazed. While Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocols and returned to the game, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed there were some other ailments the Dolphins star picked up in the game, too.
One of the Buffalo Bills' defensive starters reportedly broke his hand in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. Rookie Christian Benford exited the game with a hand injury and was deemed questionable to return. On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that Benford fractured his hand. A sixth-round draft pick...
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nine days after leaving Highmark Stadium in an ambulance, Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was back at practice with his team in Orchard Park on Wednesday. Jackson, a 25-year-old defensive back in his third year in the NFL, suffered a neck injury in the...
With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is not scheduled to speak with Denver Broncos media ahead of Sunday's Week 4 matchup. The Broncos fired McDaniels midway through his second year as head coach for the organization in 2010. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.
Hart was suspended for an incident in which he confronted a Tennessee player in the tunnel and threw a punch which instead made contact with a Titans’ coach in the head. Hart, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,351,588 contract when the Giants waived him with an injury designation in late 2017.
Florida may currently be bracing for Hurricane Ian , but on Sunday during the Miami Dolphins' Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, it was clear skies in the Sunshine State. With the contest kicking off at 1 p.m. ET, sunny skies beaming down on the players and temperatures soaring, at least one member of the visiting Bills had some struggles with the conditions.
The former Seminole will look to make an impact among a beat-up Buffalo secondary.
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has vowed to learn from his end-of-game outburst that saw him become a viral video sensation following the team's 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. A video clip emerged in the aftermath of the defeat which showed Dorsey in the visiting coaches'...
The Kansas City Chiefs had an obvious problem with their special teams unit last week in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts. However, it looks like they are trying to solve that problem. Of course, we all know by now the struggles that took place last week. Starting kicker Harrison...
If Week 4 of the NFL season goes anything like Week 3, I might have to take a 14-month vacation to recover, because I'm not sure I can handle anymore craziness. What we saw in Week 3 was easily one of the wackiest weekends of football that the NFL has ever produced.
The Buffalo Bills, quite literally, were beaten up against the Miami Dolphins. In Week 3, the injury bug bit the Bills during their 21-19 loss. Entering the game, Buffalo was already shorthanded as they missed several starters such as safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Now the list grows as...
A month after making his 200th career Major League Soccer start, Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake was crowned the 2022 John Wanamaker Athletic Award winner, an award presented since 1961 to the athlete, team or organization which has done the most to reflect credit upon Philadelphia and the team or sport in which they excel. “I am grateful to be recognized by the Philadelphia sports community and honored to accept the Wanamaker Award on behalf of my family, teammates and the entire Philadelphia Union organization,” Blake said on receiving the recognition. “Throughout my career, I have strived to set an example on and off the field of what it means to be a strong leader and community advocate. I hope that I’ve inspired the future generation of young athletes to work hard and keep chasing their dreams.”
There is a new Bills corner in Buffalo. Is it a bloated and corny cliche to call NFL football "a game of attrition''?. At this moment, there is no way the Buffalo Bills see it that way ... And there might be no way to remedy it without making a meaningful move.
“Just for me to be here, nothing structural, walking, back in the locker room with my teammates, this is a blessing,” Dane Jackson says as he returns to practice ahead of Bills at Ravens. “I can’t do nothing else but smile.”
It was a tough one on the field for the Buffalo Bills. And then it was a tough one in the parking lot for at least a handful of Bills fans. The OnlyInDade Twitter account has the video, which appears to have been captured by a fan in a nearby car. No way to tell what started this fight, but it did not go well for the couple of Bills fans who attempted to take on a huge group of Dolphins fans. It got ugly. I'm sure everyone involved now recognizes that emotions are running high after a game like that and it's best just to head to the car and get on the road. No need to exchange words with any fans of the opposing team you might run across along the way.
