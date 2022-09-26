Read full article on original website
I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 things I never buy at the parks.
I worked at the Orlando, Florida, theme parks and now I'm a travel planner, so I've figured out where to cut costs on food, tickets, and merchandise.
Viewers are calling 'seriously underrated' thriller 'the best movie on Netflix'
It's easy for content to get lost amid the hundreds of titles available on Netflix, but users can't stop raving about one 'underrated' thriller that arrived on the streaming platform a few years ago. What Happened To Monday first dropped on Netflix in 2017, and while we've had all sorts...
ETOnline.com
How to Watch 'Hocus Pocus 2' Online — Release Date, Cast, Trailer and More
October is near and to officially welcome the spooky season, a quintessential Halloween film is finally getting its highly-anticipated sequel 29 years later. Get ready to run amok! amok! amok! when your favorite witches return for the long-awaited Hocus Pocus 2 on Friday, September 30, 2022. The Hocus Pocus sequel will stream exclusively on Disney Plus as a part of Disney+’s Hallowstream celebration.
Another Hallmark Star May Be Done After This Christmas Movie Season: ‘How Many Firefighters Can I Play?’
With the Christmas movie season right around the corner, another Hallmark star could be done after their upcoming movie.
There's A Hidden Disney Food Item A Cast Member Turned Me Onto That You Need To Try
If you’re somebody who goes to the same theme park often, like I do, then you probably have those little rituals that you engage in nearly every time you visit. Maybe it’s a particular snack you like to eat or a favorite ride you always go on first. The problem with these rituals is that if you do the same thing every time, you end up missing out on all the other things you could be doing. You'll find yourself not even aware of what the other options are.
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
Collider
Thora Birch Was Disappointed She Couldn't Return for 'Hocus Pocus 2'
It's officially Hocus Pocus 2 week as the highly anticipated sequel will herald the return of the Sanderson Sisters on Disney+. As we previously learned, however, one of the original cast members that won't be joining the second installment is Thora Birch who played the incredibly brave eight-year-old Dani Dennison who found herself a target of the child-consuming witches alongside her brother Max (Omri Katz) and his girlfriend Allison (Vinessa Shaw). Thanks to scheduling conflicts, the actress and director wasn't able to make it back to Salem, Massachusetts this time around, though she expressed how much she wished she could've been there in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight.
disneydining.com
Disney Refused Room Change to All-Star Movies Guest With Bug Infested Room
Disney Resorts are the gold-standard of hotel rooms- clean, safe, close to the action, bug-free…err…usually. One guest, however, had a very different experience. When Joshua Keller checked in to All-Star Movies Resort this morning (September 10, 2022), he found that his room already had “guests” inside. His room was infested with disgusting bugs.
The 5 Best Hallmark Christmas Movies of All Time, According to Viewers
New Hallmark Christmas movies are great, but nothing beats the classics. Take a look at five of the most popular ones that air each year on the network.
tvinsider.com
Tim Allen’s Real-Life Daughter Plays His Onscreen Daughter in ‘The Santa Clauses’
If you see a familial resemblance between Tim Allen’s Scott Calvin in the upcoming TV show The Santa Clauses and his onscreen daughter, you’re on to something. That is indeed Elizabeth Allen-Dick, one of Allen’s real-life daughters, making her acting debut in the role of Sandra in the Disney+ series, a small-screen continuation of the Santa Clause film trilogy.
People are raving over one of Netflix's new most watched shows in the world
The time has come to check back in with the magical crew at The Alfea College for Fairies with the long awaited return of Fate: The Winx Saga. Watch the magical first look below:. The hit coming-of-age Netflix drama tells the story of six fairies as they learn to use...
Aldi Is Selling the Most Adorable 'Hocus Pocus' Squishmallows But You Need to Grab Them Quickly
Years after the beloved original first aired, “Hocus Pocus” is finally getting a sequel. The “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere was on September 27, the movie will be available to stream on Disney+ this Friday (September 30), and it seems like everyone is in the mood to celebrate. Chewy has the cutest Hocus Pocus-themed collection of dog and cat toys, our witchiest friends have been going gaga for this Hocus Pocus tarot deck, and you know we’ve been sipping our coffee out of our new Hocus Pocus travel tumblers from Target. But the latest Hocus Pocus item that caught our eye...
The ‘Hocus Pocus’ Sequel Has Created Some Truly Insane (And Inspired) Merch
The Sanderson Sisters officially return to their bewitching antics next week — just in time for Halloween. And already the merchandise is flying off the shelves. The “Hocus Pocus” Yahtzee is currently a best seller on Amazon, and that’s not the only Sanderson sister tie-in that candle-lighting. Virgins are hyped for this spooky season. From glittering gold Hocus Pocus-themed Crocs to a Hot Topic Cardigan inspired by the one worn by an 11 year-old Thora Birch in the original film, check out some of the best “Hocus Pocus” merch to buy ahead of “Hocus Pocus 2.” In the sequel, which premieres...
ETOnline.com
Thora Birch Is 'Dismayed' She's Not in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' Explains Why She Left 'Wednesday' (Exclusive)
During ET’s visit to the set of The Gabby Petito Story, Lifetime’s true-crime film about the van life murder, director Thora Birch opened up about her involvement in two other anticipated projects, Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ and Netflix’s Wednesday series. “I was just a little dismayed...
disneydining.com
Disney Cancels Popular Christmas Event
For years, Guests celebrating Christmas at Walt Disney World Resort had the chance to purchase tickets to the popular event Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. The Very Merry Christmas Party takes place at Magic Kingdom Park and features a special parade, fireworks, character meet and greets, and more. When the Parks reopened after COVID, Disney tried to introduce Mickey’s Very Merriest After Hours event, but the Party was not as popular as Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, so Disney is bringing it back this year.
WDW News Today
New Halloween Haunted Mansion Travel Mug Available at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Halloween travel mug is available at Disneyland Resort. This mug can be found at the lemonade stand near “it’s a small world” and a number of other locations. Halloween Travel Mug –...
CNET
Disneyland Launching MagicBand Plus in the Fall
Almost a decade after the MagicBand was first introduced at Walt Disney World in Florida, the device is finally launching on the West Coast. Disneyland said Tuesday that it'll begin offering the next-gen version of the wearable, the MagicBand Plus, in the fall. Guests can use their rechargeable MagicBand Plus...
disneydining.com
Disney After Hours Events Are Coming Back! Find Out When
Disney After Hours Events are some of the most popular events at Walt Disney World, and for good reason! We love these specail njght time events here at Disney Dining. After all, who doesn’t love lower crowds and more time in their favorite Disney park?!?. Last year we saw...
