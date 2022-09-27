Leelenau County Trailer, Vehicle Larcenies Remain Under Investigation

A trailer was stolen from a construction site in Elmwood Township on Sept. 25, according to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies reported the trailer was stolen from South West Bay Shore Drive. This theft comes after a tool trailer/crib was also cut from a chain tying it to a tree, then stolen in the previous 24 hours. That trailer was found burned on North Manitou Trail in Leland Township, and was determined a complete loss. The contents of the trailer were removed before catching fire.

The cause of the fire remains suspicious and under investigation.

The value of the missing contents of the trailer and the trailer combined is over $25,000.

1/3 Leelenau County Trailer and Vehicle Larcenies Remain Under Investigation

The same day, deputies received a second complaint of a missing trailer. The travel trailer/toy hauler was taken from North Setterbo Road in Suttons Bay Township, and has not yet been recovered.

Both incidents have a possible suspect vehicle of a black older model extended cab Chevrolet or GMC, full-size pickup. The pickup does not have a topper or any other distinguishing characteristics.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Cadieux at 231-256-8607.