ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
thedefiant.io

What is Bridging?

By connecting different blockchain networks, cross-chain bridges are instrumental in making digital assets interchangeable. The most popular use of bridging is when Bitcoin is converted to Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), an ERC-20 token holding the same price as BTC but compatible with Ethereum. Although crypto bridges are important to connect blockchains...
MARKETS
thedefiant.io

Chainlink to Launch Staking Service as Part of Flurry of Changes

Chainlink plans to launch its long-awaited staking services in December, Sergey Nazarov, the project’s co-founder, announced Wednesday at the Smartcon 2022 conference in New York. Nazarov said Chainlink will progressively roll out the staking program for particular ecosystem members based on their LINK holdings, community engagement, and ecosystem participation....
HOBBIES
nftgators.com

Chainlink Unveils Staking Plans for Its Web3 Data Services

Chainlink has unveiled staking plans for web3 services. The blockchain data services provider wants to be the AWS of web3. Chainlink’s new scalable program will reduce the costs of putting oracle data and reports on-chain. Chainlink has launched staking plans for its web3 services platform. The blockchain data services...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Smart Contract#Data Monetization#Data Redundancy#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Technology#Chainlink#Dapps#Philosophy And Management#New York University
dailycoin.com

SWIFT Teams Up with Chainlink to Build a Cross-Chain Crypto Transfer Project

SWIFT, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, has announced a partnership with the popular smart contract network, Chainlink, to build a cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP). Expects to Accelerate Adoption. On Wednesday, September 28, SWIFT announced that it is working with Chainlink to build a proof-of-concept (PoC) project focused on...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinist.com

Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?

As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
bitcoinist.com

These three cryptocurrencies are ready to restore dignity to the cryptocurrency market: Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Moshnake

As the term “cryptocurrency” begins to take commonplace in the financial world, its visitors and users continue to multiply in number. Therefore, it takes more seriously dedicated crypto projects like Moshnake (MSH) to capture and maintain crypto users’ attention, affairs, and desires. We will look at the three cryptocurrencies on the checklist to bring back integrity and dignity to the crypto world.
MARKETS
thedefiant.io

What Is 1inch?

How do you pick the best exchange rate for cryptocurrencies? On centralized exchanges (CEXs), the difference is often minimal because CEXes tend to have deep liquidity. But on decentralized exchanges (DEXs), which rely on network participants and fees, the exchange rate is meaningful. This is where a DEX aggregator like...
CURRENCIES
cryptobriefing.com

Chainlink Is Building a Token Infrastructure for SWIFT

Chainlink and SWIFT are working on a proof-of-concept that will help SWIFT messages instruct token transfers. This innovation will allow financial institutions to easily integrate with blockchain technology via SWIFT. The proof-of-concept will make use of Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). Chainlink and SWIFT have announced a proof-of-concept that...
TECHNOLOGY
forkast.news

Crypto wallet Metamask unveils all-in-one digital asset portfolio dApp

Global digital asset wallet Metamask recently launched a beta version of its new decentralized application (dApp) that would serve as a “one-stop shop” for managing crypto and non-fungible token (NFT) portfolios on different platforms. Fast facts. “Portfolio DApp,” available to extension and mobile users, helps users connect different...
MARKETS
privatebankerinternational.com

Clearwater Analytics strikes €75m deal to buy JUMP Technology

Clearwater Analytics, which offers investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, has signed a deal to purchase France’s JUMP Technology for a sum of €75m. JUMP Technology has created a modular, technology platform for the investment management sector that covers investment managers, hedge funds, private banks, family offices, among others.
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

MicroStrategy Looking to Hire Bitcoin Lightning Software Engineer

Lightning Network may have stagnated as part of the broader market downturn, but Microstrategy is betting big on it. Prominent business intelligence and software company MicroStrategy is looking to hire a software engineer to develop a Lightning Network-based SaaS platform. This comes shortly after the firm’s former CEO – Michael...
JOBS
CoinDesk

What Is an IEO or IDO in Crypto?

You might have heard of an ICO, or initial coin offering. That’s where a nascent crypto project sells coins for its new blockchain or tokens to run on another one like Ethereum or BNB Chain. But those sales fell out of favor after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chased after issuers for securities violations. Lots of ICOs were scams, too, with developers abandoning their projects after raising funds, never to be seen again.
MARKETS
thedefiant.io

Fidenza Creator Raises $17M In 30 Minutes For New NFT Project

Do we dare think the NFT bear market is behind us?. It’s tempting. While the NFT market as a whole continues to languish, discerning collectors are shelling out serious cash for projects with a pedigree. On Sept. 28, 900 mint passes for Tyler Hobbs’ latest QQL NFT project were...
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

Gemini partners Betterment to offer curated crypto portfolios

Gemini partnership with Betterment will allow the company to provide crypto custody services to the digital investment advisor. Betterment has over 730,000 customers across its business who could gain exposure to the crypto asset class. Institutional interest in crypto remains despite crypto winter. Gemini, one of the leading crypto exchange...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy