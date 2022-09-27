Read full article on original website
Gracie’s Project Shot Clinic proceeds will help elderly community
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project will be hosting a shot clinic tomorrow with the proceeds going to help the elderly community. The shot clinic is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Wesley Community Center, located at 1615 S. Roberts St. Gracie’s Project...
Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society gets a new location
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society has a new location. For anyone looking to adopt an animal, the non-profit organization can be found on South Bell and West McCormick Road. The APHS will start operating sometime next month. The move was a community effort, including online fundraisers...
Amarillo first responder Capt. Elizabeth Brown honored for service
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a day to remember for Amarillo Police Department Captain Elizabeth Brown, who was recognized as the first responder for the month of September. “This is such an honor and I’m so blessed to work for such a great organization and be surrounded by people...
Interesting! Does Amarillo Need Community Hospital with Hotel and Gym?
Amarillo has many things, but at the same time, they don't have a lot of things. Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that there has been a push to rebuild/remodel our civic center. The citizens voted it down in 2020 and the city came back this year and said that they were going to use tax anticipation notes to build a new/remodel our current civic center. Then, Alex Fairly sued the city to stop the use of TANs to build/remodel the civic center.
‘We’re preparing the next generation’: Caprock High School joins Storybridge’s One Million Book Giveaway
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Caprock High School gave 875 books to Storybridge’s One Million Book Giveaway to give back to elementary school students who will someday become longhorns. “It’s really a story of older kids investing in younger kids and telling and communicating that they believe in them and...
Amarillo Animal Management Welfare offering free microchips for pets
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October. AAMW is providing this technology free of charge and walk-ins are welcome. They are providing this technology service as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s...
Amarillo Zoo welcomes 2 bobcats
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo welcomed two bobcats over the summer and they have become fast favorites of staff and visitors states a news release from the city of Amarillo. According to the news release, the one-year-old bobcat twins, Hampton and Huckleberry, arrived at the zoo in July from a rehabilitation center in […]
Know These Suspects Who Allegedly Vandalized Twenty Vehicles?
If you've ever seen Pulp Fiction, you're familiar with Vincent Vega's thoughts on people who mess with a man's car. If you're not familiar with the quote, let's just say he has a very, very strong dislike for them. Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo need your help identifying a pair...
Amarillo Chamber Barbecue Cookoff fires up at the Tri-state Fairgrounds
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Get ready to fire up those grills, because the Amarillo Chamber BBQ Cook-off is almost here. Teams from around the area will gather to show off some of the best barbecue, including all the trimmings and ice-cold beverages. They will also feature live music from Insufficient Funds and teams will compete […]
After Death Homeless Man Was Not Ever Forgotten By Family
Losing a family member has to be one of the hardest things to go through. A loved one is gone. It has got to be even harder when you have no idea you lost someone close to you. You have to find out a month later. So Amarillo did have a small memorial for Lloyd but without any family there.
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Amarillo Wranglers, Amarillo High Chad Dunham and Alissa Spangler
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Alissa Spangler, Tommy T and Chad Dunham on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here. We chat with Alissa Spangler on the upcoming games this evening and more!. NewsChannel 10 Alissa Spangler Part 2:. Amarillo Wranglers Tommy T:
Amarillo Police investigate potential threat at high school
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on a rumor of a possible threat toward a high school in the area that occurred Friday morning. According to a news release from the department, school liaison officers at Caprock High School were made aware of a “possible threat via Snapchat.” While […]
Community Leaders to discuss challenges in the workforce during Work Forward Summit
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Foundation and The Panhandle Community Partnership have gathered community leaders to discuss work force challenges during the Work Forward Summit. According to the release, during the Work Forward Summit, community leaders will discuss innovative strategies to overcome barriers keeping employees out of the...
Would You Actually Want To Visit These Special Panhandle Graveyards?
There is a lot of history in the Texas panhandle. It contains everything from some of the baddest outlaws from when the West was still wild; to the daring ranchers who tried to tame the land. Still, as fascinating as the history is, I don't think I would make this into a road trip.
‘You can walk away with a job’: Workforce Solutions & City of Amarillo hosting job fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions Panhandle and the City of Amarillo will be hosting a job fair. The event will be on Tuesday, October 4, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall. This event has been bringing the Panhandle’s top employers...
Owens Corning offering $2,500 for information on recent bomb threat
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Owens Corning is offering $2,500 for information leading to an arrest after a bomb threat was recently made to the facility. On Tuesday, a bomb threat was made to Owens Corning. Randall County Sheriff’s Office and Amarillo Police Department Bomb Unit were called to the facility...
VIDEO: Live at the HOODOO Mural Festival kick-off party
VIDEO: HPFB taking reservations for 40th Anniversary Luncheon. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors.
TxDOT collecting short-term traffic counts throughout Amarillo District
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will be collecting short-term traffic counts across locations in the Amarillo district. TxDOT’s Transportation Planning and Programming division will be collecting short-term traffic counts at 1,800 locations across the Amarillo district through Oct. 6. These 24-hour traffic counts will...
Grab Your Popcorn and Learn How to Avoid Amarillo Drama
At least it is probably reassuring to know that drama is all around us. We try to avoid it as much as possible. Then there are times you just want to grab your popcorn and enjoy the show. That is how I felt when I was following along with some...
The Wrap Up: Week 7
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week seven of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 7:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 4A and 3A...
