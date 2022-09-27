ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Gracie’s Project Shot Clinic proceeds will help elderly community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project will be hosting a shot clinic tomorrow with the proceeds going to help the elderly community. The shot clinic is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Wesley Community Center, located at 1615 S. Roberts St. Gracie’s Project...
KFDA

Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society gets a new location

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society has a new location. For anyone looking to adopt an animal, the non-profit organization can be found on South Bell and West McCormick Road. The APHS will start operating sometime next month. The move was a community effort, including online fundraisers...
KFDA

Amarillo first responder Capt. Elizabeth Brown honored for service

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a day to remember for Amarillo Police Department Captain Elizabeth Brown, who was recognized as the first responder for the month of September. “This is such an honor and I’m so blessed to work for such a great organization and be surrounded by people...
101.9 The Bull

Interesting! Does Amarillo Need Community Hospital with Hotel and Gym?

Amarillo has many things, but at the same time, they don't have a lot of things. Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that there has been a push to rebuild/remodel our civic center. The citizens voted it down in 2020 and the city came back this year and said that they were going to use tax anticipation notes to build a new/remodel our current civic center. Then, Alex Fairly sued the city to stop the use of TANs to build/remodel the civic center.
KFDA

Amarillo Animal Management Welfare offering free microchips for pets

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October. AAMW is providing this technology free of charge and walk-ins are welcome. They are providing this technology service as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Zoo welcomes 2 bobcats

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo welcomed two bobcats over the summer and they have become fast favorites of staff and visitors states a news release from the city of Amarillo. According to the news release, the one-year-old bobcat twins, Hampton and Huckleberry, arrived at the zoo in July from a rehabilitation center in […]
KFDA

Community Leaders to discuss challenges in the workforce during Work Forward Summit

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Foundation and The Panhandle Community Partnership have gathered community leaders to discuss work force challenges during the Work Forward Summit. According to the release, during the Work Forward Summit, community leaders will discuss innovative strategies to overcome barriers keeping employees out of the...
KFDA

Owens Corning offering $2,500 for information on recent bomb threat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Owens Corning is offering $2,500 for information leading to an arrest after a bomb threat was recently made to the facility. On Tuesday, a bomb threat was made to Owens Corning. Randall County Sheriff’s Office and Amarillo Police Department Bomb Unit were called to the facility...
KFDA

TxDOT collecting short-term traffic counts throughout Amarillo District

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will be collecting short-term traffic counts across locations in the Amarillo district. TxDOT’s Transportation Planning and Programming division will be collecting short-term traffic counts at 1,800 locations across the Amarillo district through Oct. 6. These 24-hour traffic counts will...
KFDA

The Wrap Up: Week 7

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week seven of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 7:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 4A and 3A...
