UPDATE: A Tornado Watch is in effect until 5 PM Wednesday for areas along a line from Orlando to Sarasota southward to Fort Myers, West Palm Beach, and Miami. Residents should be ready to seek shelter immediately if tornado warnings are issued. If a warning is issued, it is recommended that residents go to the most central location on the lowest level within their house, placing as many walls between themselves and the outdoors as possible. Tornado warnings in tropical cyclones do not come with advanced warning, so people within this watch area are advised to act immediately when a warning is issued.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO