Florida State

wuwf.org

Ian devastates Central and South Florida

Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida Wednesday, making landfall at 3:05 pm near Cayo Costa – an island off the coast near Fort Myers – packing 150 mph sustained winds. Meantime, preparations are underway to begin recovery efforts once it’s safe. “I've already talked to a lot...
wuwf.org

Disaster aid to expand in Ian’s aftermath

A major-disaster declaration that President Joe Biden issued early Thursday will be expanded to more areas as Florida tries to recover from Hurricane Ian, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Friday. “We are here to support this recovery. We know we’re still in the very active response...
wuwf.org

Life-threatening storm surge possible as Major Hurricane Ian makes landfall Wednesday

UPDATE: A Tornado Watch is in effect until 5 PM Wednesday for areas along a line from Orlando to Sarasota southward to Fort Myers, West Palm Beach, and Miami. Residents should be ready to seek shelter immediately if tornado warnings are issued. If a warning is issued, it is recommended that residents go to the most central location on the lowest level within their house, placing as many walls between themselves and the outdoors as possible. Tornado warnings in tropical cyclones do not come with advanced warning, so people within this watch area are advised to act immediately when a warning is issued.
wuwf.org

Florida gas prices set to drop for the month of October

Prices at the pump for Florida motorists should go down Saturday as part of a temporary gas-tax break, effective for the month of October. Under the tax legislation, motorists will avoid paying the state’s 25.3-cents-a-gallon gas tax throughout October. The measure was criticized by some Democrats as an election-year...
wuwf.org

Ian insured losses could total $40 Billion

A financial ratings agency said Thursday that an initial analysis indicates insured losses from Hurricane Ian could range from $25 billion to $40 billion, putting additional pressure on Florida’s troubled property-insurance market. Fitch Ratings released the estimate a day after the Category 4 hurricane slammed into Southwest Florida and...
wuwf.org

A week in news

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm on Florida's southwest coast. At least a dozen people have died, but that number is expected to increase. Additionally, insured losses from Ian are expected to range from $25 to $40 billion. Student loans. In August, President Biden laid out...
