Ian devastates Central and South Florida
Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida Wednesday, making landfall at 3:05 pm near Cayo Costa – an island off the coast near Fort Myers – packing 150 mph sustained winds. Meantime, preparations are underway to begin recovery efforts once it’s safe. “I've already talked to a lot...
Ian leaves behind a swath of flooding before pushing offshore Thursday
Major Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa shortly after 3 PM Wednesday and more than twelve hours later, it is still bringing flash flooding to central Florida before an eventual exit along the east coast. Hurricane Ian made landfall as a strong Category 4 storm with winds of 155...
Clearing conditions across the Tampa Bay area as Ian treks east through Florida
Hurricane Ian weakened into a tropical depression early Thursday morning as it moves northeast across Florida, but not before causing widespread damage and dumping flooding rains across much of the southwestern part of the state. After topping out as a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds approaching 155 mph,...
Disaster aid to expand in Ian’s aftermath
A major-disaster declaration that President Joe Biden issued early Thursday will be expanded to more areas as Florida tries to recover from Hurricane Ian, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Friday. “We are here to support this recovery. We know we’re still in the very active response...
Life-threatening storm surge possible as Major Hurricane Ian makes landfall Wednesday
UPDATE: A Tornado Watch is in effect until 5 PM Wednesday for areas along a line from Orlando to Sarasota southward to Fort Myers, West Palm Beach, and Miami. Residents should be ready to seek shelter immediately if tornado warnings are issued. If a warning is issued, it is recommended that residents go to the most central location on the lowest level within their house, placing as many walls between themselves and the outdoors as possible. Tornado warnings in tropical cyclones do not come with advanced warning, so people within this watch area are advised to act immediately when a warning is issued.
Florida gas prices set to drop for the month of October
Prices at the pump for Florida motorists should go down Saturday as part of a temporary gas-tax break, effective for the month of October. Under the tax legislation, motorists will avoid paying the state’s 25.3-cents-a-gallon gas tax throughout October. The measure was criticized by some Democrats as an election-year...
Ian insured losses could total $40 Billion
A financial ratings agency said Thursday that an initial analysis indicates insured losses from Hurricane Ian could range from $25 billion to $40 billion, putting additional pressure on Florida’s troubled property-insurance market. Fitch Ratings released the estimate a day after the Category 4 hurricane slammed into Southwest Florida and...
A week in news
Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm on Florida's southwest coast. At least a dozen people have died, but that number is expected to increase. Additionally, insured losses from Ian are expected to range from $25 to $40 billion. Student loans. In August, President Biden laid out...
