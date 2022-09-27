ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: Where Do Falcons Line Up After First Win?

By Riley Sheppard
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u5maV_0iCXspQL00

In this week's Sports Illustrated NFL Power Rankings, the Atlanta Falcons look to move up after defeating the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

After taking down the Seattle Seahawks for their first win of the season, Arthur Smith’s team stayed put in Sports Illustrated’s most recent NFL Power Rankings.

Now in a three-way tie with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers in the NFC South at 1-2, the Atlanta Falcons will host the Cleveland Browns (2-1) on Sunday at 1:00pm.

The offensive line, which has been plagued with injuries through three weeks, will be at full strength against the Browns defensive attack.

Elijah Wilkinson, who was out last week with a personal matter, will return in the left guard slot against the Browns.

Despite missing Wilkinson last week, the Falcons offensive line stepped up big in his absence, with running back Cordarrelle Patterson erupting for 141 yards on 17 carries for the fifth-ranked rushing attack in the NFL.

And with defensive end Myles Garrett 's status up in the air for Sunday, Patterson and the rest of the Falcons backfield could be due up for another big performance.

Regarding the rest of the Falcons offense, a highly anticipated big game from tight end Kyle Pitts came to fruition, being targeted eight times for five receptions and 87 yards after two consecutive quiet weeks.

“Kyle Pitts averaged almost 18 yards per reception on eight targets despite almost no initial separation. Arthur Smith has heeded the call, and now cares about your fantasy football team again,” Sports Illustrated said.

The Browns are coming off a big 29-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, following a last-minute collapse the week prior against the New York Jets. The Falcons will look to stunt their momentum in hopes to climb up the power rankings next week.

