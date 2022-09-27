Read full article on original website
Related
Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan
Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
Waterfront Northern Michigan State Parks Getting Major Upgrades
How many of you really enjoy camping with members of your family at Michigan state parks? The numbers are huge in Michigan. Michiganders love camping and really enjoy the great outdoors. There are two Michigan state parks getting major upgrades. One of the two state parks is Straits State Park...
Michigan’s Top Two Smallest Cities: Which Should Legally Be #1?
First off, there are plenty of villages, hamlets, and towns in Michigan that are smaller than these two places…..but the fact that they’ve been incorporated as cities is the difference. Up first is Number Two: the town that used to be the #1 smallest city in Michigan: Omer,...
Is It Legal to Go Dumpster Diving in Michigan? Let’s Find Out.
It's trash day. Everyone knows - it's sort of an unwritten rule - that if you want to get rid of something, you put it on the side of the road just before garbage day, and presto! Like magic, it'll be gone within a matter of hours. An old piano...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
Michigan Buried by a Meteor (or Comet) Over a Billion Years Ago
Can you imagine a meteorite so big, that upon impact, it covered Michigan with all kinds of rocks, minerals, and debris? 130 feet thick in some areas? Well, it happened, about 1.8 billion years ago…..before life began here. Michigan Buried by Impact of Meteorite. Obviously, there is much more...
Did You Know 2 of America’s Best Cities For Coffee Are Located in Michigan
Coffee is essential part of morning routines for a large part of America. Whether we get up early and play barista for ourselves, or know someone who knows our daily order by heart, we all have a deeply personal appreciation and preference when it comes to our daily cup of joe.
This Cozy Cabin in the U.P. Was Named Best Cabin Airbnb in Michigan
Nothing really says Pure Michigan like a quaint lakeside cabin in the woods, and there's one in the Upper Peninsula that is literally the poster child for cozy cabins everywhere. Recently Trips to Discover compiled a list of the "Best Cabin Airbnbs in Every State". Understanding, like most Michiganders, do,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did You Know There Are Only Three Hooters Left in Michigan?
For years you could find Hooters restaurants all over the state of Michigan. Unfortunately, that's just not the case anymore. Hooters is still thriving in some states but Michigan isn't one of them. For the past decade, the Hooters franchise has been saying goodbye to cities across the state. Hooters in Grand Rapids closed back in 2012, the Lansing location followed in 2019, and most recently (2021) Hooters in Roseville closed up shop for good.
Vintage Michigan Grocers Part 4 – Before Digital, Before Surveillance: 1880s-1950s
Okay, show of hands: how many of you worked in a supermarket when you were in school? (For those who actually raised their hands, put 'em back down...I can't really see you, ya know..) I worked in one of the local supermarkets when I was 16 thru 18 years old....
September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened
Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
The Ghost Towns of Craig & Jacobsville, Michigan
These two little Upper Peninsula ghost towns sit in the Keweenaw Bay about 13 miles southeast of Houghton. The first one, Craig, located on the Soo Line Railroad, was named after early settler George Craig, who set up a homestead in 1883. A Craig post office began operating in 1884.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No, It’s Not Snowing – It’s a Swarm of Nasty Fishflies in Michigan
There's gross and then there's watching fishflies as they invade Saint Clair Shores, Michigan. If you're squeamish when it comes to insects, this will gross you out. A Tik Tok user recently shared a video of her and some friends driving around when all of a sudden, they got caught in a massive fishfly swarm.
Pure Michigan – 7 Wonders Of The Great Lakes State
Michiganders do not have to leave the state to enjoy adventures. The Great Lakes State is full of beauty and unique vacation destinations. As a matter of fact, people from all over the world come to Michigan to enjoy the state's seven wonders. Do you know what they are?. Michigan...
Hot Take: Cake Donuts at Michigan Apple Orchards Are Terrible
Just because they are a fall tradition doesn't make them good. The following words may hurt someone's feelings, but it needs to be said. So buckle up buttercup, a fall favorite is about to be attacked. As the fall season is in full swing in the state, Michiganders flock to the apple orchards and cider mills to fill up on donuts and cider.
Has a Hurricane Ever Made It To Michigan?
Seems like a silly question to ask: Has a hurricane ever made it to Michigan? Anyone living in Mid-Michigan would immediately offer a correction: "you mean tornado outbreak?" Of course, that would be a yes. But, that's not the legit question at hand. Given Hurricane Ian's projected landfall in Florida this week. It seems like a curious question to ask.
MI’s Iron Belle Trail is the Nation’s Longest Hiking/Biking Trail
When completed, this trail will be over 2,000 miles long. Yet another amazing thing about Michigan. When completed, the Iron Belle Trail will span 2,000 miles around Michigan and become the longest state-designated trail in the United States. Currently, the Iron Belle Trail is 71% complete. The Iron Belle Trail...
How Michigan Celebrated Halloween: 1900s-1960s
Halloween is mainly for the fun. The fun of dressing up and pretending. The fun and beauty of the colorful leaves on the trees. The fun of being scared of things that really can’t hurt you. The fun of costume parties and being with people you actually like. The...
Lake Inn And Bullfrog’s Featured On America’s Best Restaurants
Two popular Michigan family-owned restaurants are featured on America's Best Restaurants (ABR). America's Best Restaurants is a national company based out of Kentucky that focuses on local and independently-owned establishments. The series will spotlight The Lake Inn in Lapeer and Bullfrog's Bar and Grill in Ortonville on its social media channels.
Could Michigan Beer Cost More Soon Thanks To An Extinct Volcano?
Michigan is known for our love of beers, and the large amount of craft breweries you can find in the state. We're also the home of Beer City, USA: Grand Rapids. But, what happens if the beer stops flowing in Beer City? That's a real possibility due to a recent nationwide shortage for one key ingredient.
Cars 108
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0