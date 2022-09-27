Read full article on original website
Everything to know about this year’s Cumming Country Fair & FestivalJustine LookenottCumming, GA
FoCo Planning Commission suggests approval of several developments including apartment complex, entertainment facilityJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Cumming Farmers Market ready to make debut at City CenterMichelle HallCumming, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Reported drug dealer arrested for murder of teen girlJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: Oktoberfests and concerts highlight the first weekend of fallJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
wrwh.com
David W. Lewis, Age 67 Gainesville
David W. Lewis, age 67, of Gainesville, Georgia passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022. Mr. Lewis’ wish was to be cremated and no formal services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511. Telephone: 706-778-7123.
wrwh.com
Edward Emmet Hurley, age 81, of Cleveland
Edward Emmet Hurley, age 81, of Cleveland, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. Mr. Hurley was born on September 2, 1941, in Montgomery, Alabama, to the late Edward William Hurley and Agnes Catherine Scully Hurley. He was retired from Bell South and was a veteran of the United States Army.
fox5atlanta.com
Investigative update in death of Debbie Collier
The Georgia mom was found partially nude, burned and grasping a small tree in the woods in Habersham County. Investigators respond to questions about her death investigation.
Debbie Collier: Slain Georgia woman's husband on video working during suspected time of death, source says
Slain Georgia office manager Debbie Collier's husband Steven was seen on video working at the time she disappeared, according to a law enforcement source.
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier death: Georgia mom's killing 'deliberate and personal act,' investigators say
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia deputies say they believe the killing of a Georgia mother whose body was found naked, burned and dumped the woods after she sent a cryptic text message to her daughter was a "deliberate and personal act." The case of 59-year-old Debbie Collier's death has raised...
Georgia's Debbie Collier case: Timeline of events in burned office manager's slaying
Debbie Collier, a Georgia real estate office manager, went missing on Sept. 10 and was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances the following day.
Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts
Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
NE Ga police blotter: Nicholson man sentenced, Gainesville man robbed, Covington woman assaulted
James Standridge gets what amounts to a life sentence: 88 years in prison for the 40 year-old Nicholson man who pleaded guilty to shooting at sheriff’s deputies in Jackson County. It happened when Standridge barricaded himself in his home in August of last year. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office...
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests
SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
wrwh.com
GDOL to Host Fall Resource and Job Fair In Gainesville
(Gainesville)- The Gainesville Career Center’s Department of Veteran Services will host a multi-employer Fall Resource and Job Fair for Hall, Lumpkin, Dawson, Forsyth, White, Habersham, Stephens, Rabun, Banks, Franklin, and Hart Counties on Tuesday, October 4, from 10 am until 2 pm. The event will take place at the...
Garden & Gun
When the Grit Is Gone
I remember my first visit to Athens, Georgia, vividly. One bright fall day two decades ago, I found myself bouncing along in the cab of journalist Doug Monroe’s pickup truck on the way to visit his class at the University of Georgia. From Atlanta, Highway 78 took us through small towns and past sprawling farms. Eventually we reached downtown Athens, walked past its historic storefronts, and crossed the campus quad. This particular point may be up for debate, but I swear students were lounging under trees with their textbooks, looking like the cover of a college catalog.
wrwh.com
Update On Hurricane Ian For White County
(Cleveland)- The latest forecast information on Hurricane Ian is looking better for White County as far as the brunt of the storm system. In a situation update, Tuesday morning to all county department heads and other county partners Don Strength White County Public Safety Division Chief and Deputy EMA Director advised that forecast models once again bumped the forecast track slightly southeast overnight and now bring Ian inland near Tampa Florida early Thursday morning.
Hurricane Ian: How to prepare for the storm in Forsyth County
A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for the state of Georgia due to Hurricane Ian(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for Forsyth County and the entire state of Georgia. Governor Kemp made the declaration on Tuesday, September 27, in advance of Hurricane Ian making landfall. The state of emergency will run through midnight on Friday, October 28, unless extended by Kemp.
accesswdun.com
More details released after Athens woman found dead near Tallulah Falls
While Habersham County investigators have not yet identified any suspects or persons of interest in the murder of Deborah Collier, 59, of Athens, the investigation into her death is continuing. Reports that Collier’s 38-year-old daughter, Amanda Bearden, was seen in a store in Rabun County so far are unfounded, investigators...
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: Lumpkin County at Wesleyan Football
Scenes from the Lumpkin County at Wesleyan High School Football Game on September 29, 2022. Scenes from the Oconee County at Hebron Christian High School Football Game on September 29, 2022.
Video captures 150 mph chase on GA 400
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Dashcam video showed a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy involved in a high-speed chase that lasted several minutes and reached triple digits in speeds before the suspect surrendered. Two cars were seen driving more than 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate...
2 People Killed In A Car Crash On Highway 76 (Rabun County, GA)
Georgia State Patrol is investigating a car crash on Highway 76 in Georgia. The head-on collision happened around 3:14 p.m., according to Lt. Michael Burns with Georgia State Patrol.
Gainesville man robbed at gunpoint while doing yardwork
Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle in Hall County. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. One man was holding a gun. The robbers took the blower from the man and a hedge trimmer from...
purewow.com
The 21 Best Road Trips from Atlanta, from Popular Destinations to Little-Known Gems
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Atlanta is such a destination on its own, you might not realize how much of a jumping off point it...
wuga.org
Athens library to close today to deal with bed bugs
Libraries are used to bookworms, but the Athens-Clarke County Library has a different critter to deal with today. The Baxter Street location is closed on Friday after bed bugs were discovered on a chair on the second floor of the building Thursday. According to a release from the library, the...
