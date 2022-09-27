ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Day’ game

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play3 Day” game were:

1-6-3, WB: 5

(one, six, three; WB: five)

Community Policy