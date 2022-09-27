Read full article on original website
Historic Montana Ave. in Billings unveils new crosswalk beacon
A new flashing crosswalk beacon was installed on N. 25th and Montana Avenue in downtown Billings Thursday morning, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the afternoon. Members of the Historic Montana Avenue Association (HMAA) and others gathered to celebrate this project to improve safety and walkability on Montana Avenue. Max Griffin...
New downtown Billings crosswalk aiming to improve safety for pedestrians
Montana avenue and 24th street in Billings is tough place to cross the street for pedestrians. A brand new cross walk that was unveiled today aims to change that.
Car smashes into concrete barrier 24th and Grand
Billings Fire and police are on scene of a vehicle that smashed into a concrete barrier near the corner of 24th and Grand Avenue. Billings Fire tells Billings Beat the driver did not seem to be impaired and wet roads may have caused the loss of vehicle control. Another truck was also involved.
Billings City Council moves forward on new Heights fire station
The Billings City Council has approved plans for a new fire station in the Heights, one that will house the city's first ever mobile response team focused medical calls.
KULR8
Billings firefighters respond to reported structure fire in the Heights
BILLINGS, Mont. - Firefighters responded to a reported fire in the Heights Thursday afternoon. The Billings Fire Department says a structure fire was reported on the 1100 block of Mary St. The fire was outside of the house, and no injuries were reported in relation to the fire. Not much...
Child on bike possibly hit by car 1500 block Central Avenue
Update Tuesday, September 27, 2022 8:30am: Police confirm a child was hit by a car at 16th and Central but does not have life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Drivers still being asked to slow down in area. Billings Fire and the BPD are on scene of...
Staffing issues causing long lines at Billings Airport
The Billings Logan International Airport is advising travelers to arrive at least two hours before their flight takes off. According to the press release, the reason is due to staffing shortages at ticket counters and TSA, resulting in long lines. These long lines have caused several passengers to miss their flights.
Billings police looking for armed carjacking suspect
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are looking for the suspect of an armed carjacking on N 30th St. At 12:43 pm, the suspect approached the victim, pointed a handgun and used pepper spray while taking the victim’s SUV, the Billings Police Department reports. The suspect is described as being...
Your Big Sky Weather: Rainy Friday
Get out those umbrellas this morning in Billings! You’ll have rain showers on and off throughout the morning rolling into a wet weekend ahead as an upper low brings periods of showers and a few thunderstorms today into Monday.
Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you
In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
This is How Serious the Jail Problem is in Billings, Montana
How bad is the crime problem in Billings? How overcrowded is the jail in Billings? If you ask me- this was the biggest news that came out of the Billings City Council meeting on Monday night. I don't know if any of the local Billings news outlets covered this. I...
Billings schools Superintendent Greg Upham announces retirement
Billings School District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham announced to staff Friday morning that he is retiring at the end of the current school year.
How Does Crime Compare to Other Cities the Size of Billings?
In the last couple of weeks, our content team has covered at least half a dozen accounts of shootings, armed robberies, a jailbreak, and other mayhem in Billings. It can certainly be concerning, but let's be honest... like any city, Billings has had crime for years. Locals have jokingly referred to Billings as "the Tragic City" for decades.
City of Billings chosen to join housing solutions workshop
The city of Billings has been chosen to participate in the Housing Solutions Workshops from October 3 – 20. The virtual series helps to build local housing strategies for communities. According to the press release, the virtual workshop is sponsored by the Furhman Center’s Housing Solutions Lab at New...
Thursday afternoon: T-storms and heavy rain in some areas
The NWS says Billings and surrounding areas will see some rain beginning around at 4pm through 6:30 as a thunderstorm moves through the area. Stay inside if possible. The forecast is trending wetter now and as we head into the weekend do get out those rain costs.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm to hot this afternoon, Big changes coming
Today will be the warmest day of the week with some spots reaching into the low 90s. A cool down with a chance at daily showers moves in Friday.
New wildfire found in northwest corner of Yellowstone Nat’l Park
YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - A wildfire was discovered in the northwest corner of Yellowstone National Park. Tuesday afternoon, people in Tom Miner Basin, Montana, just north of the park’s northwest boundary, reported smoke in Yellowstone. A helicopter flew the area that evening and spotted a new fire, which...
Your Big Sky Weather September 28: Sunny and Dry
It’s going to be another beautiful autumn day in Billings. Look for warm and dry conditions with highs in the 80-90° range. We’ll see increasing cloudiness on Thursday with showers and thunderstorms developing west of Billings. Thursday night into early next week expect some periodic rain showers, embedded T-storms and snow above 9000 feet. The Beartooth Highway Pass may see its first snowfall.
Bicyclist struck by car after driver was shot on N Broadway in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man hit a bicyclist after being shot inside a vehicle on N Broadway in Billings Saturday evening. According to the Billings Police Department, the incident happened around 7:47 pm. Both individuals were taken to the hospital. The 27-year-old driver reportedly had critical injuries and the 30-year-old...
