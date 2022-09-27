ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

yourbigsky.com

Historic Montana Ave. in Billings unveils new crosswalk beacon

A new flashing crosswalk beacon was installed on N. 25th and Montana Avenue in downtown Billings Thursday morning, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the afternoon. Members of the Historic Montana Avenue Association (HMAA) and others gathered to celebrate this project to improve safety and walkability on Montana Avenue. Max Griffin...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Car smashes into concrete barrier 24th and Grand

Billings Fire and police are on scene of a vehicle that smashed into a concrete barrier near the corner of 24th and Grand Avenue. Billings Fire tells Billings Beat the driver did not seem to be impaired and wet roads may have caused the loss of vehicle control. Another truck was also involved.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Child on bike possibly hit by car 1500 block Central Avenue

Update Tuesday, September 27, 2022 8:30am: Police confirm a child was hit by a car at 16th and Central but does not have life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Drivers still being asked to slow down in area. Billings Fire and the BPD are on scene of...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Staffing issues causing long lines at Billings Airport

The Billings Logan International Airport is advising travelers to arrive at least two hours before their flight takes off. According to the press release, the reason is due to staffing shortages at ticket counters and TSA, resulting in long lines. These long lines have caused several passengers to miss their flights.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings police looking for armed carjacking suspect

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are looking for the suspect of an armed carjacking on N 30th St. At 12:43 pm, the suspect approached the victim, pointed a handgun and used pepper spray while taking the victim’s SUV, the Billings Police Department reports. The suspect is described as being...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Your Big Sky Weather: Rainy Friday

Get out those umbrellas this morning in Billings! You’ll have rain showers on and off throughout the morning rolling into a wet weekend ahead as an upper low brings periods of showers and a few thunderstorms today into Monday.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you

In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

How Does Crime Compare to Other Cities the Size of Billings?

In the last couple of weeks, our content team has covered at least half a dozen accounts of shootings, armed robberies, a jailbreak, and other mayhem in Billings. It can certainly be concerning, but let's be honest... like any city, Billings has had crime for years. Locals have jokingly referred to Billings as "the Tragic City" for decades.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

City of Billings chosen to join housing solutions workshop

The city of Billings has been chosen to participate in the Housing Solutions Workshops from October 3 – 20. The virtual series helps to build local housing strategies for communities. According to the press release, the virtual workshop is sponsored by the Furhman Center’s Housing Solutions Lab at New...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Thursday afternoon: T-storms and heavy rain in some areas

The NWS says Billings and surrounding areas will see some rain beginning around at 4pm through 6:30 as a thunderstorm moves through the area. Stay inside if possible. The forecast is trending wetter now and as we head into the weekend do get out those rain costs.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Your Big Sky Weather September 28: Sunny and Dry

It’s going to be another beautiful autumn day in Billings. Look for warm and dry conditions with highs in the 80-90° range. We’ll see increasing cloudiness on Thursday with showers and thunderstorms developing west of Billings. Thursday night into early next week expect some periodic rain showers, embedded T-storms and snow above 9000 feet. The Beartooth Highway Pass may see its first snowfall.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Bicyclist struck by car after driver was shot on N Broadway in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man hit a bicyclist after being shot inside a vehicle on N Broadway in Billings Saturday evening. According to the Billings Police Department, the incident happened around 7:47 pm. Both individuals were taken to the hospital. The 27-year-old driver reportedly had critical injuries and the 30-year-old...
BILLINGS, MT

