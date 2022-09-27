Read full article on original website
Jefferson County Power Tour on Sunday morning
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County power Tour will take place this Sunday. Event organizer Tony Thomas goes over event details. Thomas mentions this event will be fun for everyone. My MO Info · KJ093022E. The Jeffco Power Tour begins at 7:45 Sunday morning and those wanting to cruise will...
Farmington Lions Club Holding Barbecue On Saturday
(Farmington) The Farmington Lions Club will put on a big barbecue this Saturday. Lisa Sumpter is a member of the Lions Club. She says everyone is invited to come hungry. Sumpter says they’ll put the money they make from the barbecue to good use. Serving will start at 10...
Big Mama’s serving more than BBQ to ESL community
When you walk into Big Mama’s BBQ in East St. Louis, the first thing you’ll notice is a huge menu filled with year-round summertime style BBQ. For starters, there is the snoot, pork ribs, hot links, and pork steak. Soul music flows through the speakers, making you feel like doing the “two-step” or “four corners” dance moves.
A new documentary will put Missouri wine in front of a national audience
When you think about wine, do you picture Missouri? If not, a new documentary by TasteMAKERS hopes to change your mind. “I fell in love with Missouri wine early on,” says Cat Neville, the Emmy-winning producer and host of TasteMAKERS who is best-known to KC foodies as the longtime publisher of Feast magazine. “Being so close to wine country is something that I’ve always really loved and seen as an asset.”
Thomas M. Patrick – No Service
Thomas M. Patrick of Farmington died on September 19th at the age of 87. Per his request, no services will be held. Condolences can be made through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
St. Louis openings and closings: September 2022
If this list is any indication for what’s to come in fall and winter, the future for new restaurants in St. Louis looks bright. The much-loved Baileys’ Chocolate Bar reopened in Lafayette Square on Sept. 3. If you find yourself in South City, both Sanguchitos by Brasas and Sugarwitch opened their doors near Carondelet.
Truck Pull Coming To St. Francois County Fairgrounds
Farmington) A Good Ol’ Boys Truck Pull will be held at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds in Farmington on Saturday, October 15th. Lindsay Kelso says their Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree should be a good time. Gates will open at noon on Saturday, October 15th at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds. There’s...
Blacksmith art endures through Washington Forge in Washington, Mo.
After Pat McCarty attended his first meeting with the Blacksmiths Association of Missouri in 1981, he was hooked. At first, it was just a hobby. McCarty would head to the wooden shed he built himself and experiment with metals. But as time passed, people began to notice his work. They...
Festus Hosts North County on KJFF
(Festus) For Jefferson County Friday Night Football, it’s an MAFC Red matchup that went down to the wire last year. The 4-1 North County Raiders hit the road to face the 2-3 Festus Tigers on AM-1400 KJFF. North County outlasted Festus 41-35 a year ago. Festus coach A.J. Ofadile says he’s constantly assessing how much and when to add to the playbook…
Crashes in both directions of 270 at West Florissant
ST. LOUIS – A crash in the eastbound direction and another crash in the westbound direction closed multiple lanes of 270 at West Florissant Thursday morning. The crash happened at approximately 7:45 a.m. It is unknown at this time how the crash happened or how many vehicles were involved. Both crashes did cause injuries. All […]
AMVETS Post 42 Motorcycle Show for Jeffco Shop with a cop success
(Herculaneum) It was a successful fundraiser for the Herculaneum AMVETS Motorcycle show to benefit Jeffco Shop with a Cop on Sunday. Crystal City Attorney Scott Harness is a member of AMVETS Post 42. He says the event went very well and a member of the Festus Police Department got very wet.
Best Cannabis Edible: THC-Infused Red Hot Riplets by Missouri’s Own
It’s a match truly made in heaven, a melding of stoner interests so perfect it should file for a marriage license. We’re talking, of course, about the blissful commingling of Red Hot Riplets and THC, a brilliant scheme concocted by the people at Missouri’s Own and Old Vienna that has seen the chips flying off the shelves since they were introduced in June. A self-feeding mechanism by which to both induce and relieve the munchies, each bag of the cannabis-infused chips contains 20 milligrams of THC. The chips themselves are quite simply the freshest Riplets we’ve ever had, tasting like they were just pulled off the line. It’s a product so clever and well executed that it’s nearly impossible to get your hands on. “Basically, every pack in the city has sold out within 24 to 48 hours of being on the shelf,” Chief Marketing Officer of Missouri’s Own parent company Show-Me Organics Tony Billmeyer told RFT in June. It’s part of the company’s grand plan to incorporate Missouri-specific flavors into its edible products, and one that’s left us intrigued about what the company will cook up next. Fingers crossed it’s THC-infused toasted ravioli. —Tommy Chims.
Best Cannabis Strain (Sativa): Helium by Cookies
The celebrated cannabis company Cookies (11088 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant; 314-882-2569) entered the Missouri medical-marijuana market with considerable fanfare earlier this summer, partnering with Sinse to bring its proprietary strains to the state and with 3Fifteen to open a dedicated dispensary in Florissant. The latter saw lines wrapped around the building for its grand opening, and some deranged criminals evidently wanted to get their hands on its offerings so badly that they drove a car into the building in August, causing a temporary closure. That sucks for sure, but one taste of its Helium strain makes abundantly clear what all the fuss was about. A cross between the less-than-appealingly-named (yet well-celebrated) strains Cheetah Piss and Sour Cookies, Helium socks you in the face with a Lemon Pledge aroma upon opening the package and delivers a strong fuel-like flavor with floral notes on inhale. After just a few exceptionally smooth hits, it’s time to strap in for an energetic and brain-scrambling high that will send you floating away like a Mylar balloon. Just don’t overdo it, or you just may find yourself in outer space. —Tommy Chims.
Best St. Louis-Style Pizza: Monte Bello Pizzeria
Monte Bello Pizzeria (3662 Weber Road, 314-638-8861) can’t claim definitively that it was the first-ever restaurant to offer St. Louis-style pizza, but it is certainly one of — if not the — city’s oldest spots for the cracker-crust delicacy. Founded in 1953 by the Petrillo family and run for decades by its second owners, the Morgans, the restaurant has come to define the genre for its loyal Lemay customers, as well as those who travel far and wide for a taste of St. Louis pizza history. Current owners Dennis and Tonya Buechel are fiercely protective of that legacy and have committed to keeping things going the way they always have. This means using the same recipe — one that (gasp!) doesn’t include Provel — the same deck ovens, the same vintage pizza pans and even the same ravioli prep board made for the restaurant back in the 1960s as a shop-class project by one of the restaurant’s regulars. When you taste a Monte Bello pizza, you’re tasting a good pie for sure, but what makes it really special is that you are tasting a bit of St. Louis history. —Cheryl Baehr.
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Clancy's Marketplace is a must visit in Rosebud, MO.
ST. LOUIS — While you're in Rosebud, there's another spot we want to make sure you add to your agenda. Clancy's Marketplace all started with a passion for local produce and seasonal plants and has evolved into one cute little market where everything is fresh. If there is was...
St. Louis woman crashes, dies in central Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman died in a crash in central Missouri overnight. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Victoria Cooper, 50, got off a roadway in Howard County and hit a fence and a tree. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday. Cooper died on the scene from her injuries.
Chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate: Discover a delicious St. Louis staple
Above the production floor in a St. Louis factory on The Hill, a sign reads, “Shh... Oompa Loompas Sleeping.”. The reference is a nod to the popular fantasy film for children, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”. Of course there are no oompa loompas at the Chocolate Chocolate...
All Inclusive Playground Grand Opening Monday In Farmington
(Farmington) A large crowd is expected to be in attendance on Monday for a grand opening celebration for the new all-inclusive playground at Engler Park in Farmington. Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers says one of the most impressive things about this endeavor involves the number of people and groups that helped make it possible.
