Nolensville author feels the spirit of publishing with her first novel, ‘Whiskey Love’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina Andras
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
murfreesboro.com
Groundbreaking for Family Pet Health
Congratulations to Family Pet Health for their ground breaking on Tuesday, September 27th at 12:30pm. Family Pet Health is located at 3907 Richard Reeves, Murfreesboro, TN 37127 (Located just off Joe B. Jackson Parkway just past the Amazon entrance) and can be contacted at 615-907-8387.
Cheatham County teacher to compete on Wheel of Fortune
Devin Roberts has always been a fan of the show and last year he decided "why not try out?"
williamsonherald.com
Unite Williamson’s 5th annual prayer breakfast to feature variety of faith-based organizations
Unite Williamson will host its annual prayer breakfast Saturday, Oct. 15, at Eastern Flank Battlefield Park in Franklin. The organization is expecting hundreds of Williamson County residents and representatives from churches, synagogues, mosques, and temples across Williamson County. The prayer breakfast will return to an in-person event, after being held...
williamsonherald.com
New director of Williamson County Public Library seeking ways to help it grow
In 2013, Forbes predicted libraries would be extinct within 15 years. Since that time, rather than becoming extinct, libraries have expanded their purview to become far more than a place to get information. During the last couple of decades technology has continued to change the way people get information, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
generalaviationnews.com
TBM owners gather in Nashville
The TBM Owners and Pilots Association (TBMOPA) met in late September in Nashville for the association’s 2022 convention, attracting owners of all versions of the TBM. The four-day get-together, which included informative sessions, safety-related briefings, and networking, attracted more than 320 people, according to officials with Daher, who co-sponsored the convention.
Losing contact during a natural disaster like Ian can be unsettling, experts say
Losing contact with friends and family due to natural disasters like Hurricane Ian can be unsettling, experts have said.
Nashville Scene
Developer Offers Alternative RiverChase Plan in Response to Deferrals
A major alteration has been crafted as a possible alternative related to a mixed-use project eyed for a McFerrin Park site and for which discussions between the development company, the district Metro councilmember and proponents of workforce housing have been contentious at times. Most recently, Austin-based Cypress Real Estate Advisors...
williamsonherald.com
Pilgrimage Music Festival delights over perfect weather weekend
The memories of the rained out 2018 Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival were long forgotten after the conclusion of the most recent two-day Pilgrimage Festival, which featured perfect weather and the return of Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile – both included on the lineup that year. Stapleton closed out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpln.org
These Nashville neighborhoods are getting free trees this spring. Yours can be next.
Trees are essential infrastructure. In recent years, the science has become clearer on how trees reduce air pollution, flooding and heat. And just being near them improves mental and physical health. Alternatively, tree clearing affects everything from habitat loss and global warming to soil degradation and landslides. The benefits of...
When misery loves company: housing prices and short term rental woes
For those of us who focus our time and attention on state news coverage, be it through news sites or social media, it’s easy to feel like Tennessee has unique problems. Of course, we do, as every state has issues unique to it. But to quote “Human Family,” written by the late Maya Angelou, “We […] The post When misery loves company: housing prices and short term rental woes appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
williamsonherald.com
Letter to the Editor: Nolensville Little League coach recaps grueling yet rewarding experience
It has been a few weeks since we returned from Williamsport, Pennsylvania; and to be honest, I am still trying to digest the magical experience we had during our Little League World Series run. It is difficult to put into words how amazing the entire experience was, but I am going to try.
Murfreesboro residents awaiting refunds from trash company that abruptly closed
Mark Bachman paid for trash pick up for the rest of the year, and was promised a refund two weeks ago. He still hasn't received it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee Tribune
Henry Foster, a Preeminent African American Physician Dies
NASHVILLE, TN —Preeminent African American Physician Dr. Henry Foster passed away September 25, 2022. An Arkansas native, Dr. Foster was born September 8, 1933. He graduated valedictorian of his high school class, earned a BS from Morehouse College in Atlanta and received his M.D. from the University of Arkansas in 1958 where he was the only African American admitted in his class of 96. Because of his strong academic performance, he was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha national honor society. Dr. Foster served as a Medical Officer, USAF from 1959–1961 and went on to complete his residency trainings in surgery in Massachusetts and obstetrics and gynecology at Meharry.
williamsonherald.com
Summit football family requesting support for one of their own
SPRING HILL – Tug McCleery has been splitting time on the football field and in the hospital recently. The Summit High School assistant football coach and his young family have endured an onslaught of health scares in the last 18 months. Tug’s wife, Allison, was first diagnosed with breast...
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: Twyman Lee Towery
Twyman Lee Towery, Ph.D, 80, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24 at his home in Brentwood, Tennessee. He was born in Fayetteville, Tennessee to the late Clarence Goodrich Towery and Mildred Turner Towery on Oct 25, 1941. Twyman graduated from Chattanooga Central High School in 1959. During his undergraduate studies at...
Haunted Nashville: The Ghost Of Hank Williams Seen At The Ryman Auditorium And The Streets Of Music City
On any given Friday or Saturday night, thousands of people pack the streets of Lower Broadway in downtown Nashville, flowing in and out of the honky tonks, listening to the sounds of the bands from the windows on the street, or catching a show at the world-famous Mother Church of Country Music, the Ryman Auditorium.
First Responders Event in Shelbyville
Lowe’s of Shelbyville is hosting it First Responders event October 8th from 10-2pm. They will have Fire trucks, police cars, Ambulances and a Helicopter is planned. Multiple food trucks will be on location. The public is invited everyone to come out and meet first responders. One of Southern Tennessee's...
Nashville couple hit by street racers
“I looked in the mirror after the incident and I just couldn’t believe I was still standing. We know that god interviewed because we felt out of control but he was in control,” Smith said.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
‘We battened down the hatches… and left’: Florida evacuees in Nashville
As Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, some Florida evacuees watched on their phones and TVs from Nashville. From those vacationing in Music City now stranded, to those that had plans to vacation in Florida and rerouted their trips to Nashville, there's no shortage of visitors downtown with their eyes on the path of the storm.
Comments / 0