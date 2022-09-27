Read full article on original website
seemonterey.com
Local Hidden Gems in Monterey County
The icons of Monterey County are surely not-to-be-missed: A dive beneath the ocean’s surface at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, a stroll along the vibrant wildflower-shrouded central coast known as Pacific Grove’s blooming “Purple Carpet”, or a hike beneath massive coastal redwood trees in the mountains of Big Sur. And while Monterey County’s glorious beaches, top attractions and sought after restaurants are popular for good reason, there is much to be uncovered beyond these beloved favorites.
San Benito County Fair is back in style
TRES PINOS, Calif, (KION-TV): One more fair takes place on the Central Coast before we head into fall. The San Benito County Fair returns this weekend at the San Benito County Fairgrounds. The fair is on Friday thru Sunday. The ticket prices for all three days goes as followed. Adult tickets are $10, Seniors who The post San Benito County Fair is back in style appeared first on KION546.
The 27th Annual Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Festival Is Upon Us
German Food, Beer, and so much more at the Campbell, Ca 27th annual OktoberfestCampbell Oktoberfest Website. The Fall Festivals are now upon us, and one of the popular ones is in Campbell, California. The award-winning 27th annual Campbell Oktoberfest will be on October 15 and 16 on the streets of Downtown Campbell.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville’s Crystal Bay Farm opens annual pumpkin patch
For more than 20 years, Crystal Bay Farm owners Lori and Jeff Fiorovich have offered the Pajaro Valley community a homegrown harvest tradition. Every October, the couple transforms their farm into a family-friendly pumpkin patch, where people can come and pick out the perfect pumpkin, gourd or squash. The farm is decked out in Halloween decorations, offers live music on the weekends, highlights local artists, and hosts school groups throughout the week.
Gilroy Dispatch
City begins negotiations on Hecker Pass adventure park
The Gilroy City Council unanimously agreed to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement with Select Contracts on Sept. 13 to discuss financials and other aspects of a proposed bike and adventure park on the hillside near Gilroy Gardens. The proposal has been in discussions for a number of years. Select...
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Coffee Shop (2022)
398 E Franklin St., Monterey, (831) 901-3776; 206 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, captainandstoker.com. In the beginning, Tyler Ellis and Kelsea Richmond were two kids whose traveling RV was low on gas when they landed in Pacific Grove. After several trying ownership ups and downs, the two finally secured Monterey’s Captain + Stoker with the hope of building an eco-friendly coffee shop and more than that, a thriving community. This year they opened their second location, this time in P.G., and it’s just as beloved as the original. With a deep love of people, sustainability and eclectic bicycle-inspired decor, the team is making local coffee history.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Desserts (2022)
502 Munras Ave., Monterey (831) 920-1018, altamonterey.com. This locals’ coffee shop isn’t only the perfect spot to relax with the latest issue of the Monterey County Weekly, sip an exquisite coffee and enjoy the fragrant garden—it’s also home to a beautiful case of freshly made desserts. There are sweet baked pastries, intricate mousses and a house pavlova, which chef/owner Ben Spungin confirms has become a crowd favorite. Keep your eyes peeled, because Spungin “love[s] to keep changing items and flavors.” Alta also makes the desserts for the new restaurant next door, Cella.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Restaurant—Fisherman’s Wharf (2022)
39 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey (831) 375-4604, oldfishermansgrotto.com. No trip to Monterey is complete without a stroll down Fisherman’s Wharf, and no stroll down Fisherman’s Wharf is complete without a bowl of clam chowder or even a plate of fried calamari or lobster tails. Enter Old Fisherman’s Grotto: a beloved institution many decades old, standing the test of time with an enormous list of seafood favorites and a wine list for the gods. With a ban on strollers and screaming kids, this is also the wharf’s quietest spot for a seaside date night or peaceful dinner.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Neighborhood Bar (2022)
877 Broadway Ave., Seaside, (831) 747-1106, otherbrotherbeer.com. As the city of Seaside took steps in recent years for a downtown makeover, it was still lacking that anchor business that would make lower Broadway a destination, a place to go socialize with friends, and maybe make some new ones. Enter Other Brother Beer Co., which opened in December 2019, only to have the Covid-19 pandemic hit just a few months later. Other Brother stayed nimble during those tough times, and with its outdoor seating and airy interior, became a go-to gathering spot. And it’s only become more likable over time: the beer continues to improve, the pizzas from Ad Astra – which bakes in the building – are dependably satisfying and frequent pop-up food vendors, live music and trivia nights keeps the scene both dynamic and comforting. There always seems to be a seat available, the lines are short and the vibes are chill. It’s everything you could want in a neighborhood bar – it’s unpretentious, and it feels like home.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Omelette (2022)
171 Main St., Salinas, (831) 784-1125; 300 David Ave., Monterey, (831) 372-1135 firstawakenings.net. First Awakenings claims to have devoted its history to perfecting the art of omelette making. If aphorisms are true, this means they’ve broken a few eggs. With 12 omelette options on the menu, they keep breaking eggs. A lot of them. Each omelette is generously sized and cooked to fluffy perfection. Go simple, with classics like the Sunrise, with spinach, mushroom and Swiss cheese. Or go for a more creative option, like the DC Verde made with carnitas, green chile, avocado...hang on. Now to make an omelette you have to slice a few avocados, too?
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Place For Day-Drinking (2022)
8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley, (831) 293-7500, folktalewinery.com. Folktale Winery has everything a day-drinking crowd could ask for: Start with cheerful wine (consider Monterey County’s Best Rosé – see the “Specialty Foods” section), add excellent food, plus a beautiful, comfortable setting. Maybe you feel like sipping in the sun on the sprawling patio (or under a heat lamp on a cooler day) with a view of the Santa Lucia Mountains rising up over the vineyards, or maybe you’d rather get some shade at a table in the fairytale dining room. You could hang out here all day, or stroll around the estate taking it all in (and maybe walking it off a bit).
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Late-Night Hangout (2022)
214 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey, (831) 657-9447, pearlhour.com. It’s hard to remember a time before Pearl Hour became the de facto gathering place, but this bar has been around for just three years. The magnetic pull comes in part from the space itself, lovingly transformed by proprietor/bartender Katie Blandin from old and dingy into elegant, with details like fresh roses on the tables and a succulent garden and fire pit in the courtyard. It also comes from consistently excellent entertainment, with local bands and DJs making regular appearances, and pop-up partnerships with local chefs. And of course it comes from Blandin’s cocktail creations, which are like works of art. Seasonal cocktails are made with seasonal fruit from local orchards. Of course if you just want a Miller High Life in those late-night hours, they have that too.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Steakhouse (2022)
763 Wave St., Monterey (831) 373-3778, thewhalingstation.com. There’s a slate of seafood and pasta, but you’re at the Whaling Station. Classic presentation of USDA prime beef stands out. The kitchen has the patience to create a memorable beef Wellington. If a beautifully seared cut is more your taste, choose from New York strip, filet mignon, porterhouse so hefty it serves two, sirloin chateau, prime rib—anything you could want from a hunk of beef. And while it’s classic dining, there are whimsical touches. Don’t want a serious chiding from your cardiologist? Try the prime rib egg rolls.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Chef (2022)
Mission and 6th, Carmel (831) 624-6562, grasings.com. Chef Cal Stamenov is a culinary legend in Monterey County, and the surprise that accompanied his 2021 departure from Bernardus after 22 years spoke directly to this reputation. Luckily for local diners, he didn’t go far, popping up a couple of months later at Grasing’s in Carmel. There, he’s teamed up with another big local culinary fixture, Kurt Grasing, to keep the Carmel classic-—and long-time favorite for a fancy night out—humming along. Stamenov brings elegance to the plate. Yet his approach is not over the top. Rather, there’s an understanding of great, fresh, seasonal ingredients, classic technique and progressive ideas that translates into something remarkable through each course. If past is prologue, he’ll be able to accomplish whatever he sets his mind to.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Pizza (2022)
725 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-1500, giannispizzamonterey.com. Sometimes a good pizza place is just a good pizza place. Gianni’s is the best pizza place. There are always people making their way in and out of this Monterey mainstay. It’s a busy place, but a big place too, and there’s always room for your familia and more. Kids’ birthday parties are standard here, as are family dinners with the “Big Wheel” option—three slices each of cheese, pepperoni, Hawaiian and veggie. And like any excellent pizza, it also must travel well—enjoy it in the restaurant, or literally anywhere in Monterey County.
KSBW.com
Benchland campers moving back to other outdoor camps in county
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — People living at Paradise Park claim that Benchland campers are migrating back to outdoor sites about a mile from their homes and bringing with them more trash that's being dumped along Highway 9. "I don't have problems with them camping out but they're toting the...
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Doughnuts (2022)
433 Alvarado St. Monterey, (831) 372-9761; 1646 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, (831) 394-3444 redsdonutsinc.com. In the scope of the Weekly’s food coverage, we’ve had a few burger issues and an annual food and wine guide. This may need to be fact-checked, but no other foodstuff and business combo ever got a narrative cover story profile, except for Red’s and their donuts. This beloved local business has kept their deep fryers on since 1950, and no one stays in business that long, and earns the respect, the positive reviews, and goodwill of the community without getting it all right. From the simplicity of their ingredients to the classic recipes they’ve perfected over the decades, Red’s and Monterey County are just meant to be. You just don’t eff with tradition, you cronut.
KSBW.com
City of Santa Cruz declares strike ‘imminent’ by 430 service employees
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The city of Santa Cruz has declared a strike is imminent this Monday by more than 400 Service Employees International Union city service workers that includes, public works, sanitation, code enforcement and parks and recreation who rejected a three-year, 12% compensation increase. But employees say...
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Japanese/Sushi (2022)
514 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-3474, crystalfishmonterey.com. First-timers will look at the menu at Crystal Fish and see there is truly something for everyone. From unpretentious staples like karage and grilled yellowtail collar to some of their more experimental rolls like the pink lady hand roll (using pink soy paper) or the shroomlicious roll (for all the vegetarians out there). But the staff never go too crazy with the flavors and choose to let the fish and produce shine—which is why regulars always look to the chalkboard behind the sushi bar. Listed there are the daily specials, and what fish and other seafood they have for that day and its point of origin. One day Crystal Fish will have the sweetest and creamiest uni from Santa Barbara, another day they’ll have indulgent house-marinated ankimo. You can’t just go once.
montereycountyweekly.com
New businesses and apartments in formerly decrepit buildings are bringing life to Oldtown Salinas.
A watershed moment is happening in Salinas’ downtown. With the remodeling of two iconic buildings underway, a transformation that was already in progress is coming to fruition. The Dick Bruhn building, vacant since a 2016 fire, will be 19 apartments on the second and third floors, with commercial space on the first floor. Just down the block on Main Street, the former craft store Beverly’s is being transformed into a second location for Monterey-based Heirloom Pizza, with a concept that includes a live music venue, set to open in 2023. The former Rabobank building will have 50 studio apartments upstairs, and the first floor will become a new, 5,000-square-foot outpost of Alvarado Street Brewery, which on Sept. 26-27 held a job fair in hopes of hiring up to 40 employees.
Comments / 0