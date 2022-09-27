Read full article on original website
Absentee Voting Underway
(Farmington) Absentee voting is now open for the November general election. Kevin Engler is the St. Francois County Clerk. He says it’s a real simple process to vote absentee. Engler says the November election will be a big one. You do need to bring a photo i.d. with you...
House Passes Tax Cut Plan
(Perryville) A one billion dollar tax cut plan is on its way to the governors office after being passed by the Missouri House. State Representative Rick Francis of Perryville says he’s excited to see this legislation approved. Francis says this plan will be phased in over the course of...
Missouri Getting Money For Eduation
(Washington D.C.) More than 15 million dollars is coming to Missouri from the U-S Department of Education. It’s part of a billion-dollar package through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The grants are designed to help schools provide all students with safe and supportive learning opportunities and environments.
Missouri Red Cross Volunteers In Florida
(Jefferson City) Red Cross volunteers from Missouri and Arkansas are being deployed to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. It hit the Sunshine State Wednesday as a category four storm. The Red Cross’s Rebecca Gordon says teams consisting of two drivers will deploy four Emergency Response Vehicles, or E-R-V’s, to...
New Budget Approved for City of Fredericktown
(Fredericktown) A new fiscal year budget was approved at this week’s Fredericktown City Council meeting. Mayor Travis Parker describes some of the highlights of this new budget, which goes into effect on Saturday. Mayor Parker tells us more about the new Fredericktown city budget. In other news from this...
Jefferson County Power Tour on Sunday morning
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County power Tour will take place this Sunday. Event organizer Tony Thomas goes over event details. Thomas mentions this event will be fun for everyone. My MO Info · KJ093022E. The Jeffco Power Tour begins at 7:45 Sunday morning and those wanting to cruise will...
All Inclusive Playground Grand Opening Monday In Farmington
(Farmington) A large crowd is expected to be in attendance on Monday for a grand opening celebration for the new all-inclusive playground at Engler Park in Farmington. Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers says one of the most impressive things about this endeavor involves the number of people and groups that helped make it possible.
City of Desloge Has Started Work On New Comprehensive Plan
(Desloge) The City of Desloge has started preparing a new comprehensive plan for the town. Mayor David Shaw says it has been a while since the City has put one of these documents together. Mayor Shaw has put some community members on a special comprehensive plan board. Two town hall...
Festus Hosts North County on KJFF
(Festus) For Jefferson County Friday Night Football, it’s an MAFC Red matchup that went down to the wire last year. The 4-1 North County Raiders hit the road to face the 2-3 Festus Tigers on AM-1400 KJFF. North County outlasted Festus 41-35 a year ago. Festus coach A.J. Ofadile says he’s constantly assessing how much and when to add to the playbook…
St. Pius X High School upcoming events
(Festus/Crystal City) St. Pius X High School will have an open house on Sunday, October 23rd. St. Pius President Jim Lehn says the event kicks off at 11 that morning. In addition, St. Pius’ Day og Giving will be held on Thursday, November 3rd. My MO Info · KJ092922D...
A Few Principal Changes This School Year in Potosi
(Potosi) The Potosi School District has some familiar faces holding different principal positions at the school this year. Superintendent Alex McCaul says one of the changes happened at the high school, starting with Jeff Gibson. Jodi Elder is the principal at John Evans Middle School. At Trojan Intermediate School, Nicole...
Farmington Lions Club Holding Barbecue On Saturday
(Farmington) The Farmington Lions Club will put on a big barbecue this Saturday. Lisa Sumpter is a member of the Lions Club. She says everyone is invited to come hungry. Sumpter says they’ll put the money they make from the barbecue to good use. Serving will start at 10...
Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corporation Healthy Homes and HERO Programs
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corporation (JFCAC) is offering help to low-income family home owners through the Healthy Homes Production Grant and the HERO program. David Leas is a Program Manager and Coordinator with the JFCAC. He says Healthy Homes is a federal program that can help low-income...
Truck Pull Coming To St. Francois County Fairgrounds
Farmington) A Good Ol’ Boys Truck Pull will be held at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds in Farmington on Saturday, October 15th. Lindsay Kelso says their Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree should be a good time. Gates will open at noon on Saturday, October 15th at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds. There’s...
Homecoming Next Week At North County
(Bonne Terre) Homecoming will be celebrated next week at North County High School. Doctor Ryan Long is the principal at the high school. He says in addition to a full week of activities, they will actually have two parades to celebrate. The North County Raiders will play the Windsor Owls...
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Thursday, 9/29/22
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. The Trading Post, Brought To You By Patsy’s Furniture In Park Hills… You’ll Love To Shop At Patsy’s Furniture...
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Friday, 9/30/22
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. The Trading Post, Brought To You By Patsy’s Furniture In Park Hills… You’ll Love To Shop At Patsy’s Furniture...
AMVETS Post 42 Motorcycle Show for Jeffco Shop with a cop success
(Herculaneum) It was a successful fundraiser for the Herculaneum AMVETS Motorcycle show to benefit Jeffco Shop with a Cop on Sunday. Crystal City Attorney Scott Harness is a member of AMVETS Post 42. He says the event went very well and a member of the Festus Police Department got very wet.
Jefferson County Health Department’s High Ridge location set to close
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department (JCHD) High Ridge location will be closing in the future. JCHD spokeswoman Brianne Zwiener says the board made the decision during its September meeting to close the location. When it comes to coverage, the JCHD plans to provide healthcare in other ways in...
Thomas M. Patrick – No Service
Thomas M. Patrick of Farmington died on September 19th at the age of 87. Per his request, no services will be held. Condolences can be made through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
