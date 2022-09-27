Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Old Town Input
Well, here we go again. The City of Goleta is seeking input from everyone about something they have already decided they are going to do. There were three options, but two were so bad, they’ve narrowed it down to just one bad idea for us to choose from. Narrowing Hollister down to one lane in each direction and as a special bonus, they are adding diagonal reverse parking! That just sounds so safe, doesn’t it?
santabarbaraca.gov
Thousand Steps Reopened After Safety Repairs and Improvements
Thousand Steps, a historic beach access stairway in the Mesa neighborhood, has reopened after a six-month closure. During that time, the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department made significant safety repairs and improvements to the popular landmark, which serves as one of three public beach access stairways in the City.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Heal the Ocean Tackles the Homeless Encampment Problem in the Santa Ynez Riverbed
Heal the Ocean (HTO) has been involved in cleaning up abandoned homeless camps in environmentally sensitive areas because the camps often contain trash and human waste that can end up in the ocean. In 2020, HTO Field Advisor Harry Rabin, known for his high-tech work through his company, On...
Santa Barbara Independent
How Will Goleta Change Hollister in Old Town?
In the hope of creating a more neighborly feeling along Hollister Avenue in Old Town — as well as adding restaurant parklets and 25 more parking spaces — the City of Goleta is asking for a consultation on the new project with its citizens on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
syvnews.com
Solvang detached garage appeal denied after both sides agree on revised project
A proposed detached garage in Solvang got the green light Wednesday after the property owner and neighbors who filed an appeal of the project reached an agreement on revisions to the plan. With both sides agreeing to changes in the project, the appeal was rendered moot. So the Santa Barbara...
Santa Barbara Independent
Controversy Erupts over Use of Spring Water by Gaviota Beach
When it rains in Santa Barbara County, the beaches might get about 10 or 15 inches over the course of a year, but at Gaviota Peak, it can be more like 60 inches. That’s been important for the life cycle of the steelhead trout that swim through the estuary alongside the campgrounds and parking lot at Gaviota State Beach to reach the upper stretches of Gaviota Creek, which wraps around the backside of Gaviota Peak. Keeping the estuary open and stocked with creek water is the intent of a lawsuit newly filed by the Coastal Ranches Conservancy against state Parks & Rec.
Santa Barbara Independent
Man Rescued from Storm Drain at Santa Barbara Harbor
Numerous City Fire units sped to the Harbor when a call came in on Friday at 1:30 p.m. that a man was trapped in a storm drain and that the tide was rising. The man had apparently crawled in from the other end of the tunnel and found himself in a very tight space, said Kevin Corbett, public information officer for City Fire. Over his head was a heavy grate atop which a truck was parked in the Waterfront parking lot. Passersby heard him calling for help, Corbett said, and the Harbor Patrol was able to reach the truck owner, who moved his vehicle.
Santa Barbara Unified School District sells millions in bonds
The Santa Barbara Unified District sold $53 million in bonds to investors on Wednesday. The post Santa Barbara Unified School District sells millions in bonds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Barbara Independent
Free Hazardous Waste Collection Days
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – It’s that time again! Come bring your hazardous waste to the October Hazardous Waste Events in Santa Barbara County! The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department will hold two events in early October – on Saturday, October 08 in New Cuyama and Sunday, October 09 in the Santa Ynez Valley. The County offers free hazardous waste collection events biannually in the Santa Ynez Valley and annually in Cuyama.
kclu.org
Work underway on largest ever permanent homeless housing project in Conejo Valley
Work officially kicked off Wednesday on a project to build what will be the largest project in the Conejo Valley to get homeless people into permanent housing. The Quality Inn and Suites on Conejo Boulevard in Thousand Oaks is going to be converted into apartments. The $35 million project in...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Ordinance Committee Approves Civilian Oversight Commission
After some quietly momentous deliberations, an ordinance designed to transform City Hall’s existing Fire and Police Commission into a civilian review board for the Santa Barbara Police Department passed the City Council’s Ordinance Committee by a vote of 2-1. Santa Barbara’s newest Chief of Police Kelly Ann Gordon showed up to bless the legislative handiwork of Barbara Andersen, who will function as the city’s de facto independent oversight officer assuming the measure wins the support of the full council. “This is, in fact, historic,” declared Chief Gordon in perhaps her most extensive public remarks since assuming the reins from her predecessor, interim chief Barney Melekian. By Santa Barbara standards, Gordon’s assessment is correct. As Andersen put it, “Never before has the city created this level of civilian oversight.”
Environmental organization in Santa Barbara is working to repurpose an oil rig into an Eco Monument
Goleta, Calif. - America’s Green Corps is trying planning to repurpose a non operational oil rig off the coast of Goleta called Platform Holly into what they call a “Green Lighthouse” monument and marine science research site. This site will be powered by the sun, wind, and sea. Right now, a contractual obligation is forcing The post Environmental organization in Santa Barbara is working to repurpose an oil rig into an Eco Monument appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Barbara City Fire Department rescues man stuck for six hours in a storm drain on Friday
The Santa Barbara Fire Department conducted a rescue to retrieve a man trapped for six hours in a storm drain in the Santa Barbara Harbor parking lot Friday. The post Santa Barbara City Fire Department rescues man stuck for six hours in a storm drain on Friday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
1428 Laguna St B, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Immaculate Craftsman townhome located between the premiere Upper East neighborhood and Downtown Santa Barbara. Built in 2006 and tastefully appointed and updated since, this home is ideally situated at the end of the complex, enjoying exceptional privacy and a quiet setting. Additional windows and South facing exposure create an abundance of natural light. Stay cool with one of the only homes in Laguna Court outfitted with 3 zones of A/C. Peek-a-boo ocean views are displayed from the primary bedroom suite. Both bedroom suites boast high vaulted ceilings. The oversized, finished 2 car garage features custom cabinets and storage, EV charging, and a home gym setup. Excellent walkability with Alice Keck Park and Kids World just a block away. A quick jaunt to the Old Mission and Rose Garde.
Study names Oxnard as one of the most neighborly cities in the US
While it's known for its festivals, summer concerts and sandy beaches, many that live in Oxnard thank the sense of community for making it one of the nicest places to live in. "The biggest thing is just the sense of community," said resident Carl Ball.With more than 200,000 people living in Oxnard, making it the largest city in Ventura County. "We know each other," said Mayor John Zaragoza. "We're a big city but yet small enough that we have a hometown-type feeling."Zaragoza has lived in Oxnard his entire life and was not surprised when he saw his hometown ranked as one of...
kclu.org
A place to call home: 200 Ventura County residents move into needed affordable housing complex
We’re walking up the stairs to David Martinez’s new apartment in Fillmore, and he’s excited to show it off. "Here we go... this is my place right here," said Martinez, as he opened the door. Martinez is one of the 200 people moving into Mountain View, a...
Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc
A water release from Cachuma Lake replenishes the Santa Ynez river below the dam. It is part of an agreement dating back to the 1950's. The post Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Library Calls on Local Non-Profit Art Groups to Fill the Main Faulkner Gallery
SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 30, 2022. The Santa Barbara Public Library provides public space for art exhibits in their Main Faulkner Gallery to non-profit art organizations. Exhibits usually run for one month and the Main Faulkner Gallery has one vacancy remaining for the upcoming September 2023 calendar year.
Santa Maria Parks and Recreation Department to host car show this weekend
The People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY), Inc. and the Santa Maria Impala’s Car Club are hosting the Downtown Classic Car Show this weekend in downtown Santa Maria.
santamariavalley.com
The Great Outdoors in Santa Maria Valley
Here in the Santa Maria Valley, our mild year-round-weather, wide-open spaces and diverse coastal ecosystem combine to offer virtually unlimited outdoor adventures, from birdwatching to beach walking, golfing to bicycling. Here are some favorite local options for a family getaway to the great outdoors in the Santa Maria Valley:. Stunning...
Comments / 0