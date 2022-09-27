Read full article on original website
Related
Hitler Was Not a Fascist, Argues Author Appearing on Newsmax TV
Author Sam Sorbo said Adolf Hitler was not a fascist and insisted the Democrat Party had closer ties to fascism than anything conservative.
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
NFL・
Kushner camping tale one of many bizarre scenes in latest Trump book
In a meeting supposedly about campaign strategy in the 2020 election, Donald Trump implied his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, might be brutally attacked, even raped, should he ever go camping. “Ivanka wants to rent one of those big RVs,” Trump told bemused aides, according to a new book...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
RELATED PEOPLE
msn.com
U.S. rejects Putin’s attempted reverse-Clausewitz. (I’ll explain.)
Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1943, Lech Walesa, the shipyard electrician who would lead the Solidarity labor movement in Poland and ultimately end Communist rule in his country, was born. The big idea. Putin's illegitimate referenda are war with...
Washington Examiner
Liberal culture is about creating racists and cowards
Figures in the liberal cultural space tend to go one of two ways. Either they succumb to racist proselytism or they spinelessly go along with the mob. Either way, this process destroys any semblance of creativity or individual merit they possess. The crusade against Meg Smaker and her documentary Jihad...
Poll: Most U.S. Republicans reject ‘MAGA’ label
A total of 42% of Republicans in the U.S. identify as “MAGA” Republicans, while 58% disavow the term, according to a new national poll by J. Ann Selzer and Grinnell College. Overall, 17% of respondents said they identify as MAGA Republican when told the phrase and asked if...
The return of fascism: Fueled by widening inequality and the bankruptcy of liberalism
This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. Energy and food bills are soaring. Under the onslaught of inflation and prolonged wage stagnation, wages are in free fall. Billions of dollars are diverted by Western nations at a time of economic crisis and staggering income inequality to fund a proxy war in Ukraine. The liberal class, terrified by the rise of neofascism and demagogues such as Donald Trump, have thrown in their lot with discredited and reviled establishment politicians who slavishly do the bidding of the war industry, oligarchs and corporations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opinion: It's Misinformation to Suggest the Investigation Into the Insurrection Isn’t Bipartisan
A lot of Americans are pushing the false claim that the investigation into the insurrection of January 6th, 2021 is not bipartisan. This is only one of many inaccurate narratives that are meant to undermine the committee.
What’s Prison For? Concise diagnosis of a huge American problem
The statistics are familiar but remain startling: America’s incarceration rate per 100,000 is “roughly twice that of Russia’s and Iran’s, four times that of Mexico’s, five times of England’s, six times Canada’s” and nine times that of Germany. In addition, “parole and probation regulate the lives of 4.5 million Americans” – more than twice as many as are confined in prison.
Trump-backed Joe Kent accused of spreading conspiracy theories by calling Covid vaccine ‘experimental gene therapy’
Trump-backed congressional candidate Joe Kent has been accused of spreading conspiracy theories after he called the Covid vaccine an “experimental gene therapy” during a testy, sold-out debate in Washington state.Little more than 40 days before voters across the country go to the polls in the midterm elections, Mr Kent clashed with Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, in their first debate in the showdown for Washington’s third congressional district.In a debate held in the city of Vancouver, Washington, located about 150 miles south of Seattle, the pair clashed over abortion rights, whether or not to accept federal funding for local projects,...
msn.com
Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch shared his succession plans for his media empire with Donald Trump, book says
Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch told Donald Trump which of his sons would take over running his media empire at a meeting in 2017, a new book says. CNN's "Reliable Sources" newsletter on Wednesday published extracts from "Confidence Man," New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman's new book about Donald Trump.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Trump Volunteers to Lead Negotiations With Putin
Former President Donald Trump, whose dealings with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine inspired several investigations and an impeachment trial, says he wants to spearhead efforts to broker peace between the two countries as Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun escalating tensions between his country and NATO. In a pair...
Pauline Hanson Referred to the Human Rights Commission After Racist Tirade
Queensland senator Pauline Hanson has been referred to the Human Rights Commission after she ended a broad-sided defence of racist comments directed at another senator, who she told to “piss off back to Pakistan”, with an offer to take them “to the airport”. Hanson launched into...
Extremists embracing The Big Lie present enormous danger to democracy
As the nation prepares in just a few short weeks for yet another pivotal election, the answers and non-answers that many candidates are providing to questions asked of them about the results of the 2020 presidential election raise concerns about the future viability of our democracy. In that regard, one would think that of all […] The post Extremists embracing The Big Lie present enormous danger to democracy appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Comments / 1